ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Cash 3 Midday” game were:

2-5-5

(two, five, five)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state’s second such instance of being unable to kill an inmate in the past two months and its third since 2018. The state completed an execution in July, but only after a three-hour delay caused at least partly by the same problem with starting an IV line. A leader at the Death Penalty Information Center, an anti-death penalty group with a large database on executions, said no state other than Alabama has had to halt an execution in progress since 2017, when Ohio halted Alva Campbell’s lethal injection because workers couldn’t find a vein. According to Ngozi Ndulue, deputy director of the Washington-based group, the only other lethal injection stopped before an inmate died also was in Ohio, in 2009.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Alabama calls off execution after difficulties inserting IV

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife was called off Thursday just before the midnight deadline because state officials couldn’t find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs. Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said prison staff tried for about an hour to get the two required intravenous lines connected to Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57. Hamm said they established one line but were unsuccessful with a second line after trying several locations on Smith’s body. Officials then tried a central line, which involves a catheter placed into a large vein. “We were not able to have time to complete that, so we called off the execution,” Hamm said. It is the second execution since September the state has canceled because of difficulties with establishing an IV line with a deadline looming.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law

DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering. Yet despite that scare, there’s no public record that prosecutors moved forward with felony kidnapping and menacing charges against Aldrich, or that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

GOP picks Mortenson as majority leader in South Dakota House

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Republican Rep. Will Mortenson was elected Saturday to serve as majority leader in the South Dakota House of Representatives. Mortenson, a Pierre attorney, defeated Scott Odenbach, of Spearfish, and Rebecca Reimer, of Oacoma. Mortenson said he hopes to unify the House members, 40% of whom are new to a GOP group with an overwhelming majority. “I really don’t think that division is nearly as pronounced as it was,” he told KCCR radio. “I really feel like we’ve got one caucus we’re going to speak in one strong voice. And the nice thing is any scars are years prior, not scars that we bear. We’re looking forward not back.” Mortenson added that he wants to focus on inflation, upgrading prison infrastructure and “the issue of life and the protection of the unborn.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
576K+
Post
610M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy