Bexar County, TX

KSAT 12

SAPD: Driver arrested after hitting, killing man on NW Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested after they struck and killed a 25-year-old man on NW Loop 410 Saturday, according to San Antonio police. Police said a man was walking eastbound in the 5800 block of NW Loop 410 when a suspect hit him and fled the scene on foot at 11:53 p.m. Saturday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man indicted after fatally stabbing former News4 employee

SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of stabbing one of our former colleagues to death, has now been indicted for his murder. 40-year-old Chris Olivarez, who worked with us here at News 4 and Fox San Antonio from 2012 to 2016 was killed at his home back in September of last year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Driver killed in major accident on the South Side

SAN ANTONIO – At least one person has died following a major accident on the south side Friday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police said the accident happened in the Northbound lanes of IH-35 S near Zarzamora at around 6:45 p.m. According to authorities, the driver...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek information in murder of 48-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information to identify and locate a suspect(s) accused of killing a 48-year-old man this month. On November 12, Cornelius Brown was sitting in his front yard alongside his neighbors in the 4800 block of Castle...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police need your help looking for two teens who are considered armed and dangerous

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for your help to find two 18-year-old suspects who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say both 18-year-old Erik Inchaurregui and 18-year-old Ayden Valdez of New Braunfels have active arrest warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a shooting that happened back on October 25th. An adult male suspect and a juvenile suspect have already been arrested in the case, but police are still looking for the two teens.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KTSA

Police arrest 40 year old man for pursuing underage girl online

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 40 year old man is behind bars after he was caught sending sexually explicit messages to someone he thought was an underage girl. Carlos Camero assumed the person he was chatting with on social media was a 14 year old girl and had arranged to meet up with her for a sexual encounter.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Multiple people in custody after shots fired in garage near downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Several people are detained after shots were heard coming from a garage near downtown, according to San Antonio police. Just after 12 p.m. Saturday, officers were responding to a call for shots fired at E. Maple St. and Ogden St. when they heard multiple gunshots coming from the 1200 block of McCullough -- one block west of the original call.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Graham Leader

Young County vehicle pursuit ends at Archer line

A San Antonio man and woman were arrested late Tuesday, Nov. 15 following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that began in Young County and ended near the Archer County Line. Lazerus Daleth Brown, 21, and Stacey Lynn Gonzales, 39, were booked in the Young County Jail Wednesday morning with six alleged charges.According to a release from the Young County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, a YCSO deputy observed a gray 2007 Hyundai Sonata operating without a license plate at Hwy. 380 W. and Hwy. 16 N. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver, identified as...
YOUNG COUNTY, TX

