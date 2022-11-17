ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

The Academy Partners With Sustainability Organization Red Carpet Green Dress Global

By Kirsten Chuba
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJcqF_0jEYZ4FQ00

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday announced a partnership with Red Carpet Green Dress Global, an organization that promotes sustainability within the entertainment and design worlds, to expand its ongoing environmental efforts.

The partnership includes adopting the tenets of RCGD Global’s “Sustainable Style Guide,” which provides guidance on sustainable red carpet fashion. A bespoke edition of the guide will be distributed in advance to attendees of Academy events this Oscar season and can be viewed here .

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The guide’s suggestions include exploring vintage options, opting for textiles derived from natural sources, supporting independent craftspeople and brands owned by people of color, and going cruelty-free with plant and food-based leather alternatives for shoes, clutches or wallets.

“While the Academy remains consistent in our commitment to operating as a socially responsible organization with sustainability at our core, we acknowledge that there is always more we can do,” Jeanell English, Academy executive vp of impact and inclusion, said in a statement. “We are proud to partner with RCGD Global. Its thought leadership and expertise, along with the active engagement of Academy members, will continue to support our forward and necessary momentum.”

The partnership expands the Academy’s previously announced sustainability efforts, which include the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ LEED Gold Certification and a focus on plastic-free production environments for Academy events; the launch of the online Academy Screening Room and discontinued the mailing of physical DVDs, CDs and screenplays; introduction of plant-based meals at events; annual carbon footprint assessments and business audits to reduce carbon emissions and a supplier review process to aid in selecting businesses and partners committed to sustainability.

Launched with the sustainable design initiative Red Carpet Green Dress at the Oscars in 2010, RCGD Global’s work now includes an international sustainability consultancy, collaborations with emerging and established brands, design solutions and educational workshops.

“It’s a true honor for us at RCGD Global to partner with the Academy and to be surrounded by change-makers at all stages of their journey,” said RCGD Global founder Suzy Amis Cameron. “CEO Samata Pattinson and I recognize the influential role the entertainment industry can play in bringing topics related to sustainability to the front of people’s minds. Partnerships like these help us all to move forward by presenting solutions and, ultimately, to drive change.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Gabrielle Union Says International Bans of ‘Strange World’ Over Gay Lead Would Be “Denying Reality”

Strange World star Gabrielle Union says the potential banning of the film, which features Disney’s first LGBTQ leading character in an animated feature, outside of the U.S. would “absolutely be sad” and a denial of reality that could lead to the film being pirated. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the actress — along with Jaboukie Young-White, her co-star and the voice behind Ethan, a member of the legendary family of explorers the Clades — speaks about the significance of the film having an LGBTQ lead character and how Strange World ultimately avoids making Ethan’s are solely about one element...
The Hollywood Reporter

Keanu Reeves, Billie Eilish and Tom Holland Among Stars Confirmed for Venture Into Cures Fundraiser

EB Research Partnership (EBRP) has rallied a slew of stars to appear during the third annual Venture Into Cures, an online fundraiser scheduled for Nov. 20. The event will feature appearances by (in alphabetical order) Jonathan Brown, Dana Carvey, Billie Eilish, Will Ferrell, Finneas, Jack Harlow, Tom Holland, Joe Jonas, Kermit the Frog, Macklemore, Lamorne Morris, Chris Pratt, Keanu Reeves, Olivia Rodrigo, Molly Shannon, Hannah Simone, David Spade, Emma Watson, Venus Williams and more, with performances by Broken Social Scene, John Legend, Joy Oladokun, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauren Spencer-Smith and others.More from The Hollywood ReporterGlen Powell on Getting Tom Cruise's Blessing to Do Both 'Devotion' and 'Top Gun: Maverick:' "There's Room for Two"NBCUniversal Revives "The...
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Black Panther 2’ Leads, ‘The Menu’ and ‘The Chosen’ Feast While ‘She Said’ Starves

There’s major drama happening at the pre-Thanksgiving box office. As expected, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stayed atop the chart in its second weekend with a relatively sturdy $67.3 million for a 10-day domestic total of $288 million. The Marvel Studios and Disney tentpole had hoped to clear $70 million in its sophomore outing but fell a bit more than expected, or 63 percent. Globally, its gross stands at $546 million.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Where the Sequel's Box Office Drop Ranks in the MCU Universe'The Menu' Director Mark Mylod Wanted Film to "Explore an Artist in...
Harper's Bazaar

The 2022 Governors' Awards: the 10 best dressed

Awards season officially kicked off in style last night with the 13th annual Governors Awards. The ceremony is hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and honours a select few lifetime-achievement winners, which are selected by the Academy's board of governors. A host of stars, both established...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Anitta Struts the Red Carpet in a Black Corset Dress With a See-Through Skirt

Anitta's presence at 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards was breathtaking, to say the least. The 29-year-old Brazilian singer and songwriter arrived on the red carpet in a satin corseted Mônot gown that featured an elegantly pleated bodice, spaghetti straps, and an entirely sheer skirt, broken up only by a strip of fabric that was shaped into a bow and wrapped loosely around her hips, with long ribbons skimming the floor. Styled by Ron Hartleben, she accessorized with multistrap platform sandals and jewelry from Tiffany & Co., including two chunky silver cuffs, several silver diamond rings, a triple strand choker necklace that lay flat on her chest, and dazzling drop earrings. The performer opted for an on-trend milk-bath manicure, a glossy taupe lip, and smoky eye.
In Style

Olivia Wilde’s Gold Breastplate Made a Simple Black Maxi Dress Red Carpet-Ready

With just weeks remaining in 2022, it seems that metallic breastplates (of all shapes and colors) may just be the final surprise trend of the year. From Sydney Sweeney’s silver corset to Kendall Jenner’s gold Schiaparelli boobs, celebrities can’t stop adding shine to their bodices as of late — so much so that Olivia Wilde decided to give the trend even more gumption by wearing it on the red carpet on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Queen Latifah Pumps Up the Volume in Thom Browne Dress With Dramatic Ruffles at The Grio Awards 2022

Queen Latifah attended The Grio Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday in a dramatic look.  The Grammy-winning artist wore a Thom Browne ensemble from the designer’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured a voluminous ruffled embellishments that resembled the shape of flowers and a long, billowing train. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsInside God's Love We Deliver 2022 Golden Heart AwardsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals To accessorize the look, Latifah wore matching gloves and pearl earrings. Her makeup was simple, opting for pink lipstick. Latifah’s usual stylist is Jason Rembert, who has worked for...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Vice

7 of Lauren Hutton’s most iconic outfits

Lauren Hutton is one of the 20th century’s most underrated supermodels. She embarked on her illustrious modelling career in the mid-60s; by the decade’s end, she’d landed a coveted Chanel campaign and had covered Vogue over a dozen times. As the 70s rolled around, Lauren signed one of the biggest beauty contracts in the game and had become a muse to industry heavyweights from Avedon to Halston. In the 80s, Lauren stepped off the runways of New York and onto Hollywood’s big screen, starring in stylish flicks including Paul Schrader’s American Gigolo.
WWD

Billie Eilish Brings Cozycore Dressing to the Red Carpet In Gucci Pajamas and Sleep Mask at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford gleamed on the red carpet in custom Gucci ensembles at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5. Eilish wore a floor-grazing lingerie slip dress with lace trims along the neck and hemline. Atop the slip dress, Eilish opted for a long-sleeve silk overlay. The Gucci eyewear model was sartorially playful, accessorizing with a monogrammed sleep mask and blanket. For footwear, Eilish opted for platform Gucci slide sandals.
The Hollywood Reporter

Academy Honors Michael J. Fox, Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir at Emotional Governors Awards

The Governors Awards seals it — awards season is officially back to its pre-pandemic level of glamour and frenzy. Martinique-born filmmaker Euzhan Palcy, American songwriter Diane Warren and Australian director Peter Weir were on hand to receive their honorary Oscars and Michael J. Fox to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy’s event Saturday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City. Oscar contenders including Jennifer Lawrence, Florence Pugh, Angela Bassett, Eddie Redmayne, Michelle Williams, Brendan Fraser, Tom Hanks, Janelle Monáe and Baz Luhrmann attended the celebration, typically a marquee event for campaigning that has been muted since...
The Hollywood Reporter

Trent Reznor on Desire to Bail on Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover: “We Don’t Need the Arrogance of the Billionaire Class”

“Embarrassment,” offers Trent Reznor when asked for his take on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. The Nine Inch Nails frontman and Oscar-winning composer (with longtime partner Atticus Ross) has a sizable 1.6 million following, even if he doesn’t tweet all that much. Nonetheless, he’s ready to say goodbye for good. More from The Hollywood ReporterCBS News "Resuming Its Posting" on Twitter After Pause Over Security ConcernsElon Musk Restores Donald Trump's Twitter Account After Online PollTwitter Reinstates Accounts From Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson “I’m about to depart. We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Box Office Leaps Past $400M Globally

Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has bounded past the $400 million mark at the global box office before heading into its second weekend. The Marvel Studios and Disney tentpole finished Wednesday with a domestic cume of $213.2 million and an international tally of $187.2 million for a worldwide total of $400.4 million. Wakanda Forever began opening in select international markets Nov. 9. More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Hidden Struggle of 'Wakanda Forever'Ryan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMCamerimage: How 'Black Panther 2' DP Autumn Durald Arkapaw Used Light to Convey Grief, Rebirth The sequel launched...
Footwear News

Pink Pays Tribute to Olivia Newton-John in Feathery Dress & Hidden Heels at AMAs 2022

Pink performed a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 American Music Awards tonight in Los Angeles. The singer lighted up the Microsoft Theater in a feathery gown. The performance saw the singer clad in a baby pink dress with a sheer angular neckline. The dramatic style was embellished with shining crystals set in rows followed by tufts of pink feathers that lined the hem of the dress and the sleeves. Pink added accessories to the sparkling garment, adorning her fingers and ears with silver bedazzled bracelets and stacked earrings to match. The songwriter wore her iconic white blond pixie...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Cardi B Pops in Blue Cargo Pants, Leather Gloves & Boots for ‘Tomorrow 2’ Performance on AMAs 2022 Stage With GloRilla

Cardi B took the 2022 American Music Awards stage tonight. The rapper performed “Tomorrow 2” with rising superstar GloRilla, in a head-to-toe monochromatic look. Wearing all blue, Cardi B donned a leather corseted bodice with matching cargo pants and textured gloves with bold pockets that rose up to her elbows. Her longtime stylist Kollin Carter is responsible for her looks, and the look from this performance can be added to the list. Staying true to her style, she wore extra long nails in a contrasting color for an extra pop. She also remained consistent with the old-school hip-hop theme, wearing a classic...
The Hollywood Reporter

George Lois, Icon of Ads and Magazine Covers Who Popularized the Catchphrase ‘I Want My MTV,’ Dies at 91

George Lois, the hard-selling, charismatic advertising man and designer who fashioned some of the most daring magazine images of the 1960s and popularized such catchphrases and brand names as “I Want My MTV” and “Lean Cuisine,” has died. He was 91. Lois’ son, the photographer Luke Lois, said he died “peacefully” Friday at his home in Manhattan.More from The Hollywood ReporterJason David Frank, 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' Star, Dead at 49Robert Clary, Corporal LeBeau on 'Hogan's Heroes,' Dies at 96Bill Treusch, New York-Based Manager for Sissy Spacek, Christopher Walken and Many Others, Dies at 80 Nicknamed the “Golden Greek” and later (to...
The Hollywood Reporter

#RIPTwitter: Chaos, Confusion and Gallows Humor Hits Twitter as More Staff Exit

The end is nigh? The drama surrounding Elon Musk’s chaotic reign of Twitter kicked up a notch Thursday night, as reports filtered out of an exodus of key staff at the company leading to genuine fears over the future viability of the platform.More from The Hollywood ReporterJimmy Fallon Addresses Death Rumors on 'Tonight Show': "I'm Alive!"Jimmy Fallon Calls on Elon Musk to Help Take Down #RIPJimmyFallon on TwitterWhy Not Everyone in Hollywood Is Deleting Twitter: "I'm Telling Everyone to Sit Tight -- For Now" After his takeover of Twitter, Musk fired over half of the company’s 7,500-person workforce. Further dismissals have occurred...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy