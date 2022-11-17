BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department is looking for a male suspect, 33-year-old Quincy Lamar Henry, who is accused of murdering two men on November 17. Officers were called to the area of 16th and Lexington in reference to several gunshots being fired. When they arrived, they found two men laying on the floor with gunshots wound, who would later succumb to their injuries. The officers also found a third victim, an adult female, in the residence with a gunshot wound and she was transported for treatment to Scenic Mountain Medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

BIG SPRING, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO