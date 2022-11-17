Suspect arrested in Scottsdale following MCSO, DPS pursuit

A 41-year-old man fled from authorities Wednesday during a traffic stop, and his vehicle struck a deputy before he was apprehended in Scottsdale, officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

MCSO deputies spotted a vehicle just after 8 a.m. Nov. 16 that was speeding and being driven recklessly nearThird Street and the Interstate 10 HOV exit, MCSO officials said.

“An MCSO deputy driving a fully marked MCSO patrol vehicle initiated a traffic stop using his emergency lights,” officials said in a release.

The driver drove away but eventually came to a stop on the Third Street offramp from I-10.

“When the deputy attempted to make contact with the driver, the suspect fled the scene, when doing so the side of the suspect vehicle struck the deputy who was standing alongside the vehicle,” the release stated.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety and Phoenix Firebird assisted MCSO in pursuing the vehicle.

The suspect, Justin Cittadino, 41, was arrested outside the Courtyard Marriot in Scottsdale, MCSO officials said. He faces several charges, including aggravated assault and unlawful flight from law enforcement.

The deputy sustained minor injuries, according to MCSO.