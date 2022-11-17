CNN — The world has failed to reach an agreement to phase out fossil fuels after marathon UN climate talks were "stonewalled" by a number of oil-producing nations. Negotiators from nearly 200 countries at the COP27 UN climate summit in Egypt took the historic step of agreeing to set up a "loss and damage" fund meant to help vulnerable countries cope with climate disasters and agreed the globe needs to cut greenhouse gas emissions nearly in half by 2030.

1 DAY AGO