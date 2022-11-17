ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Magnificent Photos From Metallica’s 2022 Jonny + Marsha Zazula Tribute Show

Another historic Metallica show is in the books, but this one had a lot more meaning than most for the guys in the band along with many in the crowd Sunday night (Nov. 6). Metallica booked a special show in Hollywood, Florida, to pay tribute to Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the metal couple who first happened upon Metallica's demo tape and gave them their first record label deal.
See Inside Nikki Sixx’s New $6.9 Million Mansion

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx and his wife Courtney have just bought another Los Angeles area home base: A fabulous European-style multi-million dollar mansion in the Lake Sherwood neighborhood. Sandwiched in-between Westlake Village and Thousand Oaks, Cal., this gives the Sixx family a luxurious compound back in California since they sold their other mansion back (for $5 million) in September of 2021.
The 10 Best Album Sequels in Rock + Metal

No matter the medium, good sequels are usually difficult to pull off. After all, they must succeed both as the newest entry in the creator’s catalog and as an extension of the specific narrative and/or musical foundation(s) that preceded them. In the case of rock and metal, there have...
Yep, That’s Kellin Quinn on the New ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Song

It feels like Sleeping With Sirens frontman Kellin Quinn is everywhere these days, even in the video game world. And yes, if you were wondering, that is in fact Kellin Quinn singing on "Undefeatable," the new high energy track from the Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic Frontiers game. Quinn's contribution to...
August Burns Red Drop Crushing ‘Ancestry’ Song With Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach, Announce New Album

Things may be a little dark within the world these days, but August Burns Red have the perfect song to fit the mood and they've got some assistance from Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach to give you that ultimate crusher you could use at this time in history. The song is titled "Ancestry" and you should crank it up in the player down toward the middle of this post.
Ben Weinman Squashes Dillinger Escape Plan Reunion Show Rumor

UPDATE: That did not take long. Responding to a query in a Facebook post about Rymer's Instagram tease, guitarist Ben Weinman told a fan when asked if there was anything to the rumors, "Nothing, Billy said it was a dream or some shit. I really hope people don't buy tickets to Furnace Fest for this."
Avenged Sevenfold Will Officially Release New Album in 2023

The wait is almost over. The members of Avenged Sevenfold have been discussing a new album for what feels like an eternity now, but they've officially confirmed that it'll be released in 2023. In September, drummer Brooks Wackerman stated that the record was finished in a post on his Instagram,...
Coal Chamber Members Share First Comments About Reuniting for Nu-Metal Festival

Yesterday's announcement of the Sick New World festival featured a jam packed lineup, and right there in the midst of all the names on the tour poster was Coal Chamber, essentially confirming a 2023 reunion for the Dez Fafara-led rockers who enjoyed late '90s and early 2000s success at the height of the nu-metal era. In the aftermath of the festival reveal, each of Coal Chambers members visited social media to individually comment on their upcoming reunion.
