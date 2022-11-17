KETK GIVES BACK: Arp ISD Police Department

ARP, Texas ( KETK ) – KETK visited with Craig Robinson the Chief of Police for Arp ISD Police Department on Thursday to discuss protecting students in Arp ISD.

Chief Robinson said that his favorite part of working at Arp ISD is the students.

“The Arp ISD Police Department was created five years ago with a vision of just trying to keep our schools safer. I am a single-man department. I run all three campuses. My favorite part of doing this job is obviously the students; mentoring and building those bonds and those lasting relationships with those kids.” Chief Craig Robinson, Arp ISD Police Department

Chief Robinson also said he loves how small and close-knit of a community Arp is.

“I love that we’re small, everybody knows everybody.” Chief Craig Robinson, Arp ISD Police Department

