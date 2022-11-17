ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman arrested after man shot in Des Moines

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
DES MOINES, Wash. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot by a woman during a domestic violence incident at a Des Moines apartment, according to police.

At 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, Des Moines police officers were dispatched to the 22800 block of 30th Avenue South for a shooting inside an apartment, with the armed suspect inside.

Officers entered the apartment and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Officers gave him aid until medics arrived.

He was transported to Harborview Medical Center. His condition is not known.

Other people inside the apartment were not hurt.

A 36-year-old woman at the scene was taken to the Des Moines Police Department to be questioned. She was later booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of first-degree domestic violence assault.

“There are no suspects outstanding and there is no threat to the community,” Des Moines police said in a news release.

