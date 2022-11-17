Read full article on original website
Related
After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words
Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
Phys.org
Diverting children away from the criminal justice system gives them a chance to 'grow out' of crime
Prison is no place for a child. Putting children in youth justice facilities can have long-lasting consequences for their physical, psychological and emotional health, well-being and development. Prison can aggravate existing health conditions and result in new ones, such as depression, suicidal thoughts, and post-traumatic stress disorder. We heard this...
Phys.org
Can a universal basic income help address homelessness?
Homelessness is an increasing problem across the developed world, and existing policy responses are failing to make an impact. In Australia, for instance, homelessness has increased despite growing investment in (predominantly crisis-oriented) specialist homelessness services. Employment insecurity and the rising cost of living are also taking a toll and expanding...
Phys.org
Global timekeepers vote to scrap leap second by 2035
Scientists and government representatives meeting at a conference in France voted on Friday to scrap leap seconds by 2035, the organization responsible for global timekeeping said. Similar to leap years, leap seconds have been periodically added to clocks over the last half century to make up for the difference between...
Phys.org
As New South Wales reels, many are asking why it's flooding in places where it's never flooded before
On Monday, residents of Eugowra in New South Wales had to flee for their lives. They had only minutes to get to higher ground—or their rooftops—to escape what's been dubbed an "inland tsunami" of water. This week, many other towns across western NSW faced renewed floods. For many people affected, the real shock is how unexpected it was—and how fast the water came. Their houses and land had never flooded, as far as they knew. What had changed?
Phys.org
Gender inequality is still rampant in the maritime longshore profession
Gender equality has made enormous strides over the past century. In Canada today, women participate in the labor market at much higher rates than they used to—there are almost 3.5 times more women working now than there were in the 1950s. The proportion of women in traditionally male-dominated fields...
Phys.org
Food marketing and research on kids lacks government oversight
Federal regulations ban tobacco companies from advertising to kids and prohibit profanity on television before 10 p.m. But what is protecting children from predatory advertising of junk food, especially with sneaky online marketing tactics like the use of influencers?. Very little, thanks to outdated and weakened government oversight, according to...
Phys.org
Locking up kids has serious mental health impacts and contributes to further reoffending
Note: This article contains information on violence experienced by First Nations young people in the Australian carceral system. There are mentions of racist terms, and this piece also mentions self harm, trauma and suicide. The ABC Four Corners report "Locking up Kids" detailed the horrific conditions for young Aboriginal people...
Phys.org
COP27 summit strikes historic deal to fund climate damages
A fraught UN climate summit wrapped up Sunday with a landmark deal on funding to help vulnerable countries cope with devastating impacts of global warming—but also anger over a failure to push further ambition on cutting emissions. The two-week talks in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, which...
Phys.org
Cultural heritage may influence choice of tools by capuchin monkeys, study suggests
Capuchin monkeys (Sapajus spp.) are among only a few primates that use tools in day-to-day activities. In the Cerrado and Caatinga, they use stones as hammers and anvils to crack open cashew nuts, seed pods of Hymenaea courbaril (West Indian locust; jatobá in Brazil) and other hard foods. In...
Phys.org
Climate change 'main threat' for world heritage sites
One of the world's first cities came close to being wiped off the map during tragic floods this summer in Pakistan. Though Mohenjo Daro survived, it has become a symbol of the threat global warming poses to humanity's cultural heritage. Built in around 3000 BC by the Indus civilisation in...
Phys.org
You could opt to pay extra on your next flight to help the planet. But is it a waste of money?
For people trying to lower their carbon footprint in the world, flying is a conundrum. It's wonderful to visit family and see new places, but air travel is also a contributor to the carbon dioxide emissions that cause global warming. Commercial airplanes and large business jets make up about 10%...
Phys.org
How telephone poles could help stop the spotted lanternfly
The Penn State Berks Center for the Agricultural Sciences and a Sustainable Environment (CASSE) is studying the role that telephone poles can play in monitoring and eradicating the invasive spotted lanternfly. The CASSE continues to be one of the main research sites surveying effective procedures in the control of the...
Phys.org
Despair, lack of progress at climate talks, yet hope blooms
It's a desert, where little grows. It's a climate conference, where water is scarce inside buildings and out, lines are long, tempers are short, meetings go late and above all progress comes in one-drop drips. Yet hope springs forth in the strangest places. Not in the naïve new face, but...
Phys.org
Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in
Say hello to ronnagrams and quettameters: International scientists gathered in France voted on Friday for new metric prefixes to express the world's largest and smallest measurements, prompted by an ever-growing amount of data. It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to...
Phys.org
UN climate talks go into overtime
UN climate talks that were supposed to end Friday were extended by a day in an effort to break a deadlock over creating a fund for developing countries devastated by the fallout from global warming. Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered at the COP27 in Egypt for two weeks...
Phys.org
Massive volcanism may have altered ancient Venus' climate, NASA study finds
Volcanic activity lasting hundreds to thousands of centuries and erupting massive amounts of material may have helped transform Venus from a temperate and wet world to the acidic hothouse it is today, a NASA paper suggests. The paper also discusses these "large igneous provinces" in Earth's history which caused several...
Comments / 0