WNYT
Shenendehowa boys volleyball wins program’s first state title, 3-1 over Webster
The Shenendehowa boys volleyball team won the program’s first ever state title, 3-1 over Webster on Saturday afternoon at the Albany Capital Center. The Plainsmen beat the Lakers 3 sets to 1 in the Division 1 state championship game. See highlights and post-game reaction here.
WNYT
Niskayuna wins defensive battle against Canandaigua 14-7 in state quarterfinals
The Niskayuna won a defensive battle against Canandaigua (Section V) 14-7 in the Class A state quarterfinals on Friday night at Shenendehowa. The Silver Warriors advance to Friday’s state semifinals in Middletown where they’ll take on Somers out of Section I. See highlights and post-game reaction.
WNYT
Off-duty Vermont officer shot by Saratoga Springs police
An off-duty police officer from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs. It happened near Wheatfields, a restaurant on Broadway near the intersection of Caroline Street, around 3 a.m. Sunday. “Outside of a training exercise, or putting down a rabid animal, this is the first time in 26 years...
WNYT
Troy man sentenced in drive-by shooting that paralyzed child
A man from Troy was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday, for his role in a 2021 shooting that paralyzed a 12-year-old boy. Julian Soto was charged in the shooting of MJ Rivera. Rivera was hit by a bullet that entered his home, during a drive-by shooting in March...
WNYT
Nathan Littauer Hospital says baby is among the biggest ever born there
Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville says one of their biggest babies ever was born in the hospital this week. Hudson Hazzard was born at 8:42 Wednesday morning. He weighed 13 lbs., 14 oz. He was also 23 inches long. The hospital says mom and baby are both doing great.
WNYT
Community arts center in Saratoga Springs to be renovated
Saratoga Arts will be renovating the Arts Center on Broadway, near Congress Park. The renovation project will cost around $2 million and take more than three years to complete. Funding comes from the city of Saratoga Springs, Stewarts and the Dake Family Foundation. Renovations will include infrastructure repairs, switching to...
WNYT
Schenectady hosting holiday parade
The city of Schenectady is looking ahead to the holidays. The city’s 53rd annual holiday parade is Saturday evening. Madelyn Thorne, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady County will lead the parade this year. The parade starts Saturday evening at 5 p.m.
WNYT
‘Holiday tree’ set up in Albany
The holiday tree was brought and set up in the East Capitol Park on Thursday. The lights will be turned on at the New York State Tree Lighting and Fireworks Celebration, which is happening on Sunday, December 4 from noon to 8 p.m. The free event will have music, skating...
WNYT
Johnstown woman accused of embezzling $20,000 from business
A Johnstown woman is accused of embezzling more than $20,000 from a local business. State police in Saratoga received a complaint last month from the Hudson Mohawk Groups Galway Co-Op, saying they had money stolen from them. After an investigation, police believe Brittany Johnson, 33, transferred more than $20,000 of...
WNYT
Wildlife expert: Recent strange deer behavior is normal
If you think you’ve seen more and more animals lately involved in unusual activity, you’re not imagining it. This week alone, NewsChannel 13 has shown you video of a six-point buck jumping through the plate glass window, and thrashing around inside a Johnstown nursing home. You’ve also seen...
WNYT
Mechanicville-Stillwater Lodge hosting Thanksgiving distribution
The Mechanicville area community services center will be hosting the 16th annual thanksgiving distribution. The distribution will benefit 1,100 Capital Region families. Six local food pantries, various schools and municipalities have donated turkeys to the families. The event is happening at 9 a.m. Saturday morning at the Mechanicville-Stillwater Lodge.
WNYT
We Salute You: Paul Kessler
Please join us in saluting USMC Corporal Paul Kessler or Albany. The father of three served at Camp Pendleton during the 1980s. He later worked in retail management. Thank you for your service.
WNYT
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in Columbia County crash
Two students are dead, and two other people are in the hospital after a head-on car crash in Columbia County last night. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, one driver, 19-year-old Michael Shepherd, was pulled from a burning car with life-threatening injuries. Two passengers, 20-year-old Boburmirzo Sharipov and...
WNYT
Third person sentenced in deadly Colonie Motel 6 shooting
Another person has been sentenced in connection with the deadly May 2021 Motel 6 shooting in Colonie. Desirique Johnson was received five years in state prison for his role in the shooting. He pleaded guilty to attempted assault in August. A co-defendant, Kenneth Spencer, also pleaded guilty to attempted assault...
WNYT
Dunkin’ holds $25k Toys for Tots shopping spree held at Glenville Walmart
Dunkin’ is showing its support for Toys for Tots – with a $25,000 shopping spree. Volunteers were at the Walmart in Glenville Thursday morning to buy hundreds of toys. This is on top of the annual collection drive underway at approximately 400 locations throughout the Capital Region. Organizers...
WNYT
30+ new citizens welcomed in ceremony at Albany Law School
More than 30 new citizens were sworn in Friday morning at the Albany Law School. Candidates were welcomed by the dean, and then an immigration officer made a formal motion for citizenship. Once the motion was granted by a federal judge, the candidates took an oath of citizenship and recited...
WNYT
Man accused of stealing van minutes after release from Schenectady jail
Twenty minutes after a homeless man was released from the Schenectady County Jail, police say he stole a van with tools worth thousands of dollars. Edward Richardson, 39, is accused of stealing a county work van with $6,000 in electrician tools inside. Police say they found the van shortly after,...
WNYT
Albany ceremony held to remember victims of traffic accidents
There was a big gathering in Albany on Friday to remember people killed in traffic crashes. Several groups say traffic violence is getting worse and more needs to be done to prevent it. One big change activists what to see is a lower speed limit. Organizers are calling for a...
WNYT
Ballston Spa shops prepare for Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26, and the village of Ballston Spa is already gearing up for the shopping season. Businesses and shops in the village will have sales, special door prizes and giveaways during the day to celebrate. The Ballston Spa Business & Professional Association will have a small...
WNYT
Capital City Rescue Mission offers shelter after Code Blue declared
The Capital City Rescue Mission in Albany County is offering shelter to the homeless after a Code Blue was declared. A Code Blue is called when the outside temperatures have dropped below 32 degrees. Perry Jones, Executive Director of the CCRM, said there are over 200 people living in the...
