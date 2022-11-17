Read full article on original website
Download Metallica’s Complete Old-School Concert Honoring Jonny and Marsha Zazula
On Sunday, Nov. 6, Metallica stormed the stage at Hard Rock Live, a 7,000-seat theater in Hollywood, Fla., for an absolutely unforgettable night. For nearly two hours, Metallica tore through their early catalog as they paid tribute to Jon and Marsha Zazula. To call it a special night would be...
Watch Cliff Burton Jam ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’ in His Pre-Metallica Band
The late Cliff Burton's songwriting contributions to Metallica sometimes seem under-appreciated. But before the early Metallica bassist tragically died in a 1986 tour bus crash, Burton infused Metallica's arrangements with a musical flair all his own. That much is unmistakable in a video of Burton competing in a 1981 "Battle...
Here’s an Exclusive First Look at Funko’s New Pantera Pop! Figures Set
Just a few weeks before the first Pantera celebration performance is set to take place, pop culture lifestyle brand Funko has unveiled a new Pantera set of Pop! Rocks vinyl figures as part of their virtual Popapalooza event, and we're giving you an exclusive first look at it. The collection...
Watch Metallica’s 10-Minute Video Tribute to Jon + Marsha Zazula
Metallica played a special concert earlier this month in Hollywood, Fla. as a tribute to Jon and Marsha Zazula, the couple that essentially helped start their career. At the beginning of the show, a tribute video played on the venue screens, and it's now been uploaded to YouTube so fans who weren't in attendance can check it out.
See Magnificent Photos From Metallica’s 2022 Jonny + Marsha Zazula Tribute Show
Another historic Metallica show is in the books, but this one had a lot more meaning than most for the guys in the band along with many in the crowd Sunday night (Nov. 6). Metallica booked a special show in Hollywood, Florida, to pay tribute to Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the metal couple who first happened upon Metallica's demo tape and gave them their first record label deal.
See Inside Nikki Sixx’s New $6.9 Million Mansion
Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx and his wife Courtney have just bought another Los Angeles area home base: A fabulous European-style multi-million dollar mansion in the Lake Sherwood neighborhood. Sandwiched in-between Westlake Village and Thousand Oaks, Cal., this gives the Sixx family a luxurious compound back in California since they sold their other mansion back (for $5 million) in September of 2021.
Watch: 'Kaleidoscope' featurette introduces non-linear Netflix series
"Kaleidoscope," a heist drama from Eric Garcia and Ridley Scott starring Giancarlo Esposito, is coming to Netflix in January.
The 10 Best Album Sequels in Rock + Metal
No matter the medium, good sequels are usually difficult to pull off. After all, they must succeed both as the newest entry in the creator’s catalog and as an extension of the specific narrative and/or musical foundation(s) that preceded them. In the case of rock and metal, there have...
Yep, That’s Kellin Quinn on the New ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Song
It feels like Sleeping With Sirens frontman Kellin Quinn is everywhere these days, even in the video game world. And yes, if you were wondering, that is in fact Kellin Quinn singing on "Undefeatable," the new high energy track from the Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic Frontiers game. Quinn's contribution to...
August Burns Red Drop Crushing ‘Ancestry’ Song With Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach, Announce New Album
Things may be a little dark within the world these days, but August Burns Red have the perfect song to fit the mood and they've got some assistance from Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach to give you that ultimate crusher you could use at this time in history. The song is titled "Ancestry" and you should crank it up in the player down toward the middle of this post.
Fieldy’s ‘Jesus’ Head Tattoo – Bassist Shows Off Fresh Ink While on Hiatus From Korn
Over the weekend, founding Korn bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu, who's been on hiatus from the band since last year, showed off what looked like a new tattoo on his head. In a photo he shared on Sunday (Nov. 6), the musician has the sides of his dome freshly shaved, with the name "Jesus" tattooed across one side of his head in bold script.
Papa Roach React to ‘Last Resort’ Pop Makeover in New Movie Soundtrack
Papa Roach recently reacted to a new pop music cover version of their 2000 nu-metal hit "Last Resort." The cover is performed by pop singer Emma Zander. It appears in the soundtrack of the new sci-fi dramedy movie I'm Totally Fine, which came out on Nov. 4. Zander's "Last Resort"...
Dolly Parton Dressed Like Judas Priest at Closing All-Star Song at Rock Hall Ceremony
A few months ago, all Rob Halford said he wanted at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was a selfie with Dolly Parton, but he ended up with so much more. The Metal God was invited to sing with Parton during her performance of the hit "Jolene," where she actually dressed like a member of Judas Priest.
Ben Weinman Squashes Dillinger Escape Plan Reunion Show Rumor
UPDATE: That did not take long. Responding to a query in a Facebook post about Rymer's Instagram tease, guitarist Ben Weinman told a fan when asked if there was anything to the rumors, "Nothing, Billy said it was a dream or some shit. I really hope people don't buy tickets to Furnace Fest for this."
'Top Gun: Maverick' to come to Paramount+ before Christmas
Paramount+ announced the streaming date for "Top Gun: Maverick" on Tuesday.
Ozzfest Reveals First-Ever Metaverse Festival Lineup for 2022 Feat. Ozzy, Motorhead + More
Just last month, it was revealed that Ozzy Osbourne would bring Ozzfest to the virtual world, with an Ozzfest stage playing part of the 2022 Metaverse Festival. Now comes word of several of the acts who will perform in the virtual realm over the music weekend of Nov. 10-13. While...
Gen Z Reacts to Old + New Slipknot – ‘He Seems Like a Very Angry Boy’
You've seen elders react to Slipknot and you've seen kids react to Slipknot, but you haven't seen Gen Z react to Slipknot — until now. React has uploaded a new video compilation featuring a group of adolescents sharing their take on songs from the old and new eras of Slipknot, and it's hilarious.
Avenged Sevenfold Will Officially Release New Album in 2023
The wait is almost over. The members of Avenged Sevenfold have been discussing a new album for what feels like an eternity now, but they've officially confirmed that it'll be released in 2023. In September, drummer Brooks Wackerman stated that the record was finished in a post on his Instagram,...
Rock Am Ring + Rock Im Park Reveal Initial 2023 Lineup – Pantera, MGK, Turnstile + More
Earlier today (Nov. 3), it was revealed that Pantera would be performing at the 2023 edition of the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals in Germany next year, but they're not the only act revealing their participation. In fact, both festivals have announced a wealth of performers for their 2023 editions.
Coal Chamber Members Share First Comments About Reuniting for Nu-Metal Festival
Yesterday's announcement of the Sick New World festival featured a jam packed lineup, and right there in the midst of all the names on the tour poster was Coal Chamber, essentially confirming a 2023 reunion for the Dez Fafara-led rockers who enjoyed late '90s and early 2000s success at the height of the nu-metal era. In the aftermath of the festival reveal, each of Coal Chambers members visited social media to individually comment on their upcoming reunion.
