Putnam County School District hiring teachers, nurses, paraprofessionals, and more
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County School District is currently hiring for a variety of positions.
The school district is looking to hire teachers, paraprofessionals, licensed practical nurses (LPNs), custodians, bus operators, bus attendants, food service employees, and more.
