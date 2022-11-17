ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiawatha, KS

hiawathaworldonline.com

Brown County native inducted into Farmbroadcaster's Hall of Fame

A Brown County native was inducted into the National Association of Farmbroadcaster’s Hall of Fame on Thursday during their annual convention at Westin Crown Center in Kansas City. Kathy (Trentman) Patton Strunk grew up on a 1950’s diversified farm near Fairview, where she was active in 4-H, sports, church...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Homeless encampment removed near Kansas Ave. bridge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A homeless encampment was recently removed on the Union Pacific Railroad property in Topeka. The camp was setup on the west side of the Kansas Ave. bridge between a grain silo and railroad tracks. A spokesperson for Union Pacific Railroad issued the following statement to 13...
TOPEKA, KS
kttn.com

Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI

One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
WIBW

Helping Hands Humane Society to hold 4th low-cost pet vaccine clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will be holding its fourth low-cost pet vaccine clinic for the public on Friday, December 2. The pet vaccine clinic will be available by appointment only, and those interested should pre-register by clicking here, or by calling the clinic at 785-272-2299. They...
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

5 hospitalized after 3-vehicle Buchanan Co. crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just after 12:30 p.m. Friday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Tracy A. Okansen, 60, Mountain Iron, Minnesota, was southbound on Interstate 29 two miles south of St. Joseph. The Chrysler rear-ended...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Topeka woman dies in rollover crash on Highway 24

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 22-year-old woman was killed during a crash in Pottawatomie county. A Honda Accord was driving west on Highway 24, just west of Pleasant View Road, at 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Alexis Brianna Ward, of Topeka, was driving when she veered off the roadway to the right, […]
TOPEKA, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Brown County Sheriff

The Brown County Sheriff reported on recent reports. On Nov. 13, a search warrant was executed by Brown County deputies at 415 Goldengate in Robinson. Arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Child Endangerment was Kristin Clements, 42, of Robinson. On Nov. 10, Tonya White,...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
hiawathaworldonline.com

Kottich, Laura 1929-2022

FALLS CITY, Neb. Laura Kottich, 93, of Falls City, passed way Nov. 16, 2022, at Falls City. She was born on Feb. 13, 1929, to Jacob and Amelia (Clara) Niemeyer in Falls City.
FALLS CITY, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that you should absolutely visit if you happen to be in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
KANSAS STATE
hiawathaworldonline.com

Wehrman, Raymond

WHITE CLOUD, Kan. Raymond Wehrman, 90, of rural White Cloud, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, 2022, at Amberwell Hiawatha. To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Wehrman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
WHITE CLOUD, KS

