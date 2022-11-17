A Winston man was jailed following alleged mail theft early Sunday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 12:30 a.m. a deputy was dispatched regarding the possible theft of mail near Winston. The deputy encountered a sedan on Brockway Road a short time later. That vehicle turned onto Kent Creek Road and allegedly sped away at a high rate of speed in an attempt to avoid the deputy. The vehicle was stopped near the 600 block of Kent Creek Road.

WINSTON, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO