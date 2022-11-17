Street sweeper, two pickups approved in Otsego

The Otsego City Council has approved the purchase of a street sweeper and two three-quarter-ton extended cab pickups.

The Elgin Pelican street sweeper will be purchased from Macqueen Equipment for the state contract price of $261,233. It will be the city’s second street sweeper.

The pickups will cost $51,967 each plus $9,802 per vehicle for plow equipment and installation.

The pickups will be purchased from Midway Ford and the plow equipment from Countryside Services, both under state contract pricing.

The pickups will replace vehicles in the Parks and Recreation and Utilities departments.