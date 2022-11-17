ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police: Deadly attack against DOTD worker results in double-homicide, deputy-involved shooting

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – According to police, a double-homicide occurred in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday afternoon when a man allegedly attacked a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee. The West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed that two people were killed in the incident. Louisiana...
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

1 dead after shooting near Choctaw Drive Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting near Choctaw Drive Sunday has left one person dead, according to officials. Mike Chustz with the East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services confirmed that one person was killed. Emergency responders were called to the scene around 1 p.m. This is a developing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Two Acadiana men killed in two-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish, state police say

Two Acadiana men were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on La. 14 at Leleux Road. John B. Young, Jr., 54, of Youngsville, was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee north on Leleux road when he reached the road’s intersection with La. 14. Young then proceeded to cross both of the highway’s eastbound lanes and enter the westbound lanes without yielding, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
WAFB

1 dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed and another was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday, Nov. 20, according to police. The shooting happened in the 9000 block of South Choctaw Drive and Oak Villa Boulevard around 1 p.m. Jessie Johnson, 22, and a 25-year-old front-seat passenger were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

29-year-old Arnaudville woman killed in early morning crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A woman was killed early Friday morning following a four vehicle crash on Highway 94 in St. Martin Parish.   According to State Police, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. and took the life of Hailee Rossyoin, 29 of Arnaudville. A preliminary investigation has revealed that a pick-up truck traveling west on LA 94 steered into […]
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Vehicle crashes into ditch on Staring, BRFD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a vehicle that went into a ditch on Staring Lane on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, a passenger was transported to a local hospital with injuries. Officials haven’t released any other information regarding this incident. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fire breaks out at Perkins Road restaurant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters battled flames at a restaurant on Perkins Road near Kenilworth Parkway in Baton Rouge on Friday, Nov. 18. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the blaze broke out at the SoLou restaurant around 9:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found light...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

APD seeking missing juvenile

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Tyler Southern. Tyler is 15 years old, described as being about 5′7″ and weighs about 130 lbs. He has been missing since early last week and was last seen in the area of Culpepper Drive and Sallie Street.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

