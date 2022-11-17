Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Live Game Updates
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) are facing a Denver Broncos (3-6) team in total rebuild mode. While no one inside the Silver and Black organization are calling the Raiders season a rebuild, sadly at an abysmal 2-7, that is the feel of the game. Last week they lost a game...
Wichita Eagle
Bears and Falcons Fantasy and Betting Outlook
The only team in NFL history to run for 225 yards five straight games tries to become the only one to do it six straight games on Sunday. More accurately, the Bears simply would like to become a team that has won two of its last eight games. While they...
Wichita Eagle
Five Stats That Illustrate Rodgers’ Shocking Struggles
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers is struggling. Not surprisingly, the Green Bay Packers are struggling, too. The four-time MVP, including back-to-back reigning MVP, has seen a shocking dropoff in performance this season. In a world that demands black-and-white reasons – “Rodgers stinks” or it’s the “young receivers” – there are a combination of factors that include his injured thumb, the post-Davante Adams blues, age and an inexplicable mental block that’s had him turning down open receivers.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Stock Market Report: Big Debuts and a Big-Time QB
INDIANAPOLIS - Good teams find ways to win, even on down days, and that kind of encompasses the Eagles' 17-16 comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts to move to 9-1. A win is a win, style points or not, and Philadelphia moved o 9-1 while watching the New York Giants fall to 7-3 after a loss to the Detroit Lions.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Win Game, Lose Captain: David Andrews Out For Season?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots may once again be without the services of the centerpiece of their much-maligned offensive line for the foreseeable future. Center David Andrews reportedly suffered a “serious” thigh injury during the Pats’ 10-3 victory over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The long-time team captain is expected to undergo tests on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.
Wichita Eagle
Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 11
INGLEWOOD – This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 11 matchup at SoFi Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis from the press box. Pregame. Date and time: Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5:20 p.m. PT. Location:...
Wichita Eagle
Marcus Jones Grounds Jets With Punt Return, Patriots Win 10-3: WATCH
FOXBORO — In Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season, rookie cornerback and return specialist Marcus Jones became a New England Patriot. Locked in a 3-3 tie deep into the fourth quarter of what had been an ugly divisional matchup between the two rivals, Jones readied himself to return a punt from Jets punter Braden Mann. The ex-Houston Cougar fielded the punt and returned it 84-yards to break the tie and seal the 10-3 victory for New England at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
Lions’ Studs and Duds: Aidan Hutchinson, Jamaal Williams Shine
Make it three-in-a-row for Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions. For the first time since 2017, the Lions are officially on a three-game win streak. The latest triumph came Sunday, with a 31-18 win over the New York Giants. Though the matchup was a mismatch from a record perspective, with New...
Wichita Eagle
PICK SIX! Commanders Start Hot vs. Texans, Take Early Lead
The Washington Commanders are picking up right where they left off last week. The Commanders are on the board first after cornerback Kendall Fuller picked off Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills on the game's second drive. Here's a look at the interception ... It's Fuller's first interception of the season....
Wichita Eagle
3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Giants
The Detroit Lions (3-6) have a chance to secure their second straight road win -- and third overall win in a row -- on Sunday against the New York Giants (7-2). If the Lions plan on capturing the Week 11 victory, here are three things they must do. Make Daniel...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Extend Historic Winning Streak Against Jets on Walk-Off Punt Return
The Jets took the field against the Patriots on Sunday with a chance to jump ahead into first place in the AFC East. They retreated to the locker room in New England as a last place team, suffering a gut-wrenching loss after their worst performance of the season. On New...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Fines Jaguars’ Andre Cisco for Hit on Chiefs’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
The NFL has stepped in and made their decision on Andre Cisco's physical hit of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined the Jacksonville Jaguars safety a total of $6,612 for unnecessary roughness as a result of the hit, which concussed Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster is set to miss Week 11 due to the concussion protocol.
Wichita Eagle
‘Where Texans Problem Starts’: 3 Observations From Loss to Commanders
The Houston Texans are now the NFL's only remaining single-win team after dropping to 1-8-1 with a 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders. A poor start led to a 20-0 halftime deficit and ultimately proved too great for the Texans to overcome in the second half. The Commanders were contained to just three points after the break, but Houston's offense was nowhere close to being capable of getting the job done.
Wichita Eagle
Saints DE Payton Turner Injured in Rams Game
New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner left the Rams game due to a lower leg injury and is questionable to return, per John Hendrix. The team's medical staff carted the former first-round draft pick (28th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft to the Saints' locker room for further evaluation.
Wichita Eagle
Cincinnati Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday’s Game With Pittsburgh Steelers
PITTSBURGH — Bengals veteran punter Kevin Huber is inactive on Sunday. He's healthy, but Cincinnati promoted Drue Chrisman from the practice squad. Chrisman will handle the punting duties. He will also be the holder on Evan McPherson's field goal and extra point attempts. Ja'Marr Chase (hip), Dax Hill (shoulder),...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Raiders WR Davante Adams Expected to Play vs. Broncos
View the original article to see embedded media. Desperately in need of a win to stop a three-game skid, the Raiders are expected to have star receiver Davante Adams available for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Adams was listed as questionable on...
Wichita Eagle
Bills ‘Left Out in the Cold’ By Odell Beckham Jr, Cowboys & Giants?
The fact that the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants are definitively "in'' the OBJ Sweepstakes doesn't necessarily mean the Buffalo Bills are "out.''. But it does seem like a pecking order of sorts is taking shape as Odell Beckham Jr. makes arrangements to grant free agency visits to the Cowboys and the Giants first ...
Wichita Eagle
Bears Coach, Justin Fields Discuss QB’s Injury Sustained vs. Falcons
View the original article to see embedded media. Bears quarterback Justin Fields injured his left shoulder on the final drive of Sunday’s 27–24 loss to the Falcons, he confirmed to reporters after the game. Fields was seen favoring his shoulder late in Sunday’s loss, which was in addition...
Wichita Eagle
Light Years Ahead!’ Cowboys at Vikings: What’s Zeke Injury Plan?
In regard to the health of his knee, one source's detailing of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott availability is phrasing it in a colorful and promising way. Zeke is "light years ahead'' of where he was a week ago, major progress from the knee sprain that has kept him sidelined for the last two games.
Wichita Eagle
Diontae Johnson Frustrated With Place in Steelers Offense
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their seventh game of the season, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals behind a lackluster second-half performance from their offense. Star wide receiver Diontae Johnson continued to ride a roller coaster year, catching just four passes for 21 yards, marking his fifth game with less than 50 yards this season. A trend that's frustrated him to this point.
Comments / 0