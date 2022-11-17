ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, PA

20-year-old woman dies after a two-car crash

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FOoHM_0jEYWgyO00

DREHER TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman died after she was involved in a two-car crash Tuesday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 9:30 a.m. a crash occurred at the intersection of State Route 507 and State Route 196 in Wayne County.

Woman killed by a car in Lackawanna County

Police said a car driven by a 20-year-old woman stopped at a stop sign traveling north while a second car driven by a 51-year-old man was traveling east.

The woman drove into the intersection and pulled out directly into the second car’s lane, PSP stated.

The second car hit the woman and forced her car into a guide rail while the man’s car was sent airborne after impact and came to a rest in a ditch.

The woman died on the scene due to the injuries she sustained in the crash. Police did not release the identities of the two involved in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 4

Related
WBRE

Scranton fire injures 2, including firefighter

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire hit a home in the South Side as crews were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Hickory Street near Cedar Avenue. One person inside the home was rescued. That person along with a firefighter were both injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. So […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Man dies after crash in Columbia County

DANVILLE, Pa. — Tuesday night's snowstorm is to blame for a man's death in Montour County. The coroner says Richard Tse, 57, from Easton, died after he crashed and became stuck under his box truck along Route 11 in Mahoning Township. Crews worked to rescue him, and he was...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman survives devastating crash in Wayne County

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A wreck in Wayne County looks much worse than it turned out. It happened right around midnight on the Mount Cobb Highway in Lake Ariel. Officials say the driver hit a pole, splitting her vehicle in half and causing all that destruction. Crews cleared the...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Parents charged with death of 16-day-old daughter

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police announced Friday that a couple from Larksville was arrested and charged with the 2021 death of their 16-day-old daughter. The coroner report said the cause of death was fentanyl exposure complicating acute pneumonia. The manner of death was ruled accidental. According to...
LARKSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Man struck in hit-and-run, PSP investigates

LAUSANNE TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where a man was hit by a car that left the scene. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday, November 12, troopers were called to Buck Mountain Road in Lausanne Township for a car hitting a pedestrian. PSP said through an investigation it […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One year later, plane crash victims recall harrowing event

TANNERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This week marks one year since a father and daughter beat the odds and survived a small plane crash in Luzerne County. Now, an unbreakable bond has formed between the family and the first responders who saved them. With the support of her parents, 14-year-old Angela White walks down the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Hit-and-run, multi-car crash leads to arrest

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say he fled the scene of a multi-car crash in Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, November 11 around 7:00 p.m., four cars were driving along Interstate 80 West in Pocono Township. At one point police say one car […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown scrap yard fire sends up black smoke

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department was called out to the EMR scrap yard Saturday morning. The scrap yard is located at 13th and Sumner streets in Allentown. A fire started outside the facility's building where a large black plume of smoke could be seen. Crews put down oil...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

People ‘chased by fire’ that consumed Scranton Triplex

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people were chased by a fire on Scranton’s West Side. Eyewitness News checked out the fire scene Sunday on the 14-hundred block of Washburn street. Acting Chief Roger Rogalewicz tells Eyewitness News the fire broke out overnight around 12:30 a.m. on the one end of a triplex. The fire […]
SCRANTON, PA
skooknews.com

State Police Respond to Suicidal Male on Interstate 81 near Frackville

Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville responded to a suicidal male along Interstate 81. According to Troopers, on Monday, November 14th, 2022, around 2:30pm, multiple State Police units responded to Interstate 81 near mile marker 124 in Ryan Township, near Frackville, for a report of a suicidal male standing on an overpass, then darting out in front of traffic.
FRACKVILLE, PA
WBRE

Police say infant had fentanyl in system at time of death

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County couple is charged with the death of their 16-day-old child. State police say the baby was fed breast milk that contained traces of the lethal opioid drug fentanyl, which investigators believe ultimately lead to the infant’s death. 45-year-old Jennifer Travinski faces charges including third-degree murder in connection […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lane restriction on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is issuing a lane restriction on Interstate 81 for Thursday near the Butler Township exit. According to PennDOT officials, there is a lane restriction on I-81 northbound beginning at mile marker 149 in Butler Township, Luzerne County. The estimated time for reopening the lane is 2:00 p.m. Motorists can check […]
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Woman lied on ATF form

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman was charged after she lied on a firearms application, police say. Kelsey V. Horkey, 31, went to Berwick Sporting goods, 110 S. Orchard St., Berwick, on March 24 to purchase a gun, according to Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler. On the firearm application form, Horkey answered “No” to a question when her answer should have been “Yes,” Gaugler said. There are several reasons to deny a firearms application, including previous felony convictions, crimes that could have resulted in up to a year in jail, domestic violence charges, or a mental health commitment. Court records don’t indicate Horkey has previously been arrested in Pennsylvania. She was charged with making a false statement on a firearms application. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12 at 9:45 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman. Docket sheet
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

WBRE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy