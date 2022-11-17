ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

College Roundup | ECSU women's basketball routs Apprentice School

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OiIcY_0jEYeDvn00

The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team earned an 82-56 home win over Apprentice School on Wednesday.

ECSU (3-0) jumped out to a 27-12 lead after the first quarter and increased its advantage even further with a 32-14 second quarter for a 59-26 halftime lead.

Maryam Hashim had 15 points for the Lady Vikings, while Kamille Pickens had 12 points and nine rebounds. NyAsia Blango scored 11 points and Sireann Pitts had 13 rebounds and eight points.

ECSU heads to Chowan on Saturday afternoon.

Men’s Basketball

Charleston 90, Elizabeth City State 80: The Vikings (1-2) lost on the road in West Virginia Wednesday.

ECSU trailed 45-30 at halftime as the Vikings were led by Jaden Flournoy’s 21 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double.

Eric Butler followed with 15 points for ECSU.

The Vikings host Chowan on Saturday.

North Carolina Central 109, Mid-Atlantic Christian 50: The Mustangs lost their exhibition to NCAA Division I’s Eagles.

Talik Totten led MACU with 13 points as Noah Richardson-Key added 11 and Micah Colburn had nine. NC Central’s Justin Wright had 22.

The Mustangs will host Crown College on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

THE MORNING AFTER…OLD DOMINION

Appalachian State celebrated 2022 senior day with a decisive 27-14 win over Old Dominion, both closing a record-setting home schedule and preserving its postseason ambitions. The victory marked:. The final home game for 28 seniors, who are collectively 49-15 going back to the 2018 season, and have won two Sun...
BOONE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Whiteville beats Bears on late field goal

WHITEVILLE – Hertford County saw a 24-7 lead evaporate in the second half as Whiteville scored the game’s final 18 points, to include a field goal with under one minute to play, to defeat the Bears, 25-24, here tonight (Friday) in the third round of the state Class 2A playoffs.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WAVY News 10

Police investigate double shooting on Whitaker Lane in Norfolk

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 8:54 p.m. in the 800 block of Whitaker Lane. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/2-injured-following-shooting-on-whitaker-lane-in-norfolk/. Police investigate double shooting on Whitaker Lane …. According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 8:54 p.m. in the 800 block of Whitaker Lane. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/2-injured-following-shooting-on-whitaker-lane-in-norfolk/
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman shot on N. Armistead Ave. in Hampton

Police: 1 shot in Hampton Kiahnna Patterson reports. Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub …. Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting Kiahnna Patterson reports. Police investigate double shooting on Whitaker Lane …. According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 8:54 p.m....
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 shot in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to an early Sunday morning shooting in the 2900 block of North Armistead Avenue. At about 4:02 a.m., police said Public Safety Communications received a call about a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. When officers arrived, they found a woman being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
HAMPTON, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare Thanksgiving closures, trash collection schedule announced

All Dare County offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill in Manns Harbor, the Buxton Transfer Station and the Manteo Recycle Yard will also be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. These sites will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
DARE COUNTY, NC
13newsnow.com

Man dead after Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting at a home in Elizabeth City Tuesday night. The Elizabeth City Police Dept. said it happened in the 800 block of Bunnells Avenue in Elizabeth City just before 10:45 p.m. Once on the scene, officers found that Roderick...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
islandfreepress.org

Cold temperatures continue Sunday and Sunday night

Cold weather is expected to continue along the Outer Banks on Sunday, November 20, with temperatures in the low-50s during the daytime, and in the mid-30s on Sunday night. Although freezing temperatures are not expected for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands at this time, residents in affected areas are advised to take steps on Sunday to protect outdoor water pipes and tender plants from the cold weather.
SURF CITY, NC
13News Now

Police: Woman shot in Hampton early Sunday morning

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning, and police in Hampton are investigating. According to a spokesperson, this incident was reported just after 4:00 a.m. when Hampton's Public Safety Communications received a call reporting a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. When they got to the hospital, officers found an adult female who was being treated for an injury described as "non-life-threatening."
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WITN

Elizabeth City police investigating homicide after man shot dead

ECU & MrBeast partner for content creation program. East Carolina University and YouTube personality MrBeast are partnering to educate content creators. Man accused of throwing hammers during police chase still wanted. Updated: 13 minutes ago. Grifton police are hoping the public can help them track down a man they said...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy