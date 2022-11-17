ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender

The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies

LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
NBC Sports

Reddish blames guarding ‘non-stop moving’ Steph for injury

The aftermath of defending Steph Curry appears to have taken a toll on New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish. Reddish, 23, exited the third quarter of the Warriors’ 111-101 win over the Knicks on Friday night at Chase Center and was listed as out two days later (sore right groin) for New York’s game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation

More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Wizards’ ‘New Big 3’ finds groove in front of classic trio

One of the most iconic shots in Washington Wizards history was Gilbert Arenas’ game-winner in Chicago vs. the Bulls in Game 5 of the first round of the 2005 playoffs. Perhaps it was poetic, then, that Washington offered a similar sense of drama vs. the Miami Heat on Friday during a reunion of the classic ‘Big 3’ of Arenas, Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison. At one point down by 15, the Wizards stormed back to win by one point in overtime.
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Suns linked to trade for prominent East big man

With Cameron Johnson hurt, Jae Crowder about to be traded, and Deandre Ayton on milk cartons, the Phoenix Suns could be bringing in some much-needed frontcourt help. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Atlanta Hawks have opened up preliminary trade talks surrounding forward John Collins. Charania further says that the Suns are a team showing interest in Collins (though they reportedly seem uninclined to take on the long-term money that Collins is still owed).
PHOENIX, AZ

