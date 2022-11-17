The Academy Partners With Sustainability Organization Red Carpet Green Dress Global

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday announced a partnership with Red Carpet Green Dress Global, an organization that promotes sustainability within the entertainment and design worlds, to expand its ongoing environmental efforts.

The partnership includes adopting the tenets of RCGD Global’s “Sustainable Style Guide,” which provides guidance on sustainable red carpet fashion. A bespoke edition of the guide will be distributed in advance to attendees of Academy events this Oscar season and can be viewed here .

The guide’s suggestions include exploring vintage options, opting for textiles derived from natural sources, supporting independent craftspeople and brands owned by people of color, and going cruelty-free with plant and food-based leather alternatives for shoes, clutches or wallets.

“While the Academy remains consistent in our commitment to operating as a socially responsible organization with sustainability at our core, we acknowledge that there is always more we can do,” Jeanell English, Academy executive vp of impact and inclusion, said in a statement. “We are proud to partner with RCGD Global. Its thought leadership and expertise, along with the active engagement of Academy members, will continue to support our forward and necessary momentum.”

The partnership expands the Academy’s previously announced sustainability efforts, which include the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ LEED Gold Certification and a focus on plastic-free production environments for Academy events; the launch of the online Academy Screening Room and discontinued the mailing of physical DVDs, CDs and screenplays; introduction of plant-based meals at events; annual carbon footprint assessments and business audits to reduce carbon emissions and a supplier review process to aid in selecting businesses and partners committed to sustainability.

Launched with the sustainable design initiative Red Carpet Green Dress at the Oscars in 2010, RCGD Global’s work now includes an international sustainability consultancy, collaborations with emerging and established brands, design solutions and educational workshops.

“It’s a true honor for us at RCGD Global to partner with the Academy and to be surrounded by change-makers at all stages of their journey,” said RCGD Global founder Suzy Amis Cameron. “CEO Samata Pattinson and I recognize the influential role the entertainment industry can play in bringing topics related to sustainability to the front of people’s minds. Partnerships like these help us all to move forward by presenting solutions and, ultimately, to drive change.”