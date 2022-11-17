ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Kansas State

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago

Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Kansas State -7.5

4-star play on West Virginia: Although Neal Brown has not revealed who will start at quarterback, I'm confident that the Mountaineers will compete in this game and perhaps win it. WVU has played much better at home as evidenced in last week's win over Oklahoma. It's senior day and although it doesn't really seem like it, the West Virginia defense has played much better over the last few weeks. I'll take the points.

Scroll to Continue

Over/Under: 54.5

1-star play on the under: As I just mentioned, West Virginia's defense is playing much better than what it was a few weeks ago. Mix that in with possibly a couple of backup quarterbacks starting and we have ourselves an under. We hit the first eight totals on the season but have dropped two straight. Time to get back on the right side of things. Lean to the under.

My picks for the season

ATS: 4-6 (40%)

O/U: 8-2 (80%)

Overall: 12-8 (60%)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

Related
wvsportsnow.com

Twitter Reaction: Mountaineer Nation Fed Up with State of Program

As to be expected, Mountaineer Nation reaction didn’t react very too kind to West Virginia’s 48-31 loss to Kansas State. The loss eliminated WVU from the possibility of playing in a bowl game and it also happened in the midst of the news that cornerback Charles Woods decided to leave the program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU at the Phil Knight Legacy: Who’s in, where to watch and more

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Bob Huggins and the West Virginia Mountaineers fly west for the Thanksgiving holiday as they prepare to compete in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon. The Mountaineers tip off Thursday against Purdue, the first opponent in a stacked field for the early-season tournament....
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5) welcome the 15th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 5-2) Saturday afternoon at two o'clock EST and the action will stream on ESPN+. Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 27 Kansas State 26. There's a lot of noise surrounding the football program and rightfully so. Maybe I'm just...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU HC Neal Brown Clears Up Speculation Concerning WR Kaden Prather’s Absence

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – There were two stories that hit the news right before the Mountaineers were about to take the field against Kansas State. Cornerback Charles Woods deciding to leave the program was cut and dry, but wide receiver Kaden Prather not dressing for the game left people to wonder what caused his late scratch from the lineup.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Speaks After Embarrassing Loss to Kansas State

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s 48-31 loss to Kansas State in its final home game of the season, Neal Brown met with the press. Here’s what Brown had to say about his team’s performance:. “Tough day. I thought guys competed and fought hard all...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Kansas State goes to West Virginia, proving there are no safe harbors in the Big 12

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. This week's edition of On the Line arrives with No. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia, which despite now just being 4-6 on the season, beat Oklahoma last Saturday in Morgantown. West Virginia's ability to win at home only goes to prove that, unlike other conferences around college football, there are no easy road games to win. Last week, Fitz went 2-3, missing his K-State pick again.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Entire State of West Virginia Has Been Deceived

Morgantown, West Virginia – Ever since Neal Brown was named the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers back in 2019, the entire of state of West Virginia has been sold a big bag of lies. And unfortunately, West Virginia’s passionate, loyal population ate it all up and believed every word that was fed to them.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Penn

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this afternoon's game against Penn. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @MountaineersNow. Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Crushes Penn

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-0) hammered the Pennsylvania Quakers 92-58 Friday night. WVU guard Erik Stevenson led all scorers with 21 points on 8-9 shooting from the field, and an unblemished 4-4-4 from behind the arc. West Virginia opened the game on a 9-1 run building a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

How Much Can WVU Pay for the New AD?

As West Virginia University embarks on the search for a replacement to Shane Lyons as Director of Athletics, there is a lot of emphasis on who would be a good fit. Interim Athletic Director Rob Alsop spoke to that in general terms earlier this week. “When you think of any...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Rich Rodriguez Finishes Successful First Season with Jacksonville State

Former WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez has had himself a 2022, folks. In his first season at Jacksonville State (FCS), Rodriguez’s Gamecocks finished with a 9-2 overall record. This comes after his team claimed victory today over Central Arkansas, 40-17. They even won the ASUN Conference Championship after being picked 4th in the preseason polls.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
MountaineerMaven

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Taijh Alston

Taijh Alston (Lumberton, N.C.) joined the Mountaineer football team following a rocky first two seasons of college football. His experience began at East Carolina, but Alston transferred to Copiah-Lincoln Community College in 2018, his redshirt freshman season. When the West Virginia coaching staff changed, Alston transferred to the Mountaineers and...
LUMBERTON, NC
MountaineerMaven

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Rolls Past Penn

To watch future episodes of the Mountaineers Now Postgame Show and the other shows we have available on DVN TV, click here to subscribe to our YouTube channel. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @MountaineersNow. Twitter - @MountaineersNow...
MORGANTOWN, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy