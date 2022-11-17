Read full article on original website
Migrants hunker down in Juarez to wait out Title 42
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Scarlett and her husband left El Salvador in hopes of giving their three children a better future in the United States. “They have no opportunities in El Salvador but maybe over here they will continue their studies and become good men and women, be productive,” she said.
Mexico needs CBP to support border-crossing program at San Ysidro
TIJUANA (Border Report) — Mexico needs U.S. border officials to remove physical barriers and move officers to inspection booths in order to help get commuters through the San Ysidro Port of Entry a lot quicker. It’s part of a pilot program meant to ease wait times at the border,...
Second migrant hunger strike reported in ICE holding facilities
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Migrants at a second U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding facility are saying they’re on a hunger strike to protest prolonged detention and alleged unsanitary conditions. In an open letter disseminated by immigration advocates this week, detainees at the Cibola County Correctional...
Tijuana and Baja California no longer lead Mexico in kidnappings
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The Mexican border state of Baja California, which is home to Tijuana, has fallen out of the top 10 for kidnappings in Mexico. According to Marco Antonio Vargas González, a coordinator with Mexico’s Anti-kidnapping Association, Baja ranked number 11 for the month of September.
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. The United States quickly slammed the launch and...
VP Harris meets with China’s Xi in bid to ‘keep lines open’
BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s...
Equatorial Guinea leader poised to extend 43 years in power
MALABO, Equatorial Guinea (AP) — Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Africa’s longest-serving ruler, was poised Sunday to extend his 43 years in power in the oil-rich country amid accusations of voting irregularities from the opposition. In previous elections, Obiang has never gotten less than 90% of...
