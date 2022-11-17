ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County School District hiring teachers, nurses, paraprofessionals, and more

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County School District is currently hiring for a variety of positions.

The school district is looking to hire teachers, paraprofessionals, licensed practical nurses (LPNs), custodians, bus operators, bus attendants, food service employees, and more.

