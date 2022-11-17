ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking: JSerra, football coach Scott McKnight part ways; Third Trinity League coach to leave post in one week

By Mitch Stephens, SBLive,Connor Morrissette
 3 days ago

JSerra Catholic-San Juan Capistrano football coach Scott McKnight will not return for the 2023 season, it was just announced in a press release.

He's the third football coach from the vaunted Trinity League of the Southern Section in the past week to either step down or part ways.

McKnight took over the program after a nightmarish 2020 spring season (due to the coronavirus) when the Lions finished 0-5 and were outscored 264-37.

A special teams coordinator in the program the previous 10 years, he gave the program immediately stability, going 3-8 in 2021.

JSerra just completed a 6-6 season, one which featured several highlights, including a 31-17 opening-game win over Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth.

The Lions also dropped a 21-13 game to Mater Dei-Santa Ana, which goes down as a major victory in every other category. The Lions led most of the first half and gave the nation's No. 1 team all it could handle.

It was one of the only times in the last decade that that the national powerhouse had been threatened by a non-nationally-ranked squad.

The team's top moment of 2022 was a 27-20 first-round Southern Section Division I playoff game against Santa Margarita, a team that edged the Lions 29-28 in the regular season.

McKnight actually wasn't on the sideline for the game after colliding with a JSerra player during pregame drills.

He sustained a concussion and was taken by ambulance to Mission Viejo Hospital. Assistant coach Pat Harlow, who was the team's head coach from 2017-2020, coached the rest of the game.

On Friday, the Lions lost a much-less competitive season-ending game to Mater Dei, 54-14. Today it was announced he wasn't coming back, which is a growing trend in one of the nation's top-regarded football leagues.

"Coach McKnight took over this team at a crucial time and has done a great job bridging the gap,” said Athletic Director Chris Ledyard. “His dedication and hard work brought a level of success for which we are grateful.”

President Rich Meyer added, “We wish Scott the very best in his next endeavors. And while it’s never easy to make a change, we believe now is the time to capitalize on the foundation Scott has built for one of our marquee programs.”

Last week legendary Mater Dei-Santa Ana coach Bruce Rollinson announced on Twitter he will not return in 2023. SEE STORY

On Monday, in a press release from Servite, it was announced that Troy Thomas would not return for a 13th season. SEE STORY

At the time of his hiring in 2020, a JSerra press release said McKnight "is widely regarded as one of the best special teams coordinators in the country," having worked with with current NFL players Dante Pettis and Avery Williams, a pair of JSerra alums.

"His passion, organization and attention to detail will serve him well as a head coach," JSerra principal Eric Stroupe said at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y5xmQ_0jEYdMq700

