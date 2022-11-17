ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

COP27 summit agrees to help climate victims. But it does nothing to stop fossil fuels

CNN — The world has failed to reach an agreement to phase out fossil fuels after marathon UN climate talks were "stonewalled" by a number of oil-producing nations. Negotiators from nearly 200 countries at the COP27 UN climate summit in Egypt took the historic step of agreeing to set up a "loss and damage" fund meant to help vulnerable countries cope with climate disasters and agreed the globe needs to cut greenhouse gas emissions nearly in half by 2030.
WRAL

Relief meets fear as UK budget calms economy but brings pain

LONDON — Britain’s Conservative government on Friday defended its decision to hike taxes for millions of working people in the “squeezed middle” class as it tries to shore up an economy battered by double-digit inflation and the reckless tax-cutting of recently ousted Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy