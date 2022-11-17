ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa nursing-home director allegedly stole opioids from resident

By Linda Cook
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A 49-year-old Davenport woman faces a felony charge of taking drugs from a nursing-home patient after a State of Iowa investigation, according to arrest affidavits.

Laura Kay Entsminger faces a charge of prohibited acts – first offense – Schedule I, II, III controlled substance, court records say. She is accused of drug diversion, an affidavit says.

Laura Kay Entsminger (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

An affidavit on file in Scott County Court is signed by an investigator for the State of Iowa, Medicaid Fraud Control Unit – Iowa Department of Inspections & Appeals. The affidavit alleges Entsminger on or about July 15, 2022 to Aug. 8, 2022, obtained or tried to obtain a prescription drug by “engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation or subterfuge, to wit: Between 7/15/22 and 8/8/22, Laura Entsminger worked as a Director at Oakwood Place Assisted Living,” the affidavit alleges.

13-year-old charged with felony assault, terroristic threats in Stanton County

While she was working there, she diverted 27 Hydrocodone pills from a resident, the investigator alleges in the affidavit. (Hydrocodone is used to relieve severe ongoing pain.)

Entsminger, who was arrested on a warrant, on Tuesday signed a financial statement – on file in Scott County Court – that says she works at Good Samaritan.

Entsminger was released on $10,000 bond. She is set to appear Dec. 6 in Scott County Court.

A Class C felony sentence can be up to 10 years, along with a fine.

Comments / 24

GISELE Aponte
3d ago

This kind of thing is not Funny at all. Taking People's meds who are in Chronic Pain is So Wrong!!!! I sincerely hope that this resident does not suffer needlessly for this Woman's horrible behavior. I am a person in chronic Pain everyday an it is not Fun to be in pain 24/ 7 an Drs tell you that there's not much they can do for you.

Reply(3)
16
Arthur Roberts
2d ago

happens everyday or at night they give the residents melatonin so they don't have to deal with them , state is a joke and the nursing homes commit medicaid and medicare fraud daily the tax payers pay for it and nobody cares.

Reply(1)
6
 

