National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Hero girl, 10, helps mom give birth at home and, now, wants to be a doctorAabha GopanJennings, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
KSDK
Sonder Lush Nail Studio Giving the Gift of Self-Care
ST. LOUIS — Sonder Lush Nail Studio is located at 1428 Washington Ave. and is a nail care studio that specializes in manicure and pedicure services with the latest and ever-changing environmentally clean products. They were created to make clean nail beauty a reality in your beauty routine. With...
Weekends Only to Become Not Even Weekends in Bold New Business Plan
In an unorthodox move, the local furniture chain will soon have no hours of operation whatsoever
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly Closing
Weekends Only Springfield Sign (Yelp) The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: KSDK and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Illinois Business Journal
Renowned as ‘big box shopping mecca,’ Fairview Heights goes big on small business
Even though Fairview Heights has gained a reputation as the retail shopping hub of southern Illinois because of its regional mall, several “big box” stores and multiple shopping centers, there are dozens of small businesses that represent a vital component of the community. With this in mind, city...
40southnews.com
Maplewood History: Exceedingly Rare Images Discovered in the Varilek Collection
We’ve struck another vein of gold in the mountain of historic Maplewood photographs. My last post covered my recent meeting with two descendants of Sarah Wilgus Sutton Humphreys Harrison, Laura Varilek and Will Holmes and their visit to their great, great, great grandmother’s home which is now the J.B. Smith Funeral parlor. If you don’t remember it well or missed it, you can read about it here.
edglentoday.com
Belleville Christkindlmarkt to Host 9th Annual Open-Air German Christmas Market
BELLEVILLE – If you’re looking to add a touch of European flair to your holiday plans, look no further than the 9th Annual Belleville Christkindlmarkt. Modeled after Christmas markets in Germany, this open-air market opens on November 25th at the Public Square and runs through December 23rd. The Christkindlmarkt features European food and beverages and unique items from 30 different vendors.
Report: St. Louis-based retailer Weekends Only to close doors
Weekends Only, a St. Louis-based furniture retailer, is planning to close doors in the future, according to a report from FurnitureToday.com.
Grand opening for a new restaurant in Ferguson this morning
A one-of-a-kind breakfast experience in Ferguson this morning
edglentoday.com
Annual 'Way Of Lights' Christmas Display Returns To The National Shrine Of Our Lady Of The Snows
BELLEVILLE - The annual 'Way of Lights' Christmas display returned yet again this winter season, kicking off the season last Friday. It has been running for over 50 years now dating back to 1970 when the yearly tradition began. The display of over one million white lights, which tells the...
cstoredecisions.com
Warrenton Oil Co. Introduces New Car Wash Program
Customers can subscribe to the FastLane car wash subscription program, developed by Liquid Barcodes, through the existing FastLane app. Customers will be able to select from several car wash subscription packages, add-ons or one-time washes for a contactless car wash experience. Car wash programs are revenue drivers for convenience stores...
Get Your Drunk Ass Home for Free in St. Louis Thanksgiving Eve
Keep it safe this Skanksgiving by using a rideshare
feastmagazine.com
The Braided Bakery brings challah, pretzels and more to Festus' Main Street
The Braided Bakery is bringing fresh baked bread to Festus’ Main Street, and, according to reviews, it’s undoubtedly delicious. “This was never in the plan for us,” says Abbie Barton, owner of The Braided Bakery. “I never said, ‘I’m going to start selling bread in my home and then, hopefully, within a year we’ll be in a bakery.’ That was never it. But the demand has been there, and I didn’t realize how much I would enjoy it.”
Two chicken restaurants sign on to Costco-anchored Market at Olive development in University City
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Two fast-casual chicken restaurants are the latest tenants planning to build at the Costco-anchored development in University City. Raising Cane’s and Chick-fil-A are the latest projects up for zoning approval at the $190 million Market at Olive development at Interstate 170 and Olive Boulevard.
Peanut the turtle is turning 38 this year
Peanut the turtle is celebrating his birthday at St. Louis' Missouri Wildlife Conservation Center.
KSDK
Secrets for Taking Care of Perfect Pooches from the National Dog Show
ST. LOUIS — One of the most beloved Thanksgiving traditions is National Dog Show Presented by Purina that airs each “turkey day” after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It’s an amazing spectacle, with the top dogs strutting their stuff with pampered precision, showing their best of breed and many other attributes. But there’s a few things pet parents should keep in mind when celebrating Thanksgiving with their own pups.
KSDK
WICKED, St. Louis’s most popular musical, flies back to the Fabulous Fox. Pre-sale tickets available now
WICKED, St. Louis’s most popular musical, is flying back to the Fabulous Fox Theatre for a limited four week engagement April 12-May 7. This Broadway sensation looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”
St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business
ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
KSDK
Winter Wonderland light display opens Friday in Tilles Park
The 37th annual light display at Tilles Park will open 6:30 p.m. Friday to people walking through. The display opens to cars on Nov. 23.
KMOV
LIST: Holiday light displays in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a list of various holiday light displays in the St. Louis area. Santa’s Magical Kingdom: Located in Yogi Bera’s Jellystone Park at 5300 Fox Creek Road in Eureka. It is open from Nov. 18- Jan. 8, 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. the rest of the week. For more information, click here.
