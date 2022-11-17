Read full article on original website
Related
hiawathaworldonline.com
Brown County native inducted into Farmbroadcaster's Hall of Fame
A Brown County native was inducted into the National Association of Farmbroadcaster’s Hall of Fame on Thursday during their annual convention at Westin Crown Center in Kansas City. Kathy (Trentman) Patton Strunk grew up on a 1950’s diversified farm near Fairview, where she was active in 4-H, sports, church...
Kansas interchange project gains new meaning after tragic death of 3 children
AUBURN (KSNT) – Local leaders are exploring a project on the Kansas Turnpike that could save lives. This comes after a deadly crash killed three young Topeka girls last month. Shawnee County Commissioners want to add an interchange to the Kansas Turnpike in the Auburn area. They say this is the result of a conversation […]
WIBW
Homeless encampment removed near Kansas Ave. bridge
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A homeless encampment was recently removed on the Union Pacific Railroad property in Topeka. The camp was setup on the west side of the Kansas Ave. bridge between a grain silo and railroad tracks. A spokesperson for Union Pacific Railroad issued the following statement to 13...
kttn.com
Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI
One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
WIBW
Helping Hands Humane Society to hold 4th low-cost pet vaccine clinic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will be holding its fourth low-cost pet vaccine clinic for the public on Friday, December 2. The pet vaccine clinic will be available by appointment only, and those interested should pre-register by clicking here, or by calling the clinic at 785-272-2299. They...
5 hospitalized after 3-vehicle Buchanan Co. crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just after 12:30 p.m. Friday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Tracy A. Okansen, 60, Mountain Iron, Minnesota, was southbound on Interstate 29 two miles south of St. Joseph. The Chrysler rear-ended...
Topeka woman dies in rollover crash on Highway 24
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 22-year-old woman was killed during a crash in Pottawatomie county. A Honda Accord was driving west on Highway 24, just west of Pleasant View Road, at 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Alexis Brianna Ward, of Topeka, was driving when she veered off the roadway to the right, […]
hiawathaworldonline.com
Brown County Sheriff
The Brown County Sheriff reported on recent reports. On Nov. 13, a search warrant was executed by Brown County deputies at 415 Goldengate in Robinson. Arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Child Endangerment was Kristin Clements, 42, of Robinson. On Nov. 10, Tonya White,...
WIBW
Trial set for Topeka man accused of shooting 3 teenagers for allegedly stealing political signs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date has been set for the man accused of shooting a group of teenagers who allegedly stole his political signs of former President Donald Trump on Halloween night in 2020. Robert Sinner was in court on Thursday, November 18 for a Criminal Assignment Docket...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Kottich, Laura 1929-2022
FALLS CITY, Neb. Laura Kottich, 93, of Falls City, passed way Nov. 16, 2022, at Falls City. She was born on Feb. 13, 1929, to Jacob and Amelia (Clara) Niemeyer in Falls City.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that you should absolutely visit if you happen to be in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Wehrman, Raymond
WHITE CLOUD, Kan. Raymond Wehrman, 90, of rural White Cloud, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, 2022, at Amberwell Hiawatha. To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Wehrman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Comments / 0