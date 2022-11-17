Read full article on original website
Related
cbs7.com
Music City Mall held their annual Christmas Spectacular with arrival of Santa Claus
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Despite weather condition, this is an annual tradition in the Odessa community to get everyone in the holiday spirit. General manager of Music City Mall, Greg Morgan, said they wanted families to enjoy all the festivities. “We got a 360 camera, we’ve got good activity books,...
cbs7.com
Faith Church Midland host turkey giveaway
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Faith Church Midland has only been in the community for three months, and as a way to get involved and help the community with Thanksgiving around the corner, Pastor Johnny Paredes said they decided to giveaway turkeys to 220 people. “As a brand-new church, we’ve just...
Midland Salvation Army opens warming center
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Salvation Army will be expanding their shelter to accommodate for the winter cold. The Salvation Army will be providing three hot meals a day, along with sleeping cots, free laundry and access to showers. Numerous donations of sleeping cots allowed the Salvation Army to...
cbs7.com
Odessa College celebrated their 2nd annual Turkey Trot
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College celebrated their second annual Turkey Trot in the OC Sports Complex Center on Saturday morning. The first 100 people to donate food or toiletries to the Wrangler Food pantry, received a free navy-blue Turkey Trot t-shirt. Participants also got the chance to enter to...
cbs7.com
Local comic store vandalized, broken into
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa business owner was devastated to find their store vandalized Friday morning. The HIVE is a comic store in Odessa that is beloved by its patrons. “Without them, this place would not exist, and it was definitely evident this morning when people showed up, and...
Big Spring Police Department asks for help locating suspect wanted for capital murder
BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department is looking for a male suspect, 33-year-old Quincy Lamar Henry, who is accused of murdering two men on November 17. Officers were called to the area of 16th and Lexington in reference to several gunshots being fired. When they arrived, they found two men laying on the floor with gunshots wound, who would later succumb to their injuries. The officers also found a third victim, an adult female, in the residence with a gunshot wound and she was transported for treatment to Scenic Mountain Medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.
cbs7.com
Breaking Bread Ministries of Midland getting ready for annual Thanksgiving Celebration
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Their main goal is to feed the hungry in Midland, doing so for more than 25 years. Interim Executive Director of Breaking Bread, Pat Kneer, said the Thanksgiving celebration was created to bring all members of the community together during the holiday season for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
City of Midland to hold fall large item trash cleanup
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is holding a free fall large item trash cleanup Saturday in the northwest parking lot of Washington Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items that will be accepted include furniture, appliances, refrigerators, bed frames, BBQ grills, washers, dryers and chairs. Fix...
7th grader arrested at Nimitz Middle School
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Thursday students at Nimitz Middle School reported to a teacher that Wednesday after school a student told them he was going to bring a gun to school, thats according to an ECISD spokesperson. ECISD says, “The campus officer was immediately called, and after investigation, it was determined that the student, a 7th grade boy, did make the […]
SA man sentenced to 60 years in DWI crash that left Midland combat veteran dead
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 28-year-old San Antonio man was found guilty today of Murder in the 2021 death of a Midland combat veteran who once served as a combat translator in Afghanistan. Armando Gonzales, Jr. has been sentenced to 60 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Around 2:30 a.m. on January 24, 2021, […]
Midlander sentenced to life in brutal 2015 stabbing death of Grand Prairie man
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 51-year-old Midland man was convicted and then sentenced Friday afternoon to life in prison after a week-long jury trial. Edward Brinceno was charged with Murder. The evidence presented in the case showed that the defendant was a resident at the America’s Best Value […]
Odessa man accused of assaulting mother, again
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man who was once accused of assaulting, and threatening to kill, his mother was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly assaulted the victim once again. Oscar Romero, 28, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family. According to an affidavit, on November 14, officers with the Odessa Police […]
cbs7.com
Midland company donates new roof to veteran
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For many people, replacing a roof is one of the most expensive parts of owning a home, and the price tag can easily ruin the holiday season. But one company is doing what it can to make sure at least one veteran per year won’t have to worry about any of that.
Affidavit: Texas teacher accused of having relationship with female student, 15
A Texas teacher was charged Tuesday with improper relationship between educator and student after the district received an anonymous tip.
cbs7.com
Oncor reporting outages in West Odessa, Greenwood
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Oncor is reporting an outage with 54 customers affected in West Odessa at N. Knox Ave and W. 42nd Street. Oncor says the estimated restoration time on those outages is 9:30 a.m. There are also 46 reported outages in Greenwood on I-20 new N Co Road...
Woman accused of walking into stranger’s home, stealing random items
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last week after she was accused of walking into a stranger’s home and stealing multiple items. Sandy Marquez, 35, has been charged with Burglary. According to an affidavit, on November 10, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the scene of a vehicle crash on […]
cbs7.com
New Mexico man dead in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A New Mexico man is dead after a crash on Saturday. A semi was driving north on CR D3400 approaching the intersection of SH 176. Hilario Luciano Juarez, 58, was traveling west on SH 176 when the semi failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign marked intersection. This caused a crash between the vehicles.
cbs7.com
Midland man sentenced to life in prison after 2015 hotel stabbing
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A 51-year-old Midland man was sentenced to life in prison Friday afternoon, after a week-long jury trial. According to Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf, Edward Briceno was found guilty by a jury late Thursday afternoon for a murder that happened in 2015. Briceno then elected...
cbs7.com
The 51st Tejano Super Car Show returns to West Texas
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The 51st Tejano Super Car Show is scheduled to kick off this weekend and the city of Odessa is welcoming it back with a ribbon cutting and a proclamation read by Mayor Javier Joven. This show began in the 1950′s in southside Odessa, and it has become...
Man shatters glass door to steal cigarettes, beer, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after setting off an alarm at a local gas station. Dakita Melton, 29, has been charged with Burglary of a Building. According to an affidavit, around 5:30 a.m. on November 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a DK store on E […]
Comments / 0