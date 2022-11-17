ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Stanly News & Press

Huneycutt reflects on 16 years as clerk of court

Michael Huneycutt, outgoing Clerk of Court for Stanly County, was honored with a retirement reception on Thursday, as many friends, family and co-workers attended to express congratulations and well-wishes for the future. Huneycutt, whose 16 years of service as clerk followed a 31-year teaching career, summed up both careers in...
Raleigh News & Observer

‘House of lies.’ Minister convicted of defrauding Charlotte church, others of $800,000

Michael Baldwin may soon be moving on: from “Miracle Mansion” to a prison cell. On Thursday night, a federal jury in Charlotte convicted the Virginia pastor and would-be developer of bilking investors out of more than $800,000 that ostensibly was to help Baldwin build a high-end, family-entertainment venue with a “Biblical worldview” near Washington, D.C.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

11 residents displaced after apartment fire, Forsyth County EMS said

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Red Cross have assisted 11 residents displaced after a fire erupted at a residence Sunday morning, according to Winston-Salem police department. The incident happened on Timilic Avenue. A Forsyth county EMS spokesperson said the call came in at 9:33 a.m., reporting an apartment fire. This content...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

'It's fast and furious' | Local mayors look toward explosive growth in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Approaching 2023, two of Charlotte's biggest suburbs are planning for more explosive growth. "We're trying to continue to grow in a very orderly manner," Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said. Concord is now the tenth-largest city in North Carolina. It's attracted big-name companies recently including Red Bull...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Multiple pets perish in Concord house fire

CONCORD, N.C. — Three dogs and a pet rabbit died from smoke inhalation after a house fire in Concord on Saturday, according to Concord Fire Department. The department sent a news release Sunday afternoon saying the fire happened on Rocky River Rd. in Concord around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
CONCORD, NC
The Modern Times

Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robbery

Vehicle drove through store’s entrance.(Mark Richardson/Owner) Lexington, North Carolina: November 20, 2022 A vehicle, at roughly 3:45 in the morning, drove through the front door of M&T Pawn and Gun Store. At least three suspects are seen entering into the pawn and gun store and begin to break display cases and remove items. According to Lexington‘s Police to Citizen reports, there are no updates. Mark Richardson, believed to be the store’s owner, reported the incident to his social media. If you have any tips you are asked to please contact Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302.
LEXINGTON, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

LHS Principal Scott Carpenter named Principal of the Year

LINCOLNTON – Lincolnton High School’s principal, Scott Carpenter, a graduate of the school himself, has been named Lincoln County Schools Principal of the Year. Since he was placed at LHS as its principal in June 2021, he’s made it his mission to give students and staff the support needed to thrive.
LINCOLNTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

North Carolina man charged in Ponzi-style fraud scheme

Federal authorities say a Charlotte man set up a Ponzi-style fraud scheme, and victims included family members and friends. On Friday, U.S. Attorney Dena J. King announced an unsealed indictment against 52-year-old Wynn A.D. Charlebois of Charlotte. Authorities charged Charlebois with wire fraud and money laundering in the multi-million dollar investment scheme.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County Schools parents frustrated by heating issues

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Students struggled in classrooms today but not with their schoolwork. It was the temperatures in Guilford County classrooms that distracted them. Parents have been posting the problems on social media and reaching out to FOX8. They say it’s the second day the heat has not worked. One parent sent FOX8 […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

