Related
news4sanantonio.com
Man killed by hit-and-run vehicle following argument with girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was struck and killed by a driver after he got out of his car on the highway following an argument with his girlfriend, police say. The incident happened at around 12:13 a.m. where police were called to the 5800 block of NW Loop 410.
KSAT 12
KSAT 12
Man holds roommate at gunpoint, pistol-whips him for unplugging his Ring camera, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between roommates took a violent turn after one pulled a gun and pistol-whipped the other unconscious, according to an arrest affidavit. Raul Bermundez III is charged with agg. assault with a deadly weapon, stemming from an incident on Oct. 24. He was taken into custody Nov. 20, according to Bexar County court records.
KSAT 12
Man dead after crashing into back of 18-wheeler on IH-35, San Antonio Police says
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler on the city’s Southwest Side, said San Antonio police. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to the crash in the 8700 block of IH-35, said SAPD. Police said a towing wrecker was reversing...
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after being shot on Northwest Side, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot on the city’s Northwest Side, said San Antonio police. At 5:47 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 6500 block of Babcock Road. Upon arrival, officers...
San Antonio man sentenced to 60 years in prison for deadly drunk driving crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A San Antonio man was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison for a drunk driving crash that left one person dead, according to the Midland County District Attorney’s Office. Armando Gonzales, Jr., 28, was charged with felony murder. The evidence presented in the...
KSAT 12
Sheriff warns public of phone scammers impersonating high-ranking BCSO officials
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar issued a Scam Alert Sunday, warning residents of scammers calling and impersonating “high-ranking members” who claim to have a warrant for their arrest. BCSO said scammers are telling people they missed court or jury duty and are threatening to...
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who fatally shot woman riding in SUV after leaving East Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect who gunned down a woman riding in back seat of SUV following argument at East Side bar. The deadly shooting happened just after midnight on Sept. 26 outside the Tropicana Bar along South Gevers Street and Hammond Avenue.
foxsanantonio.com
Man indicted after fatally stabbing former News4 employee
SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of stabbing one of our former colleagues to death, has now been indicted for his murder. 40-year-old Chris Olivarez, who worked with us here at News 4 and Fox San Antonio from 2012 to 2016 was killed at his home back in September of last year.
news4sanantonio.com
Driver killed in major accident on the South Side
SAN ANTONIO – At least one person has died following a major accident on the south side Friday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police said the accident happened in the Northbound lanes of IH-35 S near Zarzamora at around 6:45 p.m. According to authorities, the driver...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek information in murder of 48-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information to identify and locate a suspect(s) accused of killing a 48-year-old man this month. On November 12, Cornelius Brown was sitting in his front yard alongside his neighbors in the 4800 block of Castle...
KSAT 12
Six arrested after deputies rescue 11 migrants being held at West Side home, Sheriff Salazar says
Six men were arrested on a slew of charges after deputies found 11 migrants being held at a residence on the West Side earlier this month, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies were called on Nov. 4 to a residence in the 3000 block of Perez Street after...
Man shot by step-son as he was assaulting the boy's mother, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman's son shot his step-dad after the man allegedly assaulted her, San Antonio police said. One of the bullets also went into a neighbor's home. The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday at a home in the 1000 block of Center Street on the city's east side.
KTSA
Woman facing human trafficking charges, accused of overworking six undocumented migrants
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is giving details on a case of human trafficking. Investigators say 52-year-old Rosita Lira had been on the law enforcement radar for possible drug smuggling or drug use, but when deputies pursued the case several weeks ago, they could not find Lira.
foxsanantonio.com
Police need your help looking for two teens who are considered armed and dangerous
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for your help to find two 18-year-old suspects who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say both 18-year-old Erik Inchaurregui and 18-year-old Ayden Valdez of New Braunfels have active arrest warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a shooting that happened back on October 25th. An adult male suspect and a juvenile suspect have already been arrested in the case, but police are still looking for the two teens.
KTSA
Police arrest 40 year old man for pursuing underage girl online
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 40 year old man is behind bars after he was caught sending sexually explicit messages to someone he thought was an underage girl. Carlos Camero assumed the person he was chatting with on social media was a 14 year old girl and had arranged to meet up with her for a sexual encounter.
KSAT 12
Multiple people in custody after shots fired in garage near downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Several people are detained after shots were heard coming from a garage near downtown, according to San Antonio police. Just after 12 p.m. Saturday, officers were responding to a call for shots fired at E. Maple St. and Ogden St. when they heard multiple gunshots coming from the 1200 block of McCullough -- one block west of the original call.
Young County vehicle pursuit ends at Archer line
A San Antonio man and woman were arrested late Tuesday, Nov. 15 following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that began in Young County and ended near the Archer County Line. Lazerus Daleth Brown, 21, and Stacey Lynn Gonzales, 39, were booked in the Young County Jail Wednesday morning with six alleged charges.According to a release from the Young County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, a YCSO deputy observed a gray 2007 Hyundai Sonata operating without a license plate at Hwy. 380 W. and Hwy. 16 N. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver, identified as...
