Former mail carrier. Delivering in the dark sucks! It’s extremely unsafe, especially when black ice or rain. Can’t see trip hazards. It’s the absolute worst. I hate the post office
As a Retired Letter Carrier who became a Supervisor on Long Island out east you would think I committed a homicide when I brought my new carriers off the street with the mail due to ice, very little if any street lights plus deer all over. Plus the carriers had no idea where the mailboxes were because they were new carriers !! The Post Office preaches “safety” when it’s convenient for them !! But if you use it to protect your employees, that’s a felony !! Lol
we are so short staffed at my office in yorkville Illinois. we are delivering in the dark too. it dose suck. youll never see our post master delivering anything! He dont care and always reminds us "It wont affect my pay".
