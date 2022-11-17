Read full article on original website
The unusual problem of bedbug infestation in libraries nationwideAnita DurairajDenver, CO
First impressions are the deciding factor when it comes to dating, study saysRickyDavis, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Orange you glad it's mandarin season? Placer County celebrates with annual festival
AUBURN, Calif. — The annual Mountain Mandarin Festival is back for its 29th year in Placer County. Featuring the Sierra Foothills' mandarin oranges, this three-day event has more than 30,000 visitors a year. The festival is from Friday, Nov. 18 to Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Auburn Fairgrounds on 1273 High St.
Santa visits, tree lighting and more to spread holiday cheer in Folsom this December
FOLSOM, Calif. — Santa’s coming to town as the city of Folsom kicks off the holiday season this December. The city has several annual events throughout the month of December to spread holiday cheer among residents and visitors. Events include a holiday lights contest, an arts and crafts...
Club Pheasant property purchased by West Sacramento to preserve landmark restaurant
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — West Sacramento City Council allocated $3.4 million to purchase the iconic Club Pheasant restaurant Wednesday. The plan for the historic building at 2525 Jefferson Boulevard in West Sacramento is currently being discussed, but Mayor Martha Guerrero says it may be preserved. “It's such an icon...
Everything you need to know about December holiday events in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — The holidays are here and the Stockton community is celebrating with lots of events for people of all ages. Festivities will kick off Dec. 3 in Downtown Stockton for the city's annual holiday parade beginning at 3 p.m. The parade will begin and finish on Weber...
Man killed in Rio Linda house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An early Saturday morning house fire that killed a man in Rio Linda is now under investigation, according to Sacramento Metro Fire District officials. Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, fire crews were called out to the 8250 block of Manhart Way in Rio Linda on reports that a home had caught fire.
2 of 3 Sacramento Co. ‘Safe Stay Community’ homeless shelters behind schedule
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County has three ‘Safe Stay Communities’ in the works, which will ultimately be able to take a total of about 400 people off the streets. The county describes them as "low-barrier, full-service shelters located proximate to where unsheltered encampments exist in the...
Meet the people making a difference volunteering for the Emergency Food Bank in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — There’s a place where people of all abilities are invited to make a difference. It doesn’t matter who you are, you’re bound to touch someone’s life for the better — one box at a time. Johnny Ballelos and Florence Yalung bring...
Improvements are in the works for the Del Rio Trail in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Big changes are coming to Del Rio Trail in Sacramento! The trail is nearly five miles of old railway corridor stretching from Land Park and South Sacramento, between Freeport Road and Interstate 5. Right now, there are old tracks going through it and some parts of...
Vacaville parks and recreation encourage residents to voice thoughts on Centennial Park Master Plan
VACAVILLE, Calif — Vacaville’s Parks and Recreation staff are encouraging residents to share their thoughts and comments on the nearly finished Centennial Park Master Plan. Residents will have two meetings to express their concerns, comments and suggestions for the master plan draft to “ensure that the plan includes...
First equity-backed cannabis retail dispensary opens in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif — More than four years after Sacramento city councilmembers approved the city's cannabis equity program, its first partly-funded storefront opened Monday on 6233 Mack Road in South Sacramento. First approved for licensing in March 2020, the 'Embarc Sacramento' cannabis store is co-owned by Black personal trainer Robert...
Get up to $50 supporting Sacramento-local businesses for Christmas 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Shop 916 gift card program is coming back to Sacramento for its second year just in time for Christmas—with a special promotion. Gift cards can be used at any participating business in the city. Funding for the program comes from the federal COVID-19 relief...
'It's worth it': Californian's ready to spend more, wait longer in busiest traveling season of year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanksgiving is less than a week away and travelers are already heading to their destinations ahead of one of the busiest travel weeks in the year. The Sacramento International Airport is seeing an increase in travelers close to pre-pandemic numbers. Travelers at the airport are eager to spend the holidays with family and friends.
I-80 reopened after crash involving 6 cars, jack-knifed big in Auburn
AUBURN, California — Update: 5:15 p.m. All lanes were reopened on westbound Interstate 80 at Elm in Auburn. Caltrans said the roads were temporarily closed due to a crash involving six cars and a jackknifed big rig. Original:. A crash involving six cars and a jackknifed big rig has...
Sacramento Zoo reveals new renderings of proposed zoo in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Sacramento Zoological Society and the City of Elk Grove revealed new renderings of the proposed zoo Thursday morning. The plan is for a one-of-a-kind type of attraction with an opening in about five to six years. "I'm tickled to death they're putting that zoo...
Councilman visits encampment where homeless are pushing back
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's a crisis averted, for now. That’s what residents of a homeless encampment are saying after the City of Sacramento canceled a so-called ‘sweep’ that was expected Wednesday. On Tuesday, advocates pleaded with the city council at their meeting not to clear the...
CHP: Man killed crossing Highway 50 from center divide in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening after California Highway Patrol said he decided to cross Highway 50 in Sacramento. Crossing Highway 50 near 16th Street, the man was struck and killed by a vehicle. He died at the scene, according to officers. The driver involved called...
Rio Vista Bridge open after hours-long malfunction
RIO VISTA, Calif. — All lanes on SR-12 and Highway 160 in Rio Vista have been reopened nearly four hours after being closed due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge. Original story: East and west bound lanes on State Route 12 are currently blocked due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge, according to CalTrans.
Sriracha! From the fields of Woodland into the iconic green-topped bottle | Bartell's Backroads
IRWINDALE, Calif. — When you think of sriracha, many people think of the “rooster sauce” made by Huy Fong Foods, Inc., but did you know the process starts in farmer Tom Muller’s pepper field near Woodland, California?. “Peppers are grown all over the state of California....
Broadway corridor improvement project set for construction in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A plan to revitalize Broadway in Sacramento is getting closer to breaking ground. The Broadway Complete Streets Project has been years in the making, with the first vision plan created in 2012, according to the city. Construction is set to begin in Spring 2023 and will...
Police boost patrols as Sacramento region deals with 'a problem with organized retail crime'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol says people can expect to see more patrols at shopping centers as this year's busy holiday shopping season kicks into high gear. Black Friday is next week, and CHP has a message for anybody planning to commit organized retail theft. “Crime doesn’t pay....
