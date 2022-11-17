Read full article on original website
wamc.org
Plattsburgh snow emergency parking rules change
Plattsburgh city councilors have approved changing parking requirements during snow emergencies. On-street parking in Plattsburgh during snowstorms will be now be restricted until snow emergency lights stop flashing. Previously, parking was restricted from midnight until 6 a.m. Mayor Chris Rosenquest explained that crews need the additional time to clean the...
wamc.org
Plattsburgh’s mayor discusses city issues
The city of Plattsburgh’s credit rating just improved and redevelopment of the downtown core has been continuing with funds from New York state’s Downtown Redevelopment Initiative. Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest sat down Thursday evening with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley to discuss those issues, including a recent tour of projects that have been completed in the center city.
mynbc5.com
Power restored after outage to more than 1,000 customers in Chittenden County
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The lights are back on for more than 1,000 customers in Chittenden County after a brief outage Sunday afternoon. The South Burlington Fire Department said it was made aware of an electrical issue around 4 p.m. and said there are no signs of fire. Green...
suncommunitynews.com
Military Turnpike accidents send five to hospital
PLATTSBURGH | A pair of accidents on Military Turnpike sent five people to the hospital Saturday, Nov. 19. Clinton County Sheriffs deputies and first responders were called to the first personal-injury accident at about 12:15 p.m. when Mitchell A. Mason, 63, of Peru tried to cross the Route 374 intersection from Wallace Hill Road and failed to yield the right of way to Kamron David, 20, of Plattsburgh who was traveling east on the state highway.
wamc.org
Plattsburgh adjusts holiday week waste pickup schedule
The city of Plattsburgh is changing its trash collection schedule during the Thanksgiving holiday week. The Department of Public Works will not pick up trash on Thursday, November 24th or Friday, November 25th. Those pickups will instead be done earlier in the week on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wednesday’s collection will...
WCAX
Burlington to consider tighter restrictions for vacant, unsafe buildings
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year. The proposed ordinance would encourage vacant and hazardous buildings to be torn down or fixed to allow for more housing.
Orleans County courthouses closed until Wednesday
The Caledonian-Record reports an unnamed man was found with a gun in one of the buildings on Friday.
mynbc5.com
Church Street Marketplace Christmas Tree heads to its destination in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Church Street Marketplace has a tree chosen for the annual tree lighting ceremony. The hard part now is getting the tree to the top of Church Street. That's where Barrett's Tree Services of South Burlington comes into play. They act as the "middle man" between...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Hank
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 5-year-old male dog named Hank. Hank was found as a stray in Milton. He is a very large boy at over 100 pounds. He is very sweet with everyone that he meets and looks forward to meeting you.
mynbc5.com
Over one-thousand turkeys donated just in time for Thursday
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Before families hunker down at home for thanksgiving, some spent the weekend donating the centerpiece of most Thanksgiving tables. On the weekend before Thanksgiving, the Queen City Saints will go into grocery stores, buy turkeys in bulk and hold a turkey drive as well, where members of the community can pitch in and drop off birds for families in need.
WCAX
Several Vermont ski resorts open for early start
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Following a recent stretch of winter-like weather, several ski resorts in our region are opening today. The snow guns are firing, and some trails are ready to go, as some resorts like Stowe gear up to welcome skiers and riders for the first time this season.
mynbc5.com
Vermont seniors in Essex receive special Thanksgiving meal
ESSEX, Vt. — With Thanksgiving less than a week away, communities across the region are doing their best to make sure everybody can enjoy the holiday. On Friday, the Essex Parks and Recreation Department hosted its third annual Thanksgiving Meal for Essex Seniors. The event is made possible by...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh to hold annual Strand Theater tree lighting on Dec. 3
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Holiday lights will twinkle once more in Plattsburgh this year, after the city announced the annual Strand Theater Christmas Tree lighting ceremony will be hold on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Miracle on Margaret Street event will kick off with an artisan market, followed by holiday ornament...
Washington Examiner
Burlington defunded its police department. You’ll never guess what happened next
Maybe it isn’t news that the liberal town that launched Bernie Sanders's political career defunded its police department in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. And maybe it isn’t news that crime got worse in Burlington, Vermont, immediately after the police force was forced to cut jobs.
newportdispatch.com
Wrong way driver on I-89 in South Burlington charged with DUI
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 46-year-old man from New York was arrested in South Burlington early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a wrong way driver on I-89 west at around 12:20 a.m. Police say the vehicle was found off the road on 1-89. The driver was identified...
mynbc5.com
USDA program hoping to increase indigenous food access
MONTPELIER, Vt. — In 2021 the U.S. Department of Agriculture launched itsIndigenous Food Sovereignty Initiative. The agency is partnering with tribal-serving organizations to reimagine federal food and agriculture programs from an indigenous perspective. “We've taken to task, the responsibility to think about food nutrition from indigenous perspective very seriously,”...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash
SHARON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon on I-89 South near Sharon. Police said 45-year-old Essex woman was driving when she started drifting off the road into rock ledges. A passenger and two children were inside the car. One child...
I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.
When Amtrak announced it’d be adding Burlington, Vermont to its recently reborn Ethan Allen Express, a whole new weekend getaway was unlocked. As a New Yorker without a car, leaving the city can be tricky. We are either beholden to train schedules and their routes or temperamental rental car prices. The Ethan Allen Express takes about eight hours to make its way from NYC’s Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall to Burlington, Vermont. The long trip is certainly a trade-off for not renting a car (it’s about six hours via car), but I’ve found it was worth the ride. Thanks to the new addition, I was able to spend a little more than 24 hours in a new place and experience the best of Vermont’s most cosmopolitan city.
