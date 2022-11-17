ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

Smeltzer: And Here’s to you, Mr. James Franklin

It didn’t break any records. There wasn’t a big ceremony on the field after. It didn’t happen before a packed Beaver Stadium against a big-time opponent. Instead, it happened at Rutgers, which isn’t big time. Like, at all. No, people won’t remember James Franklin’s 100th win...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Twitter Reaction to Penn State’s Demolition of Rutgers

Penn State trialed twice in the first quarter, but dominated the rest of the game in its 55-10 win over Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, Saturday. The result didn’t surprise many. Penn State came in as three-score favorites and 30-2 all-time against Rutgers. Now, Penn State is 31-2 in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship

Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Shares Winter Weather Cancellation Procedures

After this week proved to be the first snowfall of the winter season in State College, Penn State reminded students and faculty what it will do when normal operations are disrupted due to inclement weather. During and after a winter storm, individuals are encouraged to avoid traveling to campus, if...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Bellefonte/State College KOA wins Campground of the Year award

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Bellefonte and State College’s KOA Holiday Campground was awarded the 2023 Campground of the Year by Kampgrounds of America (KOA) Inc. The campground, which is owned and operated by Barba Saulsbury and Rick Dillon, was awarded on Wednesday, Nov. 16 during the KOA’s international convention in Orlando, Flordia. The campground, […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
cohaitungchi.com

Hiking the 1000 Steps in Huntingdon County

The 1000 Steps along the Standing Stone Trail is one of the most famous hikes in Huntingdon County!. The reasons for its fame are many – the challenging nature of the hike, the ease with which you can get to the trail head, and the incredible views from the top of the steps.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Vandal punctures tires on woman's van

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County went to her van on Nov. 14 only to find two flat tires. State police at Selinsgrove say between Nov. 11 and 14, someone punctured the passenger side tires of her 2015 Dodge Caravan. The van was parked at a home at the 2000 block of Middle Creek Road in Penn Township. The damage to the side wall of the tires totaled $125. Police continue to investigate.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Bellefonte Wall Collapse Update

A wall along a creek in Centre County partially collapsed Saturday, bringing traffic disruptions to downtown Bellefonte. That’s according to a Facebook post from Bellefonte Borough Police Department. But PennDOT is employing special means of evaluating the damage: Drones and 3D rendering. The collapsed portion of the wall sits...
BELLEFONTE, PA
fox8tv.com

Camp Woodward Lawsuit Update

The owners of a Centre County sports camp are asking a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit that includes claims of sexual abuse by a former camp counselor. In their response filed this week, the owners of Camp Woodward distanced themselves from former gymnastics coach Nathan Singer, who worked at the camp in 2016.
