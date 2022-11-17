Read full article on original website
Kawhi Leonard rips Clippers with brutally honest take
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers started the season with a 2-4 record, with Kawhi Leonard playing in only two of those games. Despite picking things up both offensively and defensively, the Clippers are still struggling to play the brand of basketball we’ve gotten accustomed to seeing under head coach Tyronn Lue.
RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers linked to potential trade for high-scoring Hornets guard
Despite the fact that they have one of the worst records in the entire NBA at the moment, the Los Angeles Lakers are by no means giving up on the season. This team is fully expected to make some moves before the trade deadline as they look to surround LeBron James with as many weapons […] The post RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers linked to potential trade for high-scoring Hornets guard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
Sunday Night Football in Los Angeles! The Chargers host the Chiefs for an AFC West battle with playoff implications! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Chargers prediction and pick. The Chiefs are atop the division with a (7-2) record after taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars...
‘They got really, really screwed’: Nets slapped with brutal reality about Ben Simmons-James Harden trade with Sixers
James Harden is out injured right now for the Philadelphia 76ers, but there’s no denying that he’s been a much bigger contributor to his team than Ben Simmons has for the Brooklyn Nets. At this point, it’s hard to argue against the notion that it’s the Sixers who have ended up winning that blockbuster trade deal from last season.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s ‘dirty’ body check on Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo draws mixed reactions from NBA Twitter
Friday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers was not short in action. The contest pitted two of the best players in the game today in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, and the two superstars battled it out in what turned out to be a close encounter.
College Basketball Odds: Kentucky vs. Gonzaga prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kentucky Gonzaga prediction and pick. The college basketball season is off to a fascinating start. By all appearances, both Kentucky and Gonzaga are going to have trouble matching their NCAA Tournament seeds from last season, Kentucky being a No. 2 seed and Gonzaga being a No. 1 seed.
JaMychal Green’s $20,000 fine adds to Warriors’ woes
JaMychal Green logged 17 minutes for the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in what turned out to be a disappointing loss to the Phoenix Suns, 130-119. Unfortunately for him, the 32-year-old veteran has now been slapped with a hefty fine by the NBA for an untoward exchange with a referee during the game.
Nets facing harsh Kyrie Irving trade reality
The Brooklyn Nets will have decisions to make on each of their stars moving forward. If they continue to struggle, there is a very real chance that Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons will all be available via trade. However, NBA insider Chris Haynes recently reported that trading Irving could prove to be a […] The post Nets facing harsh Kyrie Irving trade reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 1 thing Klay Thompson did right in big game vs. Knicks, per Steve Kerr
The floodgates ultimately didn’t open the way Klay Thompson promises they will. Still, after his encouraging performance in the Golden State Warriors’ 111-101 win over the New York Knicks on Friday, there’s reason to believe Thompson’s early-season struggles will soon subside for good. Thompson scored 20...
Nets star Kyrie Irving drops lengthy public apology before return from suspension vs. Grizzlies
Kyrie Irving will officially return to the Brooklyn Nets from his eight-game suspension Sunday vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. The team suspended the seven-time All-Star on Nov. 3 for his posts linking to an antisemitic film, deeming the guard “unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.” Irving addressed the media Sunday for the first time since receiving the suspension, offering his “deep apologies” and confirming that he is not antisemitic.
Mitchell Robinson’s status Sunday vs. Suns, revealed
The New York Knicks have been without Mitchell Robinson since Nov. 4, a big loss as Robinson had been the team’s starting center and one of their top defensive players. But help could be on the way as Robinson has been officially upgraded to questionable for the Knicks game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday […] The post Mitchell Robinson’s status Sunday vs. Suns, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zion Williamson receives positive update ahead of Monday’s game vs. Warriors
The New Orleans Pelicans have not had Zion Williamson in the lineup for the past three games but it appears as if his return is imminent. Williamson is officially listed as probable for the Pelicans game on Monday against the Golden State Warriors as per Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. Zion...
Rudy Gobert’s 7-word reaction to Timberwolves’ epic 3-game winning streak
After a rather rough start to the 2022-23 season, the Minnesota Timberwolves are starting to get it together. Sure enough, Rudy Gobert couldn’t be any happier for his new team. The Timberwolves won their third straight game on Saturday after taking down Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, 112-109. Anthony Edwards led the way for […] The post Rudy Gobert’s 7-word reaction to Timberwolves’ epic 3-game winning streak appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers star Damian Lillard’s official injury status, recovery timeline, revealed
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is out for at least one to two weeks after his latest injury setback. Lillard was forced to exit during the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz and didn’t return, with the team saying he re-aggravated the right calf strain that forced him to miss some time earlier in the season.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets massive backlash after tossing ladder to the floor in loss to Sixers
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines for the wrong reasons following their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. After the Bucks’ 110-102 defeat at the hands of the Sixers, Antetokounmpo decided to stay on the floor for a little bit more to shoot some free throws. He was 4-of-15 from the free throw […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets massive backlash after tossing ladder to the floor in loss to Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raptors overreactions after first month of 2022-23 NBA season
The Toronto Raptors just lost in overtime to the Atlanta Hawks. It was their third defeat in their last five games. Right now, the Raptors sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with nine wins and eight losses. They have been quite an inconsistent bunch, and much of it can be attributed to the […] The post Raptors overreactions after first month of 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They say you be cappin’: Lakers star LeBron James hilariously called out by Jalen Ramsey for outrageous Rams claim
LeBron James isn’t only one of the best basketball players to ever play the sport. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar excels in pretty much everything he does, which apparently, includes NFL Madden as well. During The Shop’scoverage of TNF, LeBron came out with an audacious claim about the Los...
Clippers’ Paul George leaves game vs. Spurs with knee injury
The Los Angeles Clippers just got Kawhi Leonard back from injury, but they’ll have to play the remainder of Saturday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. The team ruled George out of the Spurs game at halftime with right knee soreness. George played the first half and didn’t show any signs of being limited, […] The post Clippers’ Paul George leaves game vs. Spurs with knee injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
P.J. Tucker’s historic scoring drought divides Sixers fan base
The Philadelphia 76ers’ offense is in peril as James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris battle injuries. The last two healthy starters, Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker, have a lot of slack to pick up for the Sixers. Embiid is unquestionably up for the challenge. Tucker…not so much.
Trailblazers handed brutal Damian Lillard injury news after exiting Jazz game
Just as soon as they rocketed up to almost the top of the Western Conference standings, the Portland Trailblazers may continue to fall back to Earth after All-Star guard Damian Lillard exited last Saturday’s game with a calf injury against the Utah Jazz. A recent MRI revealed Damian Lillard...
