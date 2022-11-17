Read full article on original website
ABC7 Los Angeles
What to know about Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX's embattled founder
The collapse of $32 billion cryptocurrency exchange FTX, like other scandal-ridden corporate failures, has yanked a once-celebrated executive into the harsh light of public scrutiny. Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of FTX, quickly ascended to the top of the cryptocurrency sector, garnering goodwill in recent years as a philanthropist and...
ABC7 Los Angeles
A timeline of the historic collapse of FTX
Weeks ago, FTX was a $32 billion cryptocurrency darling. Now it's in bankruptcy. Larry David, Tom Brady and Stephen Curry are among the celebrities who endorsed the cryptocurrency exchange. Now they all face a lawsuit over their involvement. Concerns of financial instability at FTX -- a top platform where users...
FTX owes more than $3 billion to biggest creditors: court filing
The collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX owes more than $3 billion to its 50 biggest creditors, according to new court filings. The revelation was part of an FTX filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. The vast sum includes more than $1 billion that FTX owes to its top 10 creditors. The company said it…
