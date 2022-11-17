Two Otsego parks commissioners resign

Two members of the Otsego Parks and Recreation Commission have resigned.

The Otsego City Council accepted the resignations from Angela Hilde and Corey Tanner at the Monday, Nov. 14, council meeting.

Hilde’s seat expires Feb. 28, 2026, and Tanner’s on Feb. 28, 2025.

Matt Danzl, an alternate for the Parks and Recreation Commission, was appointed to fill Hilde’s seat.

City staff recommended waiting to appoint the other open seat and the alternate until the annual appointments are made in 2023.