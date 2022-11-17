Autism Society of North Louisiana to host “Pancakes with Santa” Saturday, December 3rd

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Autism Society of North Louisiana will host “Pancakes with Santa” on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The event will happen at the First Lutheran Church at 1301 Oliver Road, Monroe, La.

Tickets are on sale now and end on December 1, 2022. Each ticket includes three pancakes, a drink of choice, activities, and pictures with Santa.

For more information and to purchase a ticket, visit https://trib.al/Y4o07i9.