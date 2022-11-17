ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

SKYX Holds Virtual Investor Event after Announcing Win at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 for Smart Home Innovation

By Kenneth Adams
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Benzinga

Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Microsoft, Walmart, Grinder And GM Fixing Thousands Of Tesla EVs

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Retailers Are Expecting Unpredictable Holiday Sales. These Companies Will Come Out On Top," by Sabrina Escobar, explores the uncertain holiday shopping season ahead of retailers, but notes that companies like Walmart Inc WMT, Dollar General Corp DG and Dollar Tree Inc DLTR could benefit from recession concerns.
Benzinga

Endurance Warranty Services Introduces eCommerce Platform for Online Quoting and Buying

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (PRWEB) November 18, 2022. For nearly two decades, Endurance has been a nationwide leader in vehicle service contracts, providing breakdown coverage to drivers after their original manufacturer's warranty expires. Now, the company is deepening their commitment to customer convenience with the launch of their new online shopping platform. Drivers looking to protect themselves from the high cost of repairs bills can now purchase auto protection online – without ever picking up the phone.
Benzinga

Cenntro Electric Finishes Construction Of Cennatic's Battery Hub In Mexico

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd CENN has completed the construction of the 10,436 square meter (111,363 square feet) facility that will house its U.S. subsidiary, Cennatic Power Inc. Cennatic will manufacture advanced lithium-ion batteries that will be installed in Cenntro's electric commercial vehicles. Installation of the production line equipment will begin...
Benzinga

Black Friday Garmin Watch Deals (2022): Early Garmin Forerunner, fenix 7, Venu, Instinct, vivoactive & More Sales Reported by Retail Egg

Early Black Friday Garmin watch deals for 2022 have landed, browse the best early Black Friday Garmin Instinct, fenix 7, Venu, Forerunner & more deals below. Find the top early Garmin watch deals for Black Friday, together with Garmin Approach, MARQ, epix, vivoactive and more wearable savings. Browse the best deals in the list below.
Benzinga

Pre-Holiday Cheer: Strong Retail Earnings Provide Fresh Boost for Stocks as Market Bounces off Technical Support

(Friday Market Open) Retail earnings continue to shine, giving Wall Street an early lift Friday even as Treasury yields ticked up. Despite some strength out of the gate, major indexes appeared headed for their second losing week in the last three. Euphoria from the slightly better-than-expected October inflation reports is fading and rate worries are back in the mix following recent hawkish talk from Federal Reserve officials. Still, the market showed a nice bounce yesterday off technical support levels (see more below).
Benzinga

Jaguar Land Rover Braced To Recruit Twitter And Facebook's Ousted Workers

Tata Motors Ltd TTM Jaguar Land Rover looked to recruit workers fired by technology companies like Meta Platforms Inc META and Twitter Inc to fill digital and engineering vacancies. The luxury carmaker wants to hire about 800 workers across the U.K., U.S., Ireland, India, China, and Hungary, Bloomberg reported. The...
Benzinga

Around $4 Million Bet On Lesaka Technologies? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga

Food producers stocks offer inflation protections

From a long-term perspective, the food stocks industry belongs in the portfolio. The food industry is classified as one of the so-called non-cyclical sectors of the economy because food is high on the list of household consumption priorities. While you change your mind about buying a car or television when your family's financial situation is bad, you don't stop buying food.
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Meta, Apple, And A Warren Buffett-Backed Company Set To Become Global Player

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets started the week showing strength, only to finish relatively flat, the S&P 500 was down by a marginal 0.32%, while the Dow Industrials edged 0.24% higher, and the Nasdaq Composite finished the week down by 0.78%.
Benzinga

Black Friday Verizon iPhone Deals 2022: Best Early Verizon iPhone 14, 13, SE, 12, 11, XR, XS Max & More Sales Reported by Retail Fuse

Early Black Friday Verizon iPhone deals are underway, check out the best early Black Friday Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone SE & more iPhone sales here on this page. Find the best early Verizon iPhone deals for Black Friday, featuring Apple iPhone 14 (Pro, Pro Max, Plus), iPhone 13 (Pro, Pro Max, Mini), iPhone SE, iPhone 12 (Pro, Pro Max, Mini), iPhone 11 (Pro, Pro Max) and more sales. Check out the full selection of deals in the list below.
Benzinga

Best Unlocked iPhone Black Friday Deals 2022: Early Apple iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, 13, 13 Mini, SE, XR & More Deals Reviewed by Consumer Articles

Save on unlocked iPhone deals at the early Black Friday sale, including iPhone 12, 13, 14, SE & more unlocked phone deals. Black Friday sales researchers have revealed the top early unlocked iPhone deals for Black Friday, including the latest sales on Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XR and more iPhones. View the best deals listed below.
Benzinga

1,604 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Thursday a total of 1,604.83 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,935,372, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,205.97), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
