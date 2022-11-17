ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, MO

KSDK

Sonder Lush Nail Studio Giving the Gift of Self-Care

ST. LOUIS — Sonder Lush Nail Studio is located at 1428 Washington Ave. and is a nail care studio that specializes in manicure and pedicure services with the latest and ever-changing environmentally clean products. They were created to make clean nail beauty a reality in your beauty routine. With...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
40southnews.com

Maplewood History: Exceedingly Rare Images Discovered in the Varilek Collection

We’ve struck another vein of gold in the mountain of historic Maplewood photographs. My last post covered my recent meeting with two descendants of Sarah Wilgus Sutton Humphreys Harrison, Laura Varilek and Will Holmes and their visit to their great, great, great grandmother’s home which is now the J.B. Smith Funeral parlor. If you don’t remember it well or missed it, you can read about it here.
MAPLEWOOD, MO
edglentoday.com

Belleville Christkindlmarkt to Host 9th Annual Open-Air German Christmas Market

BELLEVILLE – If you’re looking to add a touch of European flair to your holiday plans, look no further than the 9th Annual Belleville Christkindlmarkt. Modeled after Christmas markets in Germany, this open-air market opens on November 25th at the Public Square and runs through December 23rd. The Christkindlmarkt features European food and beverages and unique items from 30 different vendors.
BELLEVILLE, IL
cstoredecisions.com

Warrenton Oil Co. Introduces New Car Wash Program

Customers can subscribe to the FastLane car wash subscription program, developed by Liquid Barcodes, through the existing FastLane app. Customers will be able to select from several car wash subscription packages, add-ons or one-time washes for a contactless car wash experience. Car wash programs are revenue drivers for convenience stores...
WARRENTON, MO
feastmagazine.com

The Braided Bakery brings challah, pretzels and more to Festus' Main Street

The Braided Bakery is bringing fresh baked bread to Festus’ Main Street, and, according to reviews, it’s undoubtedly delicious. “This was never in the plan for us,” says Abbie Barton, owner of The Braided Bakery. “I never said, ‘I’m going to start selling bread in my home and then, hopefully, within a year we’ll be in a bakery.’ That was never it. But the demand has been there, and I didn’t realize how much I would enjoy it.”
FESTUS, MO
KSDK

Secrets for Taking Care of Perfect Pooches from the National Dog Show

ST. LOUIS — One of the most beloved Thanksgiving traditions is National Dog Show Presented by Purina that airs each “turkey day” after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It’s an amazing spectacle, with the top dogs strutting their stuff with pampered precision, showing their best of breed and many other attributes. But there’s a few things pet parents should keep in mind when celebrating Thanksgiving with their own pups.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

WICKED, St. Louis’s most popular musical, flies back to the Fabulous Fox. Pre-sale tickets available now

WICKED, St. Louis’s most popular musical, is flying back to the Fabulous Fox Theatre for a limited four week engagement April 12-May 7. This Broadway sensation looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business

ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

LIST: Holiday light displays in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a list of various holiday light displays in the St. Louis area. Santa’s Magical Kingdom: Located in Yogi Bera’s Jellystone Park at 5300 Fox Creek Road in Eureka. It is open from Nov. 18- Jan. 8, 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. the rest of the week. For more information, click here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

