Man killed in Rio Linda house fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An early Saturday morning house fire that killed a man in Rio Linda is now under investigation, according to Sacramento Metro Fire District officials. Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, fire crews were called out to the 8250 block of Manhart Way in Rio Linda on reports that a home had caught fire.
First equity-backed cannabis retail dispensary opens in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif — More than four years after Sacramento city councilmembers approved the city's cannabis equity program, its first partly-funded storefront opened Monday on 6233 Mack Road in South Sacramento. First approved for licensing in March 2020, the 'Embarc Sacramento' cannabis store is co-owned by Black personal trainer Robert...
Rio Vista Bridge open after hours-long malfunction

RIO VISTA, Calif. — All lanes on SR-12 and Highway 160 in Rio Vista have been reopened nearly four hours after being closed due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge. Original story: East and west bound lanes on State Route 12 are currently blocked due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge, according to CalTrans.
