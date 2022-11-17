Vehicle drove through store’s entrance.(Mark Richardson/Owner) Lexington, North Carolina: November 20, 2022 A vehicle, at roughly 3:45 in the morning, drove through the front door of M&T Pawn and Gun Store. At least three suspects are seen entering into the pawn and gun store and begin to break display cases and remove items. According to Lexington‘s Police to Citizen reports, there are no updates. Mark Richardson, believed to be the store’s owner, reported the incident to his social media. If you have any tips you are asked to please contact Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302.

LEXINGTON, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO