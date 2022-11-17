ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Strikes Multi-Project Development Deal With Audible

By J. Clara Chan
 3 days ago
Goop, the lifestyle brand from Gwyneth Paltrow , has struck a multi-project development deal with Audible for a slate of original audio projects.

As part of the deal, Audible has greenlit four projects under a collection called The Goop Pursuit, which will explore topics like pleasure, healing, beauty and change, the audio company said on Thursday. Those four originals, each 90-minute single episodes, will be released next year on Jan. 12 with hosts like Penda N’diaye, the founder of the sex education brand Pro Hoe; Thema Bryant, the president elect of the American Psychological Association; Jodie Patterson, an author and LGBTQIA advocate; and Will Siu, a psychiatrist. Paltrow will provide introductions for each episode.

“I loved speaking with and, even more so, listening to Penda N’diaye,” Paltrow said in a statement. “Likewise, our other three hosts in this collection also have an incredibly nuanced and inviting way of approaching the big and small questions that shape our lives and communities. We’re excited to share their stories, voices, and perspectives.”

Audible’s pact with Goop follows other major development and first-look deals with banners like Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground , George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures , Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad , Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures , Kevin Hart’s HartBeat Productions, Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit , and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill .

“Gwyneth Paltrow and goop are both refreshing and trendsetting; we admire their curiosity and openness to start hard conversations, which resonates globally,” Zola Mashariki, the head of Audible Studios, said. “The fresh perspective and open dialogue that goop brings will entertain and inspire our listeners.”

The Hollywood Reporter

Keanu Reeves, Billie Eilish and Tom Holland Among Stars Confirmed for Venture Into Cures Fundraiser

EB Research Partnership (EBRP) has rallied a slew of stars to appear during the third annual Venture Into Cures, an online fundraiser scheduled for Nov. 20. The event will feature appearances by (in alphabetical order) Jonathan Brown, Dana Carvey, Billie Eilish, Will Ferrell, Finneas, Jack Harlow, Tom Holland, Joe Jonas, Kermit the Frog, Macklemore, Lamorne Morris, Chris Pratt, Keanu Reeves, Olivia Rodrigo, Molly Shannon, Hannah Simone, David Spade, Emma Watson, Venus Williams and more, with performances by Broken Social Scene, John Legend, Joy Oladokun, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauren Spencer-Smith and others.More from The Hollywood ReporterGlen Powell on Getting Tom Cruise's Blessing to Do Both 'Devotion' and 'Top Gun: Maverick:' "There's Room for Two"NBCUniversal Revives "The...
The Hollywood Reporter

Trent Reznor on Desire to Bail on Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover: “We Don’t Need the Arrogance of the Billionaire Class”

“Embarrassment,” offers Trent Reznor when asked for his take on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. The Nine Inch Nails frontman and Oscar-winning composer (with longtime partner Atticus Ross) has a sizable 1.6 million following, even if he doesn’t tweet all that much. Nonetheless, he’s ready to say goodbye for good. More from The Hollywood ReporterCBS News "Resuming Its Posting" on Twitter After Pause Over Security ConcernsElon Musk Restores Donald Trump's Twitter Account After Online PollTwitter Reinstates Accounts From Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson “I’m about to depart. We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come...
Inside Adele’s First Las Vegas Residency Concert: Jitters, Apologies and a Shout-Out to ‘The Walking Dead’

Tears, apologies, screaming fans, a Céline Dion shout-out and 30-plus minutes of banter punctuated the long-awaited two-hour opening performance of “Weekends With Adele” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Even before she took the stage of The Colosseum at exactly 8:15 p.m. on Friday night, it had been a monumental week for Adele, who received seven Grammy nominations. But onstage she revealed the biggest event for her will come Sunday because it’s the finale of her favorite show, The Walking Dead.More from The Hollywood ReporterJa Rule Talks Vibes Concert Series, Fyre Fest's Billy McFarland, DMX and Increasing Violence in Hip-HopColin Farrell,...
