Cougars survive second-half charge from Marines in season-opening victory

MARINETTE — The 2022 girls basketball season started with a bang on Tuesday, as the Coleman Cougars fended off a furious second-half comeback from Marinette to pick up a 59-54 non-conference victory over the Marines.

Coleman (1-0) led 33-14 at halftime and was up by as much as 23 points in the second half, but Riley Kieffer took charge for the Marines (0-1), dropping 21 of her of her game-high 28 points to help Marinette pull within five late.

Addison Pristelski drilled a 3-pointer to cut Marinette’s deficit down to three with 38 seconds left to play, but Callee Compe and Cameron Zeitler each knocked down a free throw to make it a five-point game.

A layup off the fingers of Olivia Hanson once again got Marinette within three, but Zeitler and Kiersten Jensen combined to hit three of four free throw attempts to give the Cougars a six-point cushion with nine ticks remaining on the clock.

Madison Kunick converted one of her two free throw attempts to make it a 59-54 score with 6.6 to go, but it was too little, too late for the Marines.

The first half saw Coleman jump out to an early 14-5 lead before the Marines were able to chip that advantage down to three thanks to baskets from Kieffer and Bryanna Torkko.

Kieffer hit a free throw as the Marines made it a three-point affair, but Coleman wrapped up the first half by outscoring Marinette 18-2, including an 8-0 run to close out the frame and seize a 19-point halftime edge.

“Marinette played very hard. You could definitely tell that tonight was the first game for both teams. This is a great way to start,” Coleman coach Todd Olsen said. “We’re learning new things this year and changing our entire style, so this first week has been an adventure.”

Free throws were a big part of both teams’ scoring, with the Cougars going 20-32 (62 percent) from the charity stripe, while Marinette shot just 42 percent (13-31) overall and converted just four of 10 attempts in the first half.

“Coleman is a very talented team. Todd is a very good coach and they’re very well-prepared,” Marinette coach Zac Barker said. “You can tell that they’re a talented team and that definitely showed in the first half. We missed some opportunities, particularly at the free throw, and that can come back to hurt you down the stretch.”

Kieffer was the lone Marine to hit double-digit scoring totals. Hanson and Pristelski each chipped in seven points, while Torrko and Chloe Seymour added four apiece.

Barker noted that the Marines showed off several nifty passes, and that he believes that Torrko’s court vision will be a vital cog in Marinette’s offensive attack.

“Our passing, especially going to towards the hoop, was a positive tonight. Bry is on another level when it comes to seeing the floor. Some of the passes that she makes are ones that you don’t typically see out of a sophomore, at the high school level,” he said.

Zeitler was Coleman’s top scorer with 18 points, while Jensen backed her up with 16. Aubrey Bintz added nine points while sitting out much of the second half in foul trouble.

“We got into foul trouble and had to sit our top three scorers for most of game, which did not help us,” Olsen said. “We got some minutes out of other girls that we need to step up this year, and they played great.”

Coleman’s JV team also kicked off the season on a high note, upending the Marines 25-15 prior to the varsity contest.

Marinette was back on the court Thursday at Peshtigo (0-1), with results unavailable at press time. The Marines kick off the North Eastern Conference schedule with a home game against Luxemburg-Casco on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Coleman is off until Tuesday, when the Cougars host Crandon in a non-conference clash at 7 p.m.

Coleman 59, Marinette 54

Coleman 33 26 — 59

Marinette 14 40 — 54

Coleman: Zeitler 18, Jensen 16, Bintz 9, Madelyn Hinther 6, Corrin Uptak 4, Alyssa Hoida 2, Skylar Broderick 1, Compe 1, Bre Hanrahan 1, Madison Woulf 1; FTs: 20-32

Marinette: Kieffer 28, Hanson 7, Pristelski 7, Torrko 4, Seymour 4, Kylie Veriha 2, Rylee Hansen 1, Kunick 1; FTs: 13-31