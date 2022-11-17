ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale Council to consider new Optima rezoning

Daily Independent
 3 days ago

A rezoning request for a planned new Optima multifamily development will be on the docket for the next Scottsdale City Council meeting next Monday, Nov. 21.

The council will hear the request for rezoning for the planned Optima McDowell Mountain Village on nearly 22 acres at 18777 N. Scottsdale Road, on the northeast corner of Scottsdale and Mayo Boulevard.

The request would change the zoning to allow 1,390 residential units and 36,000 square feet of commercial space in the six-building development, as well as allow for building heights up to 133 feet.

The project is the third phase of the One Scottsdale master plan that includes office buildings and multifamily residential north of Loop 101 and the Optima Inc. parcel.

The project has passed through Scottsdale's Airport Advisory Commission, because of its proximity to the city's airport, with a 7-0 vote that found no hazard with the development. It also passed through the city's Planning Commission on a 6-1 vote recommending approval during an Oct. 26 meeting.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the City Hall Kiva Forum, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

