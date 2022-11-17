ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

MTA receives $8 million grant toward zero-emission buses

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is one step closer to an all zero-emission bus fleet by 2040 thanks to an $8 million grant.

The agency received the grant from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to create their first zero-emission hydrogen buses.

The MTA will install a hydrogen fueling station capable of fueling up to 40 buses at the Gun Hill Depot in the Bronx.

The buses will run on approximately eight routes serving disadvantaged communities in Northeast and Central Bronx.

News 12

News 12

