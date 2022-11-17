Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Strikes Multi-Project Development Deal With Audible

Goop, the lifestyle brand from Gwyneth Paltrow , has struck a multi-project development deal with Audible for a slate of original audio projects.

As part of the deal, Audible has greenlit four projects under a collection called The Goop Pursuit, which will explore topics like pleasure, healing, beauty and change, the audio company said on Thursday. Those four originals, each 90-minute single episodes, will be released next year on Jan. 12 with hosts like Penda N’diaye, the founder of the sex education brand Pro Hoe; Thema Bryant, the president elect of the American Psychological Association; Jodie Patterson, an author and LGBTQIA advocate; and Will Siu, a psychiatrist. Paltrow will provide introductions for each episode.

“I loved speaking with and, even more so, listening to Penda N’diaye,” Paltrow said in a statement. “Likewise, our other three hosts in this collection also have an incredibly nuanced and inviting way of approaching the big and small questions that shape our lives and communities. We’re excited to share their stories, voices, and perspectives.”

Audible’s pact with Goop follows other major development and first-look deals with banners like Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground , George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures , Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad , Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures , Kevin Hart’s HartBeat Productions, Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit , and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill .

“Gwyneth Paltrow and goop are both refreshing and trendsetting; we admire their curiosity and openness to start hard conversations, which resonates globally,” Zola Mashariki, the head of Audible Studios, said. “The fresh perspective and open dialogue that goop brings will entertain and inspire our listeners.”