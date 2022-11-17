ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arp, TX

KETK GIVES BACK: Arp ISD Police Department

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LEfq6_0jEYaWJW00

ARP, Texas ( KETK ) – KETK visited with Craig Robinson the Chief of Police for Arp ISD Police Department on Thursday to discuss protecting students in Arp ISD.

KETK GIVES BACK: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Chief Robinson said that his favorite part of working at Arp ISD is the students.

“The Arp ISD Police Department was created five years ago with a vision of just trying to keep our schools safer. I am a single-man department. I run all three campuses. My favorite part of doing this job is obviously the students; mentoring and building those bonds and those lasting relationships with those kids.”

Chief Craig Robinson, Arp ISD Police Department

Chief Robinson also said he loves how small and close-knit of a community Arp is.

“I love that we’re small, everybody knows everybody.”

Chief Craig Robinson, Arp ISD Police Department

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

New Precinct 2 constable Wayne Allen sworn in

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After being recently elected, Wayne Allen was sworn in as Smith County Precinct 2 Constable on Friday, Nov. 18. Allen is replacing Interim Precinct 2 Constable Shawn Scott. Scott assumed the role after former Precinct 2 Constable Joshua Black was convicted of committing official oppression by offering sexual favors in exchange […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

No one harmed after threat to Jacksonville elementary school

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Police say no one was harmed after officers responded to a reported threat to one of the Jacksonville ISD elementary campuses earlier this week. Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said in a Facebook post that the police department received a threat to one of the elementary schools. Law enforcement from across Cherokee County responded within seconds to ensure the kids weren't harmed.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches woman charged with murder after Saturday shooting

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A woman was shot and killed at a Nacogdoches apartment complex early Saturday; another woman has been arrested and charged with her murder. Officers responded to a 911 call at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday and found a woman had been shot and killed in the 1600 block of Martinsville St., according to a social media post from the Nacogdoches Police Department.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS19

Retired detective sworn in as Smith County Precinct 2 Constable

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Retired Tyler Police detective Wayne Allen has been sworn in as the Smith County Precinct 2 Constable on Nov. 18 after being elected. “We look forward to getting started and getting to work for the residents of Precinct 2, who put their faith and confidence in us to lead this office,” Allen said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Newgate Mission hosts 18th annual Gobble Wobble running event

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Early Saturday morning Newgate Mission held their 18th annual Gobble Wobble event at Paul G. Boorman Trail in Longview. The Gobble Wobble supports Newgate Mission in providing food, clothing, spiritual and social support throughout the year for the non-profit. “We pride ourselves in being the outlet for those who are underemployed, […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Smith County Peace Officers Association donates 1,000 pounds of food to local charity

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Peace Officers Association collected about 1,000 pounds of canned food for the charity organization PATH. The items were delivered on Wednesday. Officials collected cans and non-perishable food items at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County Courthouse, Smith County Annex Building, Smith County Emergency Operations Center, Smith County […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: Two Longview ISD students apprehended after threat towards high school

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two Longview students were apprehended on Wednesday after alleged threats were made towards Longview High School. At approximately 10:38 a.m., Longview police officers were made aware of a possible verbal threat towards another student and staff at the Longview High School campus. Longview police officers said they took immediate steps to […]
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hangun Found At Hughes Springs High School

School officials found a loaded handgun inside a locked vehicle belonging to a Hughes Springs High School student on Thursday morning. A random search uncovered the gun by a contracted drug dog and handler around 8:55 am, and the officer took immediate possession of the handgun, according to a letter from the district. They are appropriately dealing with the student per Texas law, and the school district will not release more information regarding the student. The letter, signed by the district’s superintendent, high school principal, and HSISD police chief, asked parents to immediately encourage their children to report any suspicious activity to an appropriate adult.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

January court date set for Wood County firefighter accused of arson

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Hainesville volunteer firefighter accused of setting eight suspicious fires has a Jan. 13 court date in Wood County. Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola, is charged with eight counts of arson. He was arrested in Sept. 28, 2021 and released the following day after posting a $200,000 collective bond.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

Kilgore Police investigating apartment hit by gunfire

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department announced that they are looking for information about Meadow Green apartment complex being hit by gunfire. Officials said the apartment, located in the 1800 block of Meadow Green Drive, was hit by gunfire around 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the evening of Nov. 12.
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy