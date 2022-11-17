ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

WNYT

Off-duty Vermont officer shot by Saratoga Springs police

An off-duty police officer from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs. It happened near Wheatfields, a restaurant on Broadway near the intersection of Caroline Street, around 3 a.m. Sunday. “Outside of a training exercise, or putting down a rabid animal, this is the first time in 26 years...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Troy man sentenced in drive-by shooting that paralyzed child

A man from Troy was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday, for his role in a 2021 shooting that paralyzed a 12-year-old boy. Julian Soto was charged in the shooting of MJ Rivera. Rivera was hit by a bullet that entered his home, during a drive-by shooting in March...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Community arts center in Saratoga Springs to be renovated

Saratoga Arts will be renovating the Arts Center on Broadway, near Congress Park. The renovation project will cost around $2 million and take more than three years to complete. Funding comes from the city of Saratoga Springs, Stewarts and the Dake Family Foundation. Renovations will include infrastructure repairs, switching to...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Schenectady hosting holiday parade

The city of Schenectady is looking ahead to the holidays. The city’s 53rd annual holiday parade is Saturday evening. Madelyn Thorne, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady County will lead the parade this year. The parade starts Saturday evening at 5 p.m.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

‘Holiday tree’ set up in Albany

The holiday tree was brought and set up in the East Capitol Park on Thursday. The lights will be turned on at the New York State Tree Lighting and Fireworks Celebration, which is happening on Sunday, December 4 from noon to 8 p.m. The free event will have music, skating...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Johnstown woman accused of embezzling $20,000 from business

A Johnstown woman is accused of embezzling more than $20,000 from a local business. State police in Saratoga received a complaint last month from the Hudson Mohawk Groups Galway Co-Op, saying they had money stolen from them. After an investigation, police believe Brittany Johnson, 33, transferred more than $20,000 of...
JOHNSTOWN, NY
WNYT

Wildlife expert: Recent strange deer behavior is normal

If you think you’ve seen more and more animals lately involved in unusual activity, you’re not imagining it. This week alone, NewsChannel 13 has shown you video of a six-point buck jumping through the plate glass window, and thrashing around inside a Johnstown nursing home. You’ve also seen...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Mechanicville-Stillwater Lodge hosting Thanksgiving distribution

The Mechanicville area community services center will be hosting the 16th annual thanksgiving distribution. The distribution will benefit 1,100 Capital Region families. Six local food pantries, various schools and municipalities have donated turkeys to the families. The event is happening at 9 a.m. Saturday morning at the Mechanicville-Stillwater Lodge.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Paul Kessler

Please join us in saluting USMC Corporal Paul Kessler or Albany. The father of three served at Camp Pendleton during the 1980s. He later worked in retail management. Thank you for your service.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

2 dead, 2 hospitalized in Columbia County crash

Two students are dead, and two other people are in the hospital after a head-on car crash in Columbia County last night. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, one driver, 19-year-old Michael Shepherd, was pulled from a burning car with life-threatening injuries. Two passengers, 20-year-old Boburmirzo Sharipov and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Third person sentenced in deadly Colonie Motel 6 shooting

Another person has been sentenced in connection with the deadly May 2021 Motel 6 shooting in Colonie. Desirique Johnson was received five years in state prison for his role in the shooting. He pleaded guilty to attempted assault in August. A co-defendant, Kenneth Spencer, also pleaded guilty to attempted assault...
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Dunkin’ holds $25k Toys for Tots shopping spree held at Glenville Walmart

Dunkin’ is showing its support for Toys for Tots – with a $25,000 shopping spree. Volunteers were at the Walmart in Glenville Thursday morning to buy hundreds of toys. This is on top of the annual collection drive underway at approximately 400 locations throughout the Capital Region. Organizers...
WNYT

30+ new citizens welcomed in ceremony at Albany Law School

More than 30 new citizens were sworn in Friday morning at the Albany Law School. Candidates were welcomed by the dean, and then an immigration officer made a formal motion for citizenship. Once the motion was granted by a federal judge, the candidates took an oath of citizenship and recited...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany ceremony held to remember victims of traffic accidents

There was a big gathering in Albany on Friday to remember people killed in traffic crashes. Several groups say traffic violence is getting worse and more needs to be done to prevent it. One big change activists what to see is a lower speed limit. Organizers are calling for a...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Ballston Spa shops prepare for Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26, and the village of Ballston Spa is already gearing up for the shopping season. Businesses and shops in the village will have sales, special door prizes and giveaways during the day to celebrate. The Ballston Spa Business & Professional Association will have a small...
BALLSTON SPA, NY

