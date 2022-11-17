ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota AG shuts down fraudulent debt relief company

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announces it has shut down a fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company that was taking advantage of customers for their money. Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office has obtained a settlement with Express Enrollment, LLC, which conducts business as SLFD...
Hwy 22 reopens

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 22 South of St. Peter has reopened following the installation of approach panels to the overflow bridge. The portion of the highway used by drivers between Mankato and St. Peter had been closed since Nov. 7. Throughout the project, commuters were detoured to Hwy 169.
No. 2 GAC overwhelms Bethel, now 8-0 overall

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 2 Gustavus Adolphus College women’s hockey team (8-0, 4-0 MIAC) completed its sweep of Bethel with a 7-1 victory on Saturday at Don Roberts Ice Rink. The Golden Gusties were led by Rachel Wieland and Clara Billings who scored twice, respectively. GAC...
