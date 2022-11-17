Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Smeltzer: And Here’s to you, Mr. James Franklin
It didn’t break any records. There wasn’t a big ceremony on the field after. It didn’t happen before a packed Beaver Stadium against a big-time opponent. Instead, it happened at Rutgers, which isn’t big time. Like, at all. No, people won’t remember James Franklin’s 100th win...
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Three postgame reads on Penn State’s 55-10 win at Rutgers | Jones
The reads begin with strokes for the offensive line who deserve a lot of credit for standing firm overall through a high workload with so many unit members out hurt. 1. The Penn State offensive line were ironmen.
Twitter Reaction to Penn State’s Demolition of Rutgers
Penn State trialed twice in the first quarter, but dominated the rest of the game in its 55-10 win over Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, Saturday. The result didn’t surprise many. Penn State came in as three-score favorites and 30-2 all-time against Rutgers. Now, Penn State is 31-2 in...
Rutgers fans await the day when an SHI sellout will mean no tickets for Penn State fans
There was a Penn State game at SHI Stadium on Saturday. At least, that’s how many fans felt at Saturday’s home game for Rutgers — before, during and after a 55-10 loss to the No 11-ranked Nittany Lions. That’s certainly was the mindset Mary Ann Ronckovitz, a...
Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship
Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
Watch Rutgers vs. Penn State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at SHI Stadium. The Nittany Lions won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 19-point advantage in the spread. The Maryland Terrapins...
Better call Gaul: State College gets 3OT playoff victory over McDowell
Sophomore Michael Gaul had two consecutive plays where he made his mark to help State College get the big win.
Penn State comes up just short to Virginia Tech in first loss of season
The Penn State men’s basketball team trimmed a 16-point deficit down to one and had a chance to win the game at the end, but RV/RV Virginia Tech held on in the final seconds to hand the Nittany Lions their first loss of the season, 61-59, in the Charleston Classic semifinal round Friday afternoon at TD Arena.
Sharpshooters Va. Tech, PSU meet in Charleston Classic semis
When Virginia Tech and Penn State meet in the semifinals of the Charleston (S.C.) Classic on Friday, expect plenty of
Corman: 24 years in Pennsylvania Senate a ‘great ride’ full of proud moments
“Thank you all for traveling this road with me.”
Penn State Shares Winter Weather Cancellation Procedures
After this week proved to be the first snowfall of the winter season in State College, Penn State reminded students and faculty what it will do when normal operations are disrupted due to inclement weather. During and after a winter storm, individuals are encouraged to avoid traveling to campus, if...
More than 3,000 homes, businesses lose power in the State College area
The outage happened after a tree fell on a utility pole.
Big bruins brought into bear-check stations on first day of Pennsylvania bear hunting season
Donald Simmons, of Halifax, expected to see a deer bound out of the corn field a bit after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Instead, the largest bear his hunting group ever encountered – a 446-pound male – poked it’s head out of the field.
Bellefonte/State College KOA wins Campground of the Year award
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Bellefonte and State College’s KOA Holiday Campground was awarded the 2023 Campground of the Year by Kampgrounds of America (KOA) Inc. The campground, which is owned and operated by Barba Saulsbury and Rick Dillon, was awarded on Wednesday, Nov. 16 during the KOA’s international convention in Orlando, Flordia. The campground, […]
Hiking the 1000 Steps in Huntingdon County
The 1000 Steps along the Standing Stone Trail is one of the most famous hikes in Huntingdon County!. The reasons for its fame are many – the challenging nature of the hike, the ease with which you can get to the trail head, and the incredible views from the top of the steps.
Vandal punctures tires on woman's van
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County went to her van on Nov. 14 only to find two flat tires. State police at Selinsgrove say between Nov. 11 and 14, someone punctured the passenger side tires of her 2015 Dodge Caravan. The van was parked at a home at the 2000 block of Middle Creek Road in Penn Township. The damage to the side wall of the tires totaled $125. Police continue to investigate.
Bellefonte Wall Collapse Update
A wall along a creek in Centre County partially collapsed Saturday, bringing traffic disruptions to downtown Bellefonte. That’s according to a Facebook post from Bellefonte Borough Police Department. But PennDOT is employing special means of evaluating the damage: Drones and 3D rendering. The collapsed portion of the wall sits...
Camp Woodward Lawsuit Update
The owners of a Centre County sports camp are asking a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit that includes claims of sexual abuse by a former camp counselor. In their response filed this week, the owners of Camp Woodward distanced themselves from former gymnastics coach Nathan Singer, who worked at the camp in 2016.
Cookies from Cumberland County baker ‘taste as good as they look’: Best Eats
The love of all things sweet evolved into the shop Tanya Rhen opened in February 2012. She bakes and decorates all of the sugar cookies, and also accepts orders for other cookies including peanut butter blossoms, chocolate chip, oatmeal and sand tarts. Rhen also creates custom cookies for events such...
Historic Children's Lake in Boiling Springs drained for renovations
BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. — It's a strange sight in the small town of Boiling Springs, Cumberland County. The town's historic landmark, Children's Lake, has been drained, in order to undergo a $5.2 million rehabilitation project. “Back in 2016, a sinkhole developed here on Bucher Hill Road, we noticed some...
