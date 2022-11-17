Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays
We're in the final quarter of the year and it's already flying by. Cold weather has made its way into Massachusetts and Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Before you know it, Christmas will be here. It's that time of year to plan ahead so you're not stuck in long lines for the upcoming holiday season.
It’s Official! Here’s What Massachusetts Wants On Their Thanksgiving Plate
Tell me this, Berkshire County. What's your idea of a perfect Thanksgiving meal? Let's start with the main course. Is it turkey? Ham? Something else? How about sides? Do you absolutely insist on having mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes? Or both?. What about vegetables? You've GOTTA have vegetables! Sweet corn,...
A one-time $500 payment coming to many people in Massachusetts
money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowski (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. In fact, with over 7 million people in the state, it is safe to say that millions of people in the state will be getting this money.
TikTok Video Explains How Massachusetts Town Names Don’t Make Sense
Massachusetts has some interesting names throughout the state. There are some that people don't know how to pronounce. There are some that don't make sense based on their geographic location within the state. And there are also lots of towns within the state that end in 'ham', but some of them sound like they end in 'um'. If you are still wondering what is meant by any of that, then let's explore further.
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
This Is The Most Hated Thanksgiving Food In MA
It's no secret that everybody is gearing up for Thanksgiving Day this Thursday, but did you know there are certain offerings that will NOT be found on your guest's dinner plate and here in Massachusetts, the least popular side dish is (drum roll, please!) Cranberry Sauce. YES, according to Twitter data, Massachusetts and our neighbors in New York and Connecticut along with Vermont, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine join 18 other states in this poll in forgoing this particular addition to their turkey dinner with 13 states (mainly in the heartland) agreeing that green bean casserole will be avoided once everybody sits down for dinner or a late lunch, whichever you prefer. Times will vary in each household.
MA’s Most Popular Holiday Gift in 2021 May Be a Little Surprising
Massachusetts residents are hitting the stores and online shops to chip away at their holiday shopping. Of course, it can be difficult to buy for certain folks and it seems like you have to force their gift wishes out of them. That can feel like a chore all on its own.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man plans on using big lottery win to serve community through healthcare
Some when they think of hitting big money have thoughts of taking it easy. Not a Massachusetts man that recently cashed in on a winning scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Jean Roody Chery has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game.
amherstindy.org
Textiles and Mattresses Banned From Massachusetts Trash Disposal Sites
As of November 22, 2022 , all textiles are banned from trash disposal sites in Massachusetts. Henceforth, these items need to be recycled. MassDEP announced on November 1, 2022 that it has expanded its waste disposal bans by adding textiles and mattresses to the list of materials banned from disposal or transport for disposal in Massachusetts. For waste disposal ban purposes, textiles are defined as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items. Virtually any textile can be reused, repurposed, or recycled if clean and dry. Even worn, torn, and stained items have recovery value. Certain contaminated textiles are exempt from the disposal ban. For definitions, see the regulations.
Does Massachusetts Law Allow Dogs to Poop in Neighbor’s Yards?
Even though we've had our dog, Bo, for more than 2 years, I still consider myself a dog rookie. I feel like our family still has so many hacks to learn about being dog owners. When it comes to dogs, one hot topic always seems to be about where they can relieve themselves. We are lucky enough to have an Invisible Fence for our dog, and he has a designated spot in the woods where he takes care of business, which is a super nice feature.
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were...
MA Residents Need to Be Cautious of Holiday Delivery Scams
It's that time of year when residents throughout Massachusetts will be making holiday purchases. Perhaps you have already started and/or finished your holiday shopping. If so, that's one less thing for you to stress about during the holidays. As shopping online has become the norm over the past several years, Massachusetts residents need to be aware of delivery scams (also watch out for holiday decoration scams which you can read more about by going here).
Maura Healey announces transition plans
Governor-Elect Maura Healey announced her transition plans Friday for the rest of 2022, as she and her team prepare for January's swearing-in ceremony.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
If You’re A Fan Of This TV Show, You’re Not Alone In Massachusetts!
As many of you in Berkshire County are well aware, there are TV shows that you like, there are TV shows that you love, and then there's the next level: TV shows that you are absolutely OBSESSED with. Let's take a quick look at some TV shows that people have...
hot969boston.com
People in This Massachusetts City Will Spend The Most Money In America on Holiday Shopping This Year
The holidays are right around the corner. WalletHub did a new study based on holiday budgets by city across the country. According to the study by WalletHub “last year, holiday sales grew 14.1% from the previous year and reached a record $886.7 billion.” This year however, it is expected that holiday shopping will be a little more stressful due to inflation. Credit card debt is also higher this year than in year’s past which is also putting a strain on people’s wallets.
Wow: This Christmas Light Law Will Get You A Fine In This New England State
Thanksgiving is next Thursday and fanatics of the holiday season are already contemplating when to hang their Christmas lights. Is it me, or does it seem to get earlier and earlier when folks get their tree and/or hang their lights?. If nothing else, the 1989 movie "Christmas Vacation" will inspire...
25 Most Common Last Names in Massachusetts
Massachusetts history runs deep, in all aspects of life. From some of the nation's most historic colleges, oldest restaurants, and original professional athletics teams. In addition to pride in our state's history, Massachusetts residents also take pride in their unique personal heritage as well. The city of Boston has deep...
New checks being mailed now from $3billion pot – see if you’ll receive the cash in time for Thanksgiving
THE state of Massachusetts is issuing another million one-time tax refunds to qualifying taxpayers from a $3billion pot. The refunds, which are worth approximately 14 percent of an individual’s 2021 state income tax liability, begin going out this week and reach around three million Massachusetts taxpayers through the end of the year.
Comments / 2