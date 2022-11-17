ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego, MN

Street sweeper, two pickups approved in Otsego

Elk River Star News
Elk River Star News
 3 days ago

The Otsego City Council has approved the purchase of a street sweeper and two three-quarter-ton extended cab pickups.

The Elgin Pelican street sweeper will be purchased from Macqueen Equipment for the state contract price of $261,233. It will be the city’s second street sweeper.

The pickups will cost $51,967 each plus $9,802 per vehicle for plow equipment and installation.

The pickups will be purchased from Midway Ford and the plow equipment from Countryside Services, both under state contract pricing.

The pickups will replace vehicles in the Parks and Recreation and Utilities departments.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Firefighters rescue dog from freezing water in Stearns County lake

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Firefighters in Stearns County made a heroic rescue Thursday after a dog fell through thin ice off the shore of a lake. Firefighters responded to the initial call at Great Northern Lake in Wakefield Township around 9:12 a.m. for a dog in the water after falling through thin ice.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Catalytic Converter Theft Caught on Video

This past summer in the parking lot of a Brooklyn Park hotel, a guest shot a video that shows a person stealing a catalytic converter. The Brooklyn Park Police Department posted the video on its Facebook page to show what a catalytic converter theft looks like. “If you watch it,...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Chipotle in Uptown evacuated because of grease fire

A grease fire at the Chipotle located at 2600 Hennepin Ave. in Uptown, Minneapolis, prompted an evacuation of the restaurant on Saturday night. Minneapolis Fire Department tweeted at 9:52 p.m. that crews were at the Chipotle for a grease fire, which was ultimately put out by the commercial hood fire suppression system inside the restaurant.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, Minnesota

EAGAN, MINNESOTA - Around 12:12 PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022, 911 operators received a call about a pickup truck that was on fire close to a townhome in the 3200 block of Valley Ridge Dr in Eagan, Minnesota. This is the Cedar Bluff Townhomes area. According to the scanner traffic, the call was quickly upgraded to a vehicle and structure fire with the caller confirming the fire had now spread to the townhome.
EAGAN, MN
kfgo.com

Blaine man faces federal charges after shots fired at motorcycles, police chase

MINNEAPOLIS – A man from Blaine faces federal charges after prosecutors say he stole a handgun and cash from a residence in Ham Lake last July and sped away in a stolen BMW. Shortly after speeding off, authorities say the BMW nearly collided with three people on motorcycles and then someone in the vehicle fired shots at the motorcycles.
BLAINE, MN
krwc1360.com

Possible Scam Swirling in Monticello

Officials with the City of Monticello are notifying residents of a possible scam that seems to be circulating in that community. Officials posted on the city’s Facebook page this week that reports have surfaced that someone claiming to be an employee of the City of Monticello has been calling residents saying that have a permit from the city to enter their property.
MONTICELLO, MN
knuj.net

King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner

CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
hometownnews.biz

Morrison County Sheriff’s Office News

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen announced that his office, in cooperation with all local police departments in the county, have recently completed the annual Predatory Offender Registration (POR) verifications for Morrison County. Each year the sheriff’s office organizes a verification check for all predatory offenders who are on the registry and residing within the county. It is important to note that Minnesota only began registering predatory offenders in 1991 and did not assign risk level until 1997. Only those offenders who have been sentenced to prison and who were released after January 1, 1997 have been assigned a risk level. Offenders sentenced to probation or juvenile offenders are not assigned a risk level. Level 1 offenders are those deemed by Department of Corrections officials as those least likely to re-offend while Level 3 offenders are considered most likely to re-offend.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Stella's Fish Cafe to permanently close on Nov. 26

MINNEAPOLIS -- A popular Minneapolis restaurant is officially closing its doors.Stella's Fish Cafe in Uptown said in a Facebook post that Saturday, Nov. 26 would be its last day."We will miss the beautiful community that has come through our doors over the past 17 years," the post reads. "You've truly supported a dream that has surpassed all expectations. We want to express a heartfelt thank you to the extraordinary team members who have served our mission with joy and love."A few blocks away, the owner of Amore Uptown announced on Wednesday that the restaurant would close on Sunday. The new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will work to open the restaurant as soon as possible.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
HIBBING, MN
KARE 11

Osceola community ensures widow and kids keep home

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Usually a ribbon cutting celebrates construction of a brand new place, but Saturday the Hove family celebrated the opportunity to stay in a house where they already live. "End of April 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," mom Meagan Hove explained. "Then in November of...
OSCEOLA, WI
KROC News

Minnesota Man Who Rammed SUV Into Home Gets 8 Years in Prison

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a Richmond man for a series of crimes against a multi-racial family in Cold Spring. Thirty-three-year-old Benton Beyer was given a prison term of eight years and nine months. He gets credit for having served a year and four months in the county jail. In September, a jury found Beyer guilty of stalking, violations of harassment restraining orders, 1st-degree criminal damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle, and multiple counts of 2nd-degree assault.
RICHMOND, MN
CBS Minnesota

School resource officers: How George Floyd's murder led to drastic changes in Minnesota

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Safety and security of our children at school: It's part of a broader CBS News investigation on police officers in our schools.WCCO's Jonah Kaplan digs into the data for Minnesota, and how our own recent history has led to some drastic changes.The bowtie is a nice touch, even if it doesn't totally distract from his badge and gun. Detective Geoff Neumann is the student resource officer at Coon Rapids High School. "I don't try to take attention away from the badge. The badge is who we are at school," he said.Neumann is one of 12 SROs working...
COON RAPIDS, MN
Elk River Star News

Elk River Star News

Elk River, MN
784
Followers
558
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.erstarnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/elk_river_star_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy