WRAL
COP27 summit agrees to help climate victims. But it does nothing to stop fossil fuels
CNN — The world has failed to reach an agreement to phase out fossil fuels after marathon UN climate talks were "stonewalled" by a number of oil-producing nations. Negotiators from nearly 200 countries at the COP27 UN climate summit in Egypt took the historic step of agreeing to set up a "loss and damage" fund meant to help vulnerable countries cope with climate disasters and agreed the globe needs to cut greenhouse gas emissions nearly in half by 2030.
Relief meets fear as UK budget calms economy but brings pain
LONDON — Britain’s Conservative government on Friday defended its decision to hike taxes for millions of working people in the “squeezed middle” class as it tries to shore up an economy battered by double-digit inflation and the reckless tax-cutting of recently ousted Prime Minister Liz Truss.
US climate envoy John Kerry tests positive for Covid-19 as UN summit heads into overtime
CNN — With just hours left to go to reach an international climate agreement, US climate envoy John Kerry has tested positive for Covid-19 at the United Nations' COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, his spokesperson Whitney Smith said. Smith said in a statement that Kerry is "experiencing...
'Ebola is real': Uganda to trial vaccines and shut schools early to contain outbreak
CNN — Joseph Singiringabo has lost almost everything and everyone he held dear to Ebola. In a few short weeks, the 78-year-old lost his wife, his son, and a newborn granddaughter to the disease. He is left taking care of three grandchildren under 13 after their mother fled the...
