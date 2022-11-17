Read full article on original website
Hays trash routes changed for Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday and Friday, there will be changes to the refuse and recycling pickup schedule. Monday pickup will not change. Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be picked up on Tuesday Nov. 22, and Thursday and Friday routes will be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Ellinwood's Christkindl Market kicks off Christmas season Dec. 4
A round of frozen precipitation earlier this week served as a cold reminder: Christmas really is just around the corner. The city of Ellinwood will start the season early with its annual Christkindl Market on Dec. 4. Ellinwood Chamber Board Member Jennifer Klepper said there will be various festive activities beginning at 1 p.m. that Sunday.
Great Bend hospital's grief workshop rescheduled to Monday
Elvis made a blue Christmas sound enchanting. For those suffering from the real blues, the holiday season can be anything but. The University of Kansas Health System's Golden Belt Home Health and Hospice was set to host a grief workshop on Nov. 14. Icy weather pushed that event back to Monday, Nov. 21.
Thanksgiving food drive brings in over four tons of food
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Food Bank of Reno County received nearly 9,000 pounds of food in the “We’ll Leave Our Lights On" food drive this week. Penny Taapken said they received 8,958 pounds of donations. Sanctuary lights shone in 24 Hutchinson area churches on Wednesday, November 16th...
'Thanksgiving boxes' to those in need across Barton County
Communities Organizing to Promote Equity (COPE) Barton County is in action this Holiday season. The collaboration, which is funded through the CDC and KDHE and implemented by KU Med, will be providing 150 Thanksgiving Day Food Boxes to families in need across Barton County. Flor Sanchez, Community Health Worker based...
Secret Spots: Sherman Street Emporium
The Sherman Street Emporium is a new Antique Boutique in downtown Hutchinson! With over a dozen local vendors, the shop is sure to have something for everyone. The boutique offers new and used clothes, holiday home decor, items for kids and more!. For more information about the new business, check...
Barton County tours old JC Penney building ahead of HVAC install
The big transition continues to move forward. Wednesday morning, Barton County Commissioners met with county department heads inside the vacant JC Penney building located catty-corner from the Barton County Courthouse. The goal is to find a suitable workspace for county operations while a new HVAC system is installed in the 104-year-old courthouse.
🎤County Edition: Commissioner Jon Prescott
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Commissioner Jon Prescott that aired Nov. 17, 2022. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Stormwater survey and assessment slated to start in Great Bend
The City of Great Bend has hired Surveying and Mapping, LLC to survey and map the city’s stormwater collection system. This will consist of locating and surveying stormwater intakes, utility access holes and other features with global positioning system (GPS) equipment. In addition to this, Mayer Specialty Services is to televise select storm sewer pipes.
New position at USD 308 to help kids stay with their families
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Erica Romero is the Family Support Specialist Liaison with Hutchinson USD 308. This is a pilot program designed to help kids before their family situations get bad enough to need DCF referral. "There are those needs that are just financial or a tangible resource," Romero said....
Pawnee Co. EMS hosting training scenario Saturday
The Pawnee County EMS will be hosting a scenario-based training event around the community of Larned on Saturday, Nov. 19 form 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Citizens will see increased ambulance activity during this time and maybe even an ambulance near a church, public park or a neighbor's house. Pawnee...
State fair offering “Cyber Monday” deal on 2023 Midway wristbands
The Kansas State Fair will be offering a special "Cyber Monday" online-only deal.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Early Cold and Wheat Plant Damage
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 15, indicates the same drought conditions as last week and the snowfall wasn’t enough to change things. We are still in extreme drought and exceptional drought is creeping towards our area again. It’s pretty grim. The six to ten-day outlook (November 22 to 26) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation. The cold temperatures will slow that down a bit. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 24 to 30) indicates a 50 to 70% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above below normal precipitation. Below normal precipitation heading into the driest time of year isn’t promising.
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (11/21)
Nov. 21 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. 1. Great Plains Development: Bob Wetmore with...
The Center starts new Jail Program with help of state grant
The gap that has existed between people who are incarcerated and mental-health services is starting to close in central Kansas. The Center for Counseling & Consultation, 5815 Broadway, applied for and received a state grant that is funding the new Jail Program in the non-profit agency’s four-county service area – Barton, Pawnee, Rice and Stafford.
Hays PD Activity Log, Nov. 6-12
The Hays Police Department responded to 75 calls from Nov. 6 through Nov. 12, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
🎥 Veterans Day in Hays thanks six remaining local WWII vets
As residents awoke on the recent Veterans Day, 1,400 American flags were being placed in residential yards and at businesses throughout Hays. The popular fundraising project is undertaken by nearly 40 members and volunteers of the local Kiwanis Club. They start at daylight and remove the flags as the sun sets.
UPDATE: Interstate Pursuit Ends Near Newton
A Texas man is in jail in McPherson while his female passenger is being held in Saline County after a high speed pursuit that ended near Newton. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the chase began Thursday afternoon around 2:30pm after a deputy stopped a BMW 328 with Texas plates near mile marker #247.
Cop Shop (11/17)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/17) At 9:19 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at W. K-4 Highway & US 281 Highway in Hoisington. At 11:32 a.m. a report of cattle out was made in the 1100 block of NW 40 Avenue in Hoisington. Non-Injury Accident.
Unsportsmanlike conduct: Some of the 'fouls' of upland bird hunting
The football official has a particular job and a particular way to do it. A rule is broken, a flag is thrown, and a penalty is assessed. It's not quite that easy out in the hunting fields of Kansas. Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner was among those celebrating the opening weekend of pheasant and quail season. He described a disheartening amount of "unsportsmanlike conduct" out in the fields.
