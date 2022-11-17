Read full article on original website
kpic
Law enforcement 'elves' sought for Roseburg's Shop with a Cop
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Police are seeking law enforcement volunteers to join them at the “Shop with a Cop” event for local children sponsored by local businesses and residents via Christmas for Kids of Douglas County and by Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 3, the City of Roseburg said in a news release.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police seeking witnesses of assault on LTD bus
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking witnesses of an assault that happened on an LTD bus Saturday morning. According to police. at 9:06 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 19), a man hit another male on an LTD bus. The male suspect left. EPD and University of Oregon PD...
californiaexaminer.net
Infant’s Death Led To The Arrest And Manslaughter Prosecution Of A Woman
The Coos County District Attorney reported on Thursday that a woman was arrested and booked into jail following the death of an infant that she had been hired to care for but who died as a result of abusive head trauma. On November 14, the Coos County 911 Center received...
Emerald Media
Man dies from an assault on LTD bus near UO campus
A man has died from his injuries after being assaulted Saturday morning on a Lane Transit District bus heading westbound on 11th Avenue, according to a University of Oregon Campus Crime Alert. A man was hit at 9:06 a.m. on the bus, according to a Eugene Police Department press release....
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED FRAUD
A Roseburg woman was jailed for alleged fraud by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said officers conducted follow up on what was originally a mail theft case on August 22nd involving a check that had been written to a victim for $254. The victim found new information that the check had been cashed and that Ladonna Munion had signed the check.
kqennewsradio.com
CITY EXCUSION VOTE VIOLATOR JAILED
A city exclusion zone violator was jailed by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 9:20 p.m. officers contacted the 40-year old in the 400 block of Southeast Spruce Street, which is within the city exclusion zone. The suspect was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. Bail was set at $1,250.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged disturbance on Tuesday. A report from RPD said at 10:00 p.m. officers were called to the 1000 block of Northeast Stephens Street after 27-year old Jesse Proffitt allegedly pointed a 22-caliber revolver at a victim. Proffitt was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another person and for menacing.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged second-degree criminal mischief on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 7:00 p.m. the 28-year old allegedly threw a rock through the window of the Roseburg Rescue Mission Thrift Shop. The suspect told an officer he wanted to go to jail and would break other things if he wasn’t taken into custody.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED AFTER ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A transient was jailed after an alleged strangulation incident early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:30 a.m. a victim called 911-dispatch and said a 39-year old transient had just choked her and left on foot. This allegedly took place in the 600 block of East First Avenue in Riddle.
KCBY
Woman charged with manslaughter in baby's death makes first court appearance
UPDATE: Coquille Mayor Sam Flaherty spoke out on behalf of Joe and Mandy Nichols, Owen's parents, who he met six years ago. Owen's family are from Coquille, confirmed Flaherty. His parents, Joe and Mandy Nichols, are both elementary teachers in town. According to the mayor, the two communities (Coquille and...
kqennewsradio.com
LARGE CONTINGENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONDS TO DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG, MAN ARRESTED
A large contingent of law enforcement officials descended into downtown Roseburg late Wednesday morning, and eventually arrested a man, though few details are available regarding the situation, at this time. The suspect went into a business in the 600 block of Southeast Jackson Street, made some brief comments, displayed a...
kezi.com
Eugene police searching for man with nationwide warrant
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say has a nationwide warrant and was indicted on 30 separate charges related to drug possession and delivery. EPD says they’re looking for Joe Anthony Harker, 38 of Eugene. EPD says...
Babysitter faces manslaughter charge after 10-month-old dies
A Myrtle Point woman is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, after a 10-month-old boy she was caring for suffered an "abusive head trauma" and died in a Portland hospital, according to the Coos County District Attorney.
kezi.com
Woman arrested, charged with manslaughter after death of infant
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A woman is in jail Thursday after an infant she had been hired to care for died as a result of abusive head trauma, the Coos County District Attorney reported. According to the Coos County DA, on November 14 the Coos County 911 Center heard a...
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER CITED FOLLOWING ROAD RAGE INCIDENT
A driver was cited for reckless driving following a road rage incident Thursday night. An Oregon State Police report said just after 7:30 p.m. a pickup driver and a semitruck driver got into a road rage situation in the area of Interstate Five and Weaver Road in the Myrtle Creek area. The driver of the pickup allegedly tried to cut off the semi and clipped the front end of that vehicle.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR METH, CHARGES RELATED TO PREVIOUS INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed on a methamphetamine charge and for charges from a previous incident, by Roseburg Police on Sunday. An RPD report said at 9:15 p.m. officers contacted 29-year old Jordan Lovins in the 900 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Officers knew there was probable cause to arrest him for a reckless driving incident in April. Lovins allegedly had approximately ten grams of meth in his possession when he was detained.
kqennewsradio.com
WINSTON MAIL JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED MAIL THEFT
A Winston man was jailed following alleged mail theft early Sunday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 12:30 a.m. a deputy was dispatched regarding the possible theft of mail near Winston. The deputy encountered a sedan on Brockway Road a short time later. That vehicle turned onto Kent Creek Road and allegedly sped away at a high rate of speed in an attempt to avoid the deputy. The vehicle was stopped near the 600 block of Kent Creek Road.
kezi.com
Woman in viral video outside Dizzy Dean's Donuts speaks out
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two weeks after a video surfaced on Reddit appearing to show the owner of Dizzy Dean's Donuts in west Eugene throwing water in the direction of a woman who was sitting near his business, that woman is speaking out about the incident. "I didn't have any clothes...
kqennewsradio.com
CITY OF ROSEBURG OFFICES TO CLOSE FOR TWO DAYS
City of Roseburg offices will close for two days, next Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. A City release said that means that City Hall, the Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other city buildings will not be open to the public. Police and firefighters will continue to provide public safety throughout the holiday period.
KVAL
DUII arrest after vehicle crash and fire on Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — Wednesday night a Nissan Pathfinder crashed into an asphalt machine and burst into flames. On November 16, Eugene Police officers were called at 9:36 p.m., to respond to a single-vehicle crash at Coburg Road and East 6th Avenue. Officials say the vehicle involved was on fire.
