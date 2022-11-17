ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Mistletoe and Moss holiday market brings the holiday spirit

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a winter wonderland at the Lake Charles Civic Center as Mistletoe and Moss comes to town. Partnering with 89 stores, Mistletoe and Moss is the perfect place for some Christmas shopping. Shoppers can find a range of food, clothing, home decor, and so...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Groundbreaking ceremony for new Sulphur education center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Christian Community Coalition partnered with CITGO, Entergy and Blue Cross and Blue Shield to celebrate the official groundbreaking of their new Keystone Center. The historic Calcasieu Marine Bank will be renovated and transformed into their new center which will have a variety of...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 19, 2022. Thomas Daniel Hoover, 42, Roberts: Theft from $25,000 or more; fail to possess required license for home improvements, residential construction; two counts instate detainer. Jasmine Jayda Nicole Guillory, 26, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Weekend

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO searching for missing woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen early Saturday morning at a Sulphur bar. Stephany Fong, 32, was reportedly last spotted around 5:00 a.m. Saturday leaving Wagin Cajun and heading north on Beglis Parkway, north of Cypress Street, in her vehicle, a white, Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV, CPSO said.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Horseshoe Casino approved as a land-based casino

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Horseshoe Casino and the Gaming District came to an agreement to allow the casino to be land-based. The casino will be located on the property that was formerly the Isle of Capri before Hurricane Laura. Officials tell 7News the Horseshoe Casino will give almost...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Volunteers hand out Thanksgiving meals to seniors in need

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Volunteers gave thanks to seniors all around Calcasieu Parish today as they delivered a thanksgiving meal ahead of the holiday next week. Phillips 66, Second Harvest and Calcasieu Council on Aging volunteers packed their cars and hit the road. Going door to door delivering Thanksgiving food baskets to senior citizens in need.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Calcasieu Gaming Revenue District signs off on deal with Horseshoe Casino

The Calcasieu Parish Gaming Revenue District approved the development agreement between it and the Horseshoe Casino on Friday, the third and final formal step in the process. Now, it goes to Caesar’s, Horseshoe’s parent company, for signatures. The City of Lake Charles approved the resolution on Wednesday and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury on Thursday.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
GATOR 99.5

Calcasieu Parish School Board – iPad Sale Date And Time

If you have a child/children enrolled at a campus within the Calcasieu Parish School Board(CPSB) system, you are eligible to purchase a used iPad. The iPads were previously used in Parish classrooms, and are in good working order, with minimal signs of wear and tear. According to the CPSB, there...
KPLC TV

Calcasieu School Board to sell used iPads

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board will be holding an online sale of used iPads for parents that have students enrolled in one of the Parish schools. Each of the iPads is in good working condition but was used in classrooms so they may have minor wear and tear. The number of iPads up for sale is limited and only one iPad may be purchased per student. Enrollment of the student in a Parish school will be verified when the parent arrives to pick up the item.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
GATOR 99.5

Once Was Inc Hosts Holiday Turkey Giveaway At Rouses Lake Charles

The Veteran community outreach nonprofit group, Once Was Inc., was founded in 2018 by Petty Officer Michael Edmond, also known as “DJ N.V. Navy Vet” and his wife Racquel. The couple’s mission is to give back to the nation’s service members and their immediate families. The focus of Once Was Inc is to assist Veterans who don't have access to a military facility.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
