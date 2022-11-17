In pictures: ‘Atrocious’ weather as band of rain travels across the UK
Heavy rain has affected much of the UK, as the Met Office warned that conditions may be ‘atrocious’ for many areas and the Highlands could see some snow.
Heavy rain has affected much of the UK, as the Met Office warned that conditions may be ‘atrocious’ for many areas and the Highlands could see some snow.
A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.https://www.newschainonline.com
Comments / 0