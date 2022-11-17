ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week. so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
FLORIDA STATE
disneybymark.com

NEW Non-Stop Flights Now Available to the Orlando Airport

If you’ve ever flown to Disney World, you’ve probably come through the Orlando International Airport (MCO). Orlando Airport can be a BUSY place and when traveling isn’t always sunshine and rainbows, many of us try to find direct flights to avoid further airport headaches. Spirit Airlines already offers several nonstop, direct flights to MCO from a variety of locations in the United States, and now they’ve added another city!
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

A Healthy Restaurant Option Is Coming Near Disney World Next Year!

And while there are plenty of great restaurants around Disney World, we’re talking about restaurants in your everyday life. There are lots of places to explore in Orlando around Disney World, and if you’re a fan of healthy eating, you’ll be excited to hear that a popular chain is expanding into the Orlando area!
ORLANDO, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa developer to build 1M-square-foot industrial park on Space Coast

A Tampa real estate developer has bought 83 acres in Volusia County and will begin construction on a 1 million-square-foot industrial park at the beginning of the new year. The Onicx Group, along with Chicago-based Aries Capital, paid $4.15 million for the property. It closed on the land sale in July and expects to begin construction on the $50 million first phase of the project in January.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando raises Kazanzas star for holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. - It just isn't the holidays in Orlando, without the Kazanzas star hanging proudly across Orange Avenue. Sunday morning, workers hoisted the star into place at the intersection of Orange and Central. Sisters Peggy Reed Mann and Betty Reed Kendall say they try not to miss it. "It's a beautiful downtown holiday star, because it is a holiday star, it goes through Thanksgiving, Christmas, and then New Year's," said Mann.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December

With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Disney World to raise ticket prices, SeaWorld shows off Pipeline vehicle and Universal opens new Holiday Tribute Store

From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. After a two-year absence, ICE! returns to Gaylord Palms. And this year, the frigid exhibit features hand-crafted ice sculptures inspired by Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. We talk with the people behind it all! Plus, Ashley and Allison check in on some of the holiday offerings now underway. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Orlando man claims $1 million from scratch-off game

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man claimed a top prize of $1 million after playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Shaun Frazier, 44, purchased his winning ticket at Buddy's Food & Lotto, located at 7219 Curry Ford Road in Orlando. Officials said he chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

New high-rise towers planned for Orlando's Parramore neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. - An empty lot, between the Amway Center and Orlando’s soccer stadium, could soon be the site of a new high-rise development. Tim Green is in charge of the project. He grew up in the Parramore neighborhood where these towers are set to rise and now hopes to contribute to his community. "For me as a kid to be able to come back and revitalize and redevelop my own community, work alongside the city, the pastors, stakeholders, to make a difference," he said, "it's a great feeling."
ORLANDO, FL
