RUMOR: The bonkers 9-figure contract Yankees offered Aaron Judge
A rumor recently surfaced stating that the New York Yankees offered superstar Aaron Judge a $337 million dollar contract, per Hector Gomez and Ramon D. Carmona. Although this is just a rumor, there is no denying the fact that Judge is destined to receive a massive payday in MLB free agency. In the end, depending on […] The post RUMOR: The bonkers 9-figure contract Yankees offered Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Correa’s latest move amid free agency will make Twins fans hyped
Carlos Correa is either considering a return to the Minnesota Twins or he simply happens to be great friends with the Twins’ players. He was recently seen FaceTiming with Minnesota’s Jose Miranda and Jorge Polanco at a recent event, per Do-Hyoung Park. Additionally, Park reports that Byron Buxton said he talks to Carlos Correa on a weekly basis and Correa is still in a Twins group text.
Carlos Rodon’s bonkers MLB free agency contract desire, revealed
Carlos Rodon is reportedly seeking “35M-plus” in MLB free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Rodon established himself as a star with the Chicago White Sox in 2021. But the limited market led to a short-term contract with the San Francisco Giants, which included an opt-out. Rodon ultimately opted-out of the deal following another strong year in San Francisco.
Twins pull off intriguing trade with Reds after shipping off Gio Urshela to Angels
The Minnesota Twins decided to trade third basemen Gio Urshela to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday despite a rather solid first year with the team in 2022. Shortly after, the Twins found an immediate replacement, acquiring infielder/catcher Kyle Farmer from the Cincinnati Reds, via Ken Rosenthal. Although Urshela was...
Padres looking to add former MVP to mix with Juan Soto, Manny Machado
The San Diego Padres fell short of their World Series aspirations in 2022, despite the blockbuster and franchise-altering acquisition of Juan Soto. In order to better position themselves for a run at the Fall Classic, the Padres are reportedly prioritizing free-agent first baseman Jose Abreu in the offseason, according to Jon Morosi.
MLB rumors: Jacob deGrom’s $40 million free agency wish endorsed by rival GM
An MLB general manager reportedly said Jacob deGrom is at least $40 million dollars in free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman later shared a quote from the unnamed GM in reference to deGrom’s free agency. “He’ll get it, he’s the best.”. Jacob...
Mets’ fans will love latest Jacob deGrom free agency report
Jacob deGrom is the best available pitcher in MLB free agency. The right-hander, who’s spent his entire career in New York with the Mets, has been linked to a number of different teams this offseason. However, a new report from the New York Post will excite Mets’ fans. “A free agent after opting out from […] The post Mets’ fans will love latest Jacob deGrom free agency report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
San Francisco Giants showing interest in 3-time All-Star closer
As the MLB hot stove heats up and free agency is on the horizon, several teams across the league will be looking to make upgrades to their rosters this winter. One team looking to make a splash and build out their bullpen is the San Francisco Giants, who ranked middle of the pack in the National League with a pedestrian 64% save percentage in 2022, according to Baseball Reference. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Giants have expressed interest in former All-Star closer Kenley Jansen.
Yankees lock down key bullpen arm to avoid arbitration
The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:
Dodgers make shocking Cody Bellinger free agency decision
After a tough 2022 campaign, Cody Bellinger is set to become a free agent. The Los Angeles Dodgers are planning to non-tender the former MVP, who will hit the open market. Per Ken Rosenthal: “The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, source tells The Athletic. Team could still re-sign […] The post Dodgers make shocking Cody Bellinger free agency decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees interested in Andrew Benintendi return, but there’s a catch
The New York Yankees are reportedly interested in bringing Andrew Benintendi back, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. But Heyman also reports that a source questioned his desire to remain with the team. Benintendi was one of the Yankees’ most notable trade deadline acquisitions in 2022. He offered...
Sandy Alcantara is recruiting former Cardinals star to Marlins
Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was named the National League Cy Young winner earlier this week in a unanimous voting decision. Now, he’s looking to bring in some more top talent around him in Miami. On Friday night, Alcantara responded to a tweet from Marlins beat reporter Craig Mish, who had floated the idea of bringing former Cardinals flamethrower Alex Reyes to South Beach.
Braves bring back 2021 MLB playoff hero in free agency
The Atlanta Braves signed Left-Handed Pitcher Tyler Matzek to a two-year contract worth $3.1 million in MLB free agency just weeks after Atlanta fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Divisional Series, according to a Friday release. The deal includes a $5.5 million club option in 2025 with no buyout.
Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman breaks silence on Cody Bellinger non-tender decision
The Los Angeles Dodgers decided to non-tender Cody Bellinger on Friday. LA is now in the process of looking for a Bellinger replacement in centerfield. However, Dodgers’ President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman commented on LA’s decision to move on from Bellinger, per The Orange County Register. “Obviously it’s been a unique path for Cody […] The post Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman breaks silence on Cody Bellinger non-tender decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets: Justin Verlander, NY open discussions over potential MLB free agency deal
Houston Astros right-handed pitcher Justin Verlander, who could sign a historic eight-figure deal in free agency, opened discussions with the New York Mets when he spoke with the team via Zoom last week, according to a Sunday evening report from the Athletic MLB senior writer Ken Rosenthal. “Justin Verlander is a prominent possibility for the […] The post Mets: Justin Verlander, NY open discussions over potential MLB free agency deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants make crucial Mike Yastrzemski decision
The 2022 season was not the best for San Francisco Giants outfield Mike Yastrzemski, but any thought that the Giants would not bring him back for the upcoming season was put to rest Friday. The Giants and Yastrzemski have avoided arbitration as the two sides have agreed on a with...
Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s concerning comments on DJ LeMahieu surgery
Since signing with the New York Yankees in January 2019, DJ Lemahieu emerged as one of the most consistently reliable middle infielders in the MLB. However, over the past two postseasons, Lemahieu was unable to contribute due to hip and toe injuries, and it seems as if the latter injury isn’t going away anytime soon.
‘Out of my price range’: Aaron Judge drops hilarious truth bomb about baseball’s bidding war
Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball will be auctioned off soon, but don’t expect the New York Yankees star to make a bid for the historic item. With Judge still a free agent and still waiting for the massive new contract he’s expected to sign, the 30-year-old slugger jokingly said that he still can’t afford it.
Brian Cashman’s closer take will calm Clay Holmes’ nerves
Brian Cashman has a lot on his plate this offseason, with his biggest task being figuring out how to keep Aaron Judge with the New York Yankees. But he also has some work to do regarding New York’s bullpen, and there was reason to believe that the Yankees could try to find a replacement for Clay Holmes at the backend of their bullpen after his strange 2022 season.
