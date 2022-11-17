Read full article on original website
Volume One
SNOW MUCH FUN: Chippewa County Officially Named Snowmobile Friendly Community
Earlier this year, Chippewa County was recognized as a Snowmobile Friendly Community, making it one of just four Wisconsin counties to be listed as such. For the next handful of years through 2026, Chippewa County will keep this recognition, and celebratory signage will be going up around the area to spread the word.
Volume One
Small Businesses Ready to Seize the Season
The holiday shopping season can generate a lot of stress — and not just for shoppers themselves. For many small businesses, particularly retailers, the weeks leading up to Christmas are a make-or-break time that determine whether the entire year has been a success or failure. That’s how the phrase “Black Friday” became popularized: Post-Thanksgiving spending can push businesses’ books from red ink to black.
wwisradio.com
Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
winonahealth.org
Watch for traffic opening on Tuesday, November 22
Winter weather has temporarily slowed construction work on the Hwy 43 project in Winona, but the road should be fully open next week, weather permitting. Thank you for your patience!. Here is an update on current construction and the work ahead:. Hwy 43/Mankato Ave is scheduled to open fully to...
WEAU-TV 13
Mom writes book on her daughters’ murders
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - In July of 1012, Aaron Schaffhausen went to his ex-wife, Jessica Peterson’s home to see his daughters. Schaffhausen then killed his three girls Amara, Sophie and Cecilia, and attempted to set the house on fire. Schaffhausen is currently serving three life sentences without the possibility of parole. Peterson is sharing her story through a new book titled, Thistles and Thorns.
WEAU-TV 13
Regis High School Athletic Director in custody
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A middle school teacher and high school athletic director with Regis Catholic Schools is arrested for suspicion of sexual assault of a child. On Tuesday officers with the Eau Claire Police Department arrested 56-year-old Jonathan Jarocki. In addition to sexual assault of a child, he’s accused of child enticement and causing mental harm to a child.
WSAW
Medford woman killled in Clark County crash
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A Medford woman has died following a traffic crash Monday afternoon. Clark County Chief Deputy James Hirsch said the crash happened Highway 13 near Water Road in the township of Mayville, that location is northeast of Dorchester. Hirsch said the driver appears to have lost control...
River Falls Journal
River Falls police reports
Vehicle accident, Knollwood Lane and Morning Glory Drive. Theft complaint, 302 South Main St. Bail jumping, 1500 DeSanctis Place. Theft complaint, 129 Emory Drive. Property damage, 107 East Elm St. Nov. 2. Property damage, 745 Sycamore St. Ordinance violation, 818 Cemetery Road. Theft complaint, 596 Birchcrest Drive. Nov. 3. Fraud...
WEAU-TV 13
Suspect taken into custody after 1 person stabbed in Eau Claire overnight
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt and another is in custody after a stabbing in Eau Claire early Thursday morning. The Eau Claire Police Department said officers responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment building off of West MacArthur Avenue, just north of Bollinger Fields, shortly after midnight Thursday.
WEAU-TV 13
Multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple people are hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County Friday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18, 2022, around 4:16 p.m. the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 11700 block of State Road (Highway) 93.
