David Ray Hawkins, age 46, of Hodgenville
David Ray Hawkins, of Hodgenville, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home. He was 46 years of age. Born September 18, 1976, in Monticello, he was a son of the late Joyce Hawkins Back. David was a former pet groomer. He was truly a people person and loved his family. David enjoyed being outdoors, whether he was hunting, fishing, or camping at the Rockhouse.
June Jacqueline Popplewell Gaskins, of Russell Springs
June Jacqueline Popplewell Gaskins, of Russell Springs, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. June was born in Anderson, Indiana, June 20, 1924, daughter of the late Orion Avalee and Josephine Anderson Popplewell. On June 21, 1941, at the age of 17, she married Morris M. Gaskins, the beginning of a fifty-three-year union of marriage and work for the Lord. June was a dutiful and devoted pastor’s wife. During Bro. Morris’ pastoring career, she was active in music, with the children’s choir, Bible Schools and revivals in their tenures at Science Hill First Baptist Church, Clear Fork Baptist Church, in Albany, and Union Baptist Church, of Russell Springs. She was a member of Russell Springs First Baptist Church.
Meet the Lakers tonight at RCHS
“Meet the Lakers” will take place this evening at Russell County High School. Doors will open at 5:30 with the event getting started at 6 p.m. Admission is free and local vendors will be on site.
Christmas on the Square coming up in two weeks
The annual Russell County Celebrates Christmas on the Square in Jamestown will be taking place in just two weeks. The 6th annual event is scheduled for Friday, December 2 from 5-8 p.m. Several vendors have already signed up to be part of the event, something that Jamestown Mayor Regena Hinton...
Galito named KHSAA Soccer Official of the Year
Russell County’s Donald Galito was recently selected by the Kentucky High School Athletics Association as the 2022 Soccer Outstanding Official of the Year. Galito, who lives in Russell Springs, has officiated soccer for more than 20 years. One official in each KHSAA sport is named “Outstanding Official of the...
RCMS Basketball drops 2 of 3 to Clinton County
The Russell County Middle School Laker Basketball teams dropped 2 of 3 games to Clinton County Thursday night. The 6th grade team picked up the lone victory, a 33-17 win. The 7th grade team fell by a score of 29-22, while the 8th grade team fell by a score of 34-29.
KSP investigating fatal collision in Pulaski County
Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating a fatal collision in the Science Hill community in neighboring Pulaski County earlier this week. According to KSP, the initial investigation indicates that a 2000 Peterbilt Semi operated by Fred Haste Jr., age 66 of Bethelridge in Casey County was traveling west on KY 635 when he lost control of his vehicle and collided into a 2015 KIA operated by Benjamin L. Durham III, 61, of Danville.
