College Roundup | ECSU women's basketball routs Apprentice School

The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team earned an 82-56 home win over Apprentice School on Wednesday.

ECSU (3-0) jumped out to a 27-12 lead after the first quarter and increased its advantage even further with a 32-14 second quarter for a 59-26 halftime lead.

Maryam Hashim had 15 points for the Lady Vikings, while Kamille Pickens had 12 points and nine rebounds. NyAsia Blango scored 11 points and Sireann Pitts had 13 rebounds and eight points.

ECSU heads to Chowan on Saturday afternoon.

Men’s Basketball

Charleston 90, Elizabeth City State 80: The Vikings (1-2) lost on the road in West Virginia Wednesday.

ECSU trailed 45-30 at halftime as the Vikings were led by Jaden Flournoy’s 21 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double.

Eric Butler followed with 15 points for ECSU.

The Vikings host Chowan on Saturday.

North Carolina Central 109, Mid-Atlantic Christian 50: The Mustangs lost their exhibition to NCAA Division I’s Eagles.

Talik Totten led MACU with 13 points as Noah Richardson-Key added 11 and Micah Colburn had nine. NC Central’s Justin Wright had 22.

The Mustangs will host Crown College on Saturday.