disneybymark.com
NEW Non-Stop Flights Now Available to the Orlando Airport
If you’ve ever flown to Disney World, you’ve probably come through the Orlando International Airport (MCO). Orlando Airport can be a BUSY place and when traveling isn’t always sunshine and rainbows, many of us try to find direct flights to avoid further airport headaches. Spirit Airlines already offers several nonstop, direct flights to MCO from a variety of locations in the United States, and now they’ve added another city!
disneyfoodblog.com
A Healthy Restaurant Option Is Coming Near Disney World Next Year!
And while there are plenty of great restaurants around Disney World, we’re talking about restaurants in your everyday life. There are lots of places to explore in Orlando around Disney World, and if you’re a fan of healthy eating, you’ll be excited to hear that a popular chain is expanding into the Orlando area!
Popular spot for bikers, Destination Daytona, has been sold
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Destination Daytona, the popular retail and entertainment complex, has been sold. The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced Thursday that it has purchased the iconic entertainment complex from the Rossmeyer family. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Located at 1635 North US Highway 1...
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa developer to build 1M-square-foot industrial park on Space Coast
A Tampa real estate developer has bought 83 acres in Volusia County and will begin construction on a 1 million-square-foot industrial park at the beginning of the new year. The Onicx Group, along with Chicago-based Aries Capital, paid $4.15 million for the property. It closed on the land sale in July and expects to begin construction on the $50 million first phase of the project in January.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando raises Kazanzas star for holidays
ORLANDO, Fla. - It just isn't the holidays in Orlando, without the Kazanzas star hanging proudly across Orange Avenue. Sunday morning, workers hoisted the star into place at the intersection of Orange and Central. Sisters Peggy Reed Mann and Betty Reed Kendall say they try not to miss it. "It's a beautiful downtown holiday star, because it is a holiday star, it goes through Thanksgiving, Christmas, and then New Year's," said Mann.
Horses Removed from Ross Park Carousel for Restoration Project
Several dozen horses have departed Binghamton as part of a long-delayed carousel restoration and relocation project at Ross Park. Businessman George F. Johnson gave the carousel to the city in 1919. It's been a fixture in the South Side park ever since. Binghamton officials have been working to develop a...
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December
With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
click orlando
Central Florida families receive thousands of meal kits in annual Thanksgiving Project
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Saturday, Heart of Florida United Way distributed 4,000 thanksgiving meal kits to families across Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties in the fourth iteration of its annual Thanksgiving Project at Valencia College West. United Way told News 6 the 4,000 Thanksgiving meal kits it distributed were...
Bay News 9
Disney World to raise ticket prices, SeaWorld shows off Pipeline vehicle and Universal opens new Holiday Tribute Store
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. After a two-year absence, ICE! returns to Gaylord Palms. And this year, the frigid exhibit features hand-crafted ice sculptures inspired by Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. We talk with the people behind it all! Plus, Ashley and Allison check in on some of the holiday offerings now underway. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
Pulse shooting survivor says he's 'stuck in that same nightmare' after waking up to news of the Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting
Christopher Hansen, who survived the 2016 Pulse shooting, said it's hard to see that "someone else is having the same experience that you've had. That nobody understands."
Disney announces site of affordable housing development in Kissimmee
Disney has shared the location of a planned affordable housing complex near Walt Disney World. The entertainment giant contributed 80 acres of land for the project which is expected. to create 1300 units of housing near State Road 429.
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Offering an Annual Pass with Unlimited Visits for Less Than $200
Not sure which Florida vacation to take since Disney World has still not resumed selling annual passes to non-Florida residents? A recent announcement from Universal Studios Orlando may help you make that decision. Some non-Florida residents are growing weary of waiting for Disney World to begin selling annual passes again...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Orlando man claims $1 million from scratch-off game
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man claimed a top prize of $1 million after playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Shaun Frazier, 44, purchased his winning ticket at Buddy's Food & Lotto, located at 7219 Curry Ford Road in Orlando. Officials said he chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
WESH
Doctors are warning of a possible 'tripledemic' this holiday travel season
Over the next 12 days, known as the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, Orlando International Airport officials expect to see as many visitors pass through as they did before COVID-19 hit. Almost two million passengers are expected to travel over the period. But COVID-19 is still around, along with upticks in...
fox35orlando.com
New high-rise towers planned for Orlando's Parramore neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. - An empty lot, between the Amway Center and Orlando’s soccer stadium, could soon be the site of a new high-rise development. Tim Green is in charge of the project. He grew up in the Parramore neighborhood where these towers are set to rise and now hopes to contribute to his community. "For me as a kid to be able to come back and revitalize and redevelop my own community, work alongside the city, the pastors, stakeholders, to make a difference," he said, "it's a great feeling."
Two local organizations work with Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute meals ahead of the holidays
ORLANDO, Fla. — Lighthouse Central Florida and its Lighthouse Works division hosted a canned food drive to collect nonperishable items for the Second Harvest Food Bank. Kyle Johnson, president and CEO of Lighthouse Central Florida, said they wanted to make things easier for those struggling, especially with Thanksgiving around the corner.
