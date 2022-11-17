The Houston Texans are now the NFL's only remaining single-win team after dropping to 1-8-1 with a 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders. A poor start led to a 20-0 halftime deficit and ultimately proved too great for the Texans to overcome in the second half. The Commanders were contained to just three points after the break, but Houston's offense was nowhere close to being capable of getting the job done.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO