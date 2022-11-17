Read full article on original website
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Sheriff, Register of Deeds And Elections Director Get Giant Raises
If you were worried that Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers wouldn’t be able to continue to afford his habit of buying flashy cowboy hats and silk vests, worry no more. Rogers will have plenty of money to buy those hats, purple vests and anything else he wants. Likewise for...
Stanly News & Press
Huneycutt reflects on 16 years as clerk of court
Michael Huneycutt, outgoing Clerk of Court for Stanly County, was honored with a retirement reception on Thursday, as many friends, family and co-workers attended to express congratulations and well-wishes for the future. Huneycutt, whose 16 years of service as clerk followed a 31-year teaching career, summed up both careers in...
WXII 12
'Need every ounce of God's help': Turmoil at Forsyth Co. jail due to leadership, management issues, staff say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Turmoil over staffing, morale and leadership at the Forsyth County Detention Center is causing former and current employees to share their concerns. County commissioners have called the staffing situation a crisis while Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough asks for more staffing and money. "We are currently —...
Mecklenburg County Board of Elections meets to certify voting results
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The certification process of all North Carolina votes happens 11 days after Election Day. The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections (BOE) office was standing room only Friday morning for the public meeting about the canvassing of votes. BOE Director Michael Dickerson told WCNC Charlotte it's an...
With two tight races certified, NC Republicans fall one vote short of total control
Final results are in for NC’s closest legislative races.
qcnews.com
Recount called for Mecklenburg County Superior Court Judge election race
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) —An official recount has been called for a Mecklenburg County Superior Court Judge election. The final votes were tallied on Tuesday night, Republican Judge Matt Osman beat his Democratic opponent, Judge Kimberly Best, by just 77 votes out of 51,000. With such a slim...
NC man charged with shooting victim ‘in the head’: court records
A North Carolina man is facing several charges following an assault that left one person with a gunshot wound, according to Davidson County court records.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘House of lies.’ Minister convicted of defrauding Charlotte church, others of $800,000
Michael Baldwin may soon be moving on: from “Miracle Mansion” to a prison cell. On Thursday night, a federal jury in Charlotte convicted the Virginia pastor and would-be developer of bilking investors out of more than $800,000 that ostensibly was to help Baldwin build a high-end, family-entertainment venue with a “Biblical worldview” near Washington, D.C.
WXII 12
11 residents displaced after apartment fire, Forsyth County EMS said
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Red Cross have assisted 11 residents displaced after a fire erupted at a residence Sunday morning, according to Winston-Salem police department. The incident happened on Timilic Avenue. A Forsyth county EMS spokesperson said the call came in at 9:33 a.m., reporting an apartment fire. This content...
WCNC
'It's fast and furious' | Local mayors look toward explosive growth in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Approaching 2023, two of Charlotte's biggest suburbs are planning for more explosive growth. "We're trying to continue to grow in a very orderly manner," Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said. Concord is now the tenth-largest city in North Carolina. It's attracted big-name companies recently including Red Bull...
Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say
GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
Multiple pets perish in Concord house fire
CONCORD, N.C. — Three dogs and a pet rabbit died from smoke inhalation after a house fire in Concord on Saturday, according to Concord Fire Department. The department sent a news release Sunday afternoon saying the fire happened on Rocky River Rd. in Concord around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robbery
Vehicle drove through store’s entrance.(Mark Richardson/Owner) Lexington, North Carolina: November 20, 2022 A vehicle, at roughly 3:45 in the morning, drove through the front door of M&T Pawn and Gun Store. At least three suspects are seen entering into the pawn and gun store and begin to break display cases and remove items. According to Lexington‘s Police to Citizen reports, there are no updates. Mark Richardson, believed to be the store’s owner, reported the incident to his social media. If you have any tips you are asked to please contact Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302.
North Carolina father sits in on son’s middle school class to address behavior issues
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A father is taking matters into his own hands to improve his child’s behavior in school. He’s asking other parents with kids in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system to do the same. This week, the father spent multiple days in class with his son to make sure he was treating teachers […]
lincolntimesnews.com
LHS Principal Scott Carpenter named Principal of the Year
LINCOLNTON – Lincolnton High School’s principal, Scott Carpenter, a graduate of the school himself, has been named Lincoln County Schools Principal of the Year. Since he was placed at LHS as its principal in June 2021, he’s made it his mission to give students and staff the support needed to thrive.
wccbcharlotte.com
Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Randolph County near Randleman, deputies say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Randolph County on Friday night, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. The pedestrian was hit along Interstate 73 near Randleman around 10 p.m. at the Pineview Road exit. Deputies are on the scene of the crash. The road was closed at mile […]
carolinacoastonline.com
North Carolina man charged in Ponzi-style fraud scheme
Federal authorities say a Charlotte man set up a Ponzi-style fraud scheme, and victims included family members and friends. On Friday, U.S. Attorney Dena J. King announced an unsealed indictment against 52-year-old Wynn A.D. Charlebois of Charlotte. Authorities charged Charlebois with wire fraud and money laundering in the multi-million dollar investment scheme.
Guilford County Schools parents frustrated by heating issues
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Students struggled in classrooms today but not with their schoolwork. It was the temperatures in Guilford County classrooms that distracted them. Parents have been posting the problems on social media and reaching out to FOX8. They say it’s the second day the heat has not worked. One parent sent FOX8 […]
WBTV
Rowan Co. fugitive, two others arrested weeks after alleged probation violation
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - After almost an almost month-long search, fugitive David Lee Winecoff was arrested Nov. 6 by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety tried to arrest him Oct. 21 for a parole violation, but officers say he refused to get out of the truck they found him in.
