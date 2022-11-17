ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Kawhi Leonard rips Clippers with brutally honest take

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers started the season with a 2-4 record, with Kawhi Leonard playing in only two of those games. Despite picking things up both offensively and defensively, the Clippers are still struggling to play the brand of basketball we’ve gotten accustomed to seeing under head coach Tyronn Lue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers linked to potential trade for high-scoring Hornets guard

Despite the fact that they have one of the worst records in the entire NBA at the moment, the Los Angeles Lakers are by no means giving up on the season. This team is fully expected to make some moves before the trade deadline as they look to surround LeBron James with as many weapons […] The post RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers linked to potential trade for high-scoring Hornets guard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘They got really, really screwed’: Nets slapped with brutal reality about Ben Simmons-James Harden trade with Sixers

James Harden is out injured right now for the Philadelphia 76ers, but there’s no denying that he’s been a much bigger contributor to his team than Ben Simmons has for the Brooklyn Nets. At this point, it’s hard to argue against the notion that it’s the Sixers who have ended up winning that blockbuster trade deal from last season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Kentucky vs. Gonzaga prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kentucky Gonzaga prediction and pick. The college basketball season is off to a fascinating start. By all appearances, both Kentucky and Gonzaga are going to have trouble matching their NCAA Tournament seeds from last season, Kentucky being a No. 2 seed and Gonzaga being a No. 1 seed.
LEXINGTON, KY
ClutchPoints

Nets facing harsh Kyrie Irving trade reality

The Brooklyn Nets will have decisions to make on each of their stars moving forward. If they continue to struggle, there is a very real chance that Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons will all be available via trade. However, NBA insider Chris Haynes recently reported that trading Irving could prove to be a […] The post Nets facing harsh Kyrie Irving trade reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kyrie Irving drops lengthy public apology before return from suspension vs. Grizzlies

Kyrie Irving will officially return to the Brooklyn Nets from his eight-game suspension Sunday vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. The team suspended the seven-time All-Star on Nov. 3 for his posts linking to an antisemitic film, deeming the guard “unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.” Irving addressed the media Sunday for the first time since receiving the suspension, offering his “deep apologies” and confirming that he is not antisemitic.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Mitchell Robinson’s status Sunday vs. Suns, revealed

The New York Knicks have been without Mitchell Robinson since Nov. 4, a big loss as Robinson had been the team’s starting center and one of their top defensive players. But help could be on the way as Robinson has been officially upgraded to questionable for the Knicks game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday […] The post Mitchell Robinson’s status Sunday vs. Suns, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Rudy Gobert’s 7-word reaction to Timberwolves’ epic 3-game winning streak

After a rather rough start to the 2022-23 season, the Minnesota Timberwolves are starting to get it together. Sure enough, Rudy Gobert couldn’t be any happier for his new team. The Timberwolves won their third straight game on Saturday after taking down Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, 112-109. Anthony Edwards led the way for […] The post Rudy Gobert’s 7-word reaction to Timberwolves’ epic 3-game winning streak appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets massive backlash after tossing ladder to the floor in loss to Sixers

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines for the wrong reasons following their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. After the Bucks’ 110-102 defeat at the hands of the Sixers, Antetokounmpo decided to stay on the floor for a little bit more to shoot some free throws. He was 4-of-15 from the free throw […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets massive backlash after tossing ladder to the floor in loss to Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Raptors overreactions after first month of 2022-23 NBA season

The Toronto Raptors just lost in overtime to the Atlanta Hawks. It was their third defeat in their last five games. Right now, the Raptors sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with nine wins and eight losses. They have been quite an inconsistent bunch, and much of it can be attributed to the […] The post Raptors overreactions after first month of 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Paul George leaves game vs. Spurs with knee injury

The Los Angeles Clippers just got Kawhi Leonard back from injury, but they’ll have to play the remainder of Saturday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. The team ruled George out of the Spurs game at halftime with right knee soreness. George played the first half and didn’t show any signs of being limited, […] The post Clippers’ Paul George leaves game vs. Spurs with knee injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy