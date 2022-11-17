ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

Hays trash routes changed for Thanksgiving holiday

Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday and Friday, there will be changes to the refuse and recycling pickup schedule. Monday pickup will not change. Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be picked up on Tuesday Nov. 22, and Thursday and Friday routes will be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Ellinwood's Christkindl Market kicks off Christmas season Dec. 4

A round of frozen precipitation earlier this week served as a cold reminder: Christmas really is just around the corner. The city of Ellinwood will start the season early with its annual Christkindl Market on Dec. 4. Ellinwood Chamber Board Member Jennifer Klepper said there will be various festive activities beginning at 1 p.m. that Sunday.
ELLINWOOD, KS
KSN.com

Secret Spots: Sherman Street Emporium

The Sherman Street Emporium is a new Antique Boutique in downtown Hutchinson! With over a dozen local vendors, the shop is sure to have something for everyone. The boutique offers new and used clothes, holiday home decor, items for kids and more!. For more information about the new business, check...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County tours old JC Penney building ahead of HVAC install

The big transition continues to move forward. Wednesday morning, Barton County Commissioners met with county department heads inside the vacant JC Penney building located catty-corner from the Barton County Courthouse. The goal is to find a suitable workspace for county operations while a new HVAC system is installed in the 104-year-old courthouse.
Great Bend Post

Stormwater survey and assessment slated to start in Great Bend

The City of Great Bend has hired Surveying and Mapping, LLC to survey and map the city’s stormwater collection system. This will consist of locating and surveying stormwater intakes, utility access holes and other features with global positioning system (GPS) equipment. In addition to this, Mayer Specialty Services is to televise select storm sewer pipes.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Early Cold and Wheat Plant Damage

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 15, indicates the same drought conditions as last week and the snowfall wasn’t enough to change things. We are still in extreme drought and exceptional drought is creeping towards our area again. It’s pretty grim. The six to ten-day outlook (November 22 to 26) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation. The cold temperatures will slow that down a bit. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 24 to 30) indicates a 50 to 70% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above below normal precipitation. Below normal precipitation heading into the driest time of year isn’t promising.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (11/21)

Nov. 21 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. 1. Great Plains Development: Bob Wetmore with...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

The Center starts new Jail Program with help of state grant

The gap that has existed between people who are incarcerated and mental-health services is starting to close in central Kansas. The Center for Counseling & Consultation, 5815 Broadway, applied for and received a state grant that is funding the new Jail Program in the non-profit agency’s four-county service area – Barton, Pawnee, Rice and Stafford.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

🎥 Veterans Day in Hays thanks six remaining local WWII vets

As residents awoke on the recent Veterans Day, 1,400 American flags were being placed in residential yards and at businesses throughout Hays. The popular fundraising project is undertaken by nearly 40 members and volunteers of the local Kiwanis Club. They start at daylight and remove the flags as the sun sets.
HAYS, KS
ksal.com

UPDATE: Interstate Pursuit Ends Near Newton

A Texas man is in jail in McPherson while his female passenger is being held in Saline County after a high speed pursuit that ended near Newton. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the chase began Thursday afternoon around 2:30pm after a deputy stopped a BMW 328 with Texas plates near mile marker #247.
NEWTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (11/17)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/17) At 9:19 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at W. K-4 Highway & US 281 Highway in Hoisington. At 11:32 a.m. a report of cattle out was made in the 1100 block of NW 40 Avenue in Hoisington. Non-Injury Accident.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Unsportsmanlike conduct: Some of the 'fouls' of upland bird hunting

The football official has a particular job and a particular way to do it. A rule is broken, a flag is thrown, and a penalty is assessed. It's not quite that easy out in the hunting fields of Kansas. Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner was among those celebrating the opening weekend of pheasant and quail season. He described a disheartening amount of "unsportsmanlike conduct" out in the fields.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy