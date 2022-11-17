ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOL-TV

SNAP customers can now get free home delivery from Meijer

TOLEDO, Ohio — Meijer wants to give back this holiday season. To do that, the grocery chain is offering free grocery delivery for all their SNAP customers. All that qualifying customers need to do is visit Meijer.com/ebt-snap to create an account, or sign in. Then, add an EBT card as the payment method.
