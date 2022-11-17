Read full article on original website
SNAP customers can now get free home delivery from Meijer
TOLEDO, Ohio — Meijer wants to give back this holiday season. To do that, the grocery chain is offering free grocery delivery for all their SNAP customers. All that qualifying customers need to do is visit Meijer.com/ebt-snap to create an account, or sign in. Then, add an EBT card as the payment method.
Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a last-minute change, Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, has stepped back from his plan to establish a so-called red flag law in Ohio. In its place, Dolan proposed a restriction on future gun purchases after a person is deemed a threat to themselves or others.
Verify: Is there a way for people to claim funds being held by the Ohio Department of Commerce? - WTOL 11
The Ohio Department of Commerce has unclaimed funds waiting to be distributed. Find out how you can claim those funds.
