June Jacqueline Popplewell Gaskins, of Russell Springs, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. June was born in Anderson, Indiana, June 20, 1924, daughter of the late Orion Avalee and Josephine Anderson Popplewell. On June 21, 1941, at the age of 17, she married Morris M. Gaskins, the beginning of a fifty-three-year union of marriage and work for the Lord. June was a dutiful and devoted pastor’s wife. During Bro. Morris’ pastoring career, she was active in music, with the children’s choir, Bible Schools and revivals in their tenures at Science Hill First Baptist Church, Clear Fork Baptist Church, in Albany, and Union Baptist Church, of Russell Springs. She was a member of Russell Springs First Baptist Church.

RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO