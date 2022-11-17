ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego, MN

Two Otsego parks commissioners resign

Elk River Star News
Elk River Star News
 3 days ago

Two members of the Otsego Parks and Recreation Commission have resigned.

The Otsego City Council accepted the resignations from Angela Hilde and Corey Tanner at the Monday, Nov. 14, council meeting.

Hilde’s seat expires Feb. 28, 2026, and Tanner’s on Feb. 28, 2025.

Matt Danzl, an alternate for the Parks and Recreation Commission, was appointed to fill Hilde’s seat.

City staff recommended waiting to appoint the other open seat and the alternate until the annual appointments are made in 2023.

CBS Minnesota

"Bridging" furniture bank in critical need of donations

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Give to the Max Day kicks off the season of giving on Thursday. Thousands of nonprofits need help reaching their goals so they can keep helping our community. One of them is 'Bridging' in Bloomington and Roseville."Every day we're preparing every afternoon for 20 households. To get to 100 households a week, it is constantly moving!" Bridging Community Relations Manager Diana Dalsin said.Bridging is a furniture bank that allows people to come with nothing, and leave with everything they need to furnish their new home."We are partnered up with over 250 agencies, from the very formal county...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KROC News

CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
HIBBING, MN
Axios

Twin Cities Democratic Socialists score wins

Democratic Socialists in the Twin Cities made small but notable gains in last week's midterm elections. What happened: All six of the candidates endorsed by Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America — including four state lawmakers — won their races. The results effectively double the size of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, Minnesota

EAGAN, MINNESOTA - Around 12:12 PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022, 911 operators received a call about a pickup truck that was on fire close to a townhome in the 3200 block of Valley Ridge Dr in Eagan, Minnesota. This is the Cedar Bluff Townhomes area. According to the scanner traffic, the call was quickly upgraded to a vehicle and structure fire with the caller confirming the fire had now spread to the townhome.
EAGAN, MN
Minnesota Daily

Students demand closure of local crisis pregnancy centers

University of Minnesota students and community activists gathered in front of a crisis pregnancy center (CPC) near campus Nov. 11 to advocate for better abortion care services on campus. The University’s chapter of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) organized the protest to speak out against crisis pregnancy centers like...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Stella's Fish Cafe to permanently close on Nov. 26

MINNEAPOLIS -- A popular Minneapolis restaurant is officially closing its doors.Stella's Fish Cafe in Uptown said in a Facebook post that Saturday, Nov. 26 would be its last day."We will miss the beautiful community that has come through our doors over the past 17 years," the post reads. "You've truly supported a dream that has surpassed all expectations. We want to express a heartfelt thank you to the extraordinary team members who have served our mission with joy and love."A few blocks away, the owner of Amore Uptown announced on Wednesday that the restaurant would close on Sunday. The new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will work to open the restaurant as soon as possible.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
newsdakota.com

Semi Strikes I-94 Overhead Interchange Tuesday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Minneapolis, MN man is facing charges of care required after striking an overhead interchange on I-94 east of Jamestown. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports the driver was eastbound on I-94 12 miles east of Jamestown when he began traveling from shoulder to shoulder. At the overhead interchange at exit 272, the driver went through the guard rail and scraped down the support pillars on the driver side. The trailer got hung up on the supports.
JAMESTOWN, ND
CBS Minnesota

Amore Uptown announces it will close for good on Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Amore Uptown in Minneapolis will be closing permanently this Sunday.Tim McHugh, the restaurant's general manager since it opened more than five years ago, says he will be retiring from the industry. "It's a business that I love; the people, hospitality, employees and the community," McHugh said in a news release. "But it's time to spend more time with my family, including my grandkids." According to McHugh, the new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will continue to offer the surrounding neighborhood with an Italian-inspired restaurant, which will open "as soon as possible."McHugh became the sole owner of the establishment in June, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant is located on West Lake Street near Bde Maka Ska. Previously called Amore Victoria, it reopened as Amore Uptown in 2016.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Body exhumed in Robbie Anderson cold case

(FOX 9) - The body of 19-year-old Robbie Anderson was exhumed Friday morning from Forest Hill Cemetery in Anoka, as his family and friends attempt to have his ‘unexplained death’ 13 years ago reclassified as a homicide. A crew of workers and a backhoe could be seen lifting...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Video: Fighting bald eagles get stuck together in Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE, Minn. – A wild sight was caught on camera Thursday west of the Twin Cities metro.Tessa Christenson shot video of two eagles near her home in Paynesville that appear to be fighting and stuck together.Christenson said they were there for more than two hours, but broke up and flew away before the warden got there.There was a similar sighting in Plymouth last year. In that case, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the birds were fighting over territory
PAYNESVILLE, MN
KIMT

Getting caught with fentanyl in North Iowa sends Minnesota man to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Minnesota man caught with deadly narcotics and a gun in North Iowa is heading to federal prison. Oronde Kimon Lowery, 37 of St. Louis Park, MN, was sentenced Thursday to 23 years and four months in federal custody, followed by five years of supervised release. Lowery pleaded Guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
fox9.com

Identity released of Plymouth teen found fatally shot in car

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the identity of a Plymouth teen who was found fatally shot in a car on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 5:56 p.m. on Monday after officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Elk River, MN
Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.erstarnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/elk_river_star_news/

