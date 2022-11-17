ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

BigCountryHomepage

Line-up for 12th annual Outlaws and Legends released

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Outlaws and Legends have officially announced the 2023 artist line-up and set times for each performance. On March 31 and April 1, Outlaws and Legends will return to the Big Country for a day of music and fun. Proceeds from the musical festival go to Ben Richey Boys Ranch & Family […]
ABILENE, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

The Junior League of Abilene is Hosting Its Annual Reindeer Run 5k

While Christmas is my favorite all-time holiday in the world, I love all the extra special events that come along at this time of year and the awesome names they're given. For example, there's Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center, there's Winter Light Fest, and the awesome annual Reindeer Run 5K that is hosted by the Junior League of Abilene.
ABILENE, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

Tying The Knot? Do Not Say "I Do" Before Doing These 4 Things

It happens to most of us at one point or another: marriage. Before you go walking down the aisle though, you'll want to be prepared and ready. After all, it's a big decision. There are always so many things to do. Along with the wedding ceremony, reception, and music selection, there are also some legal aspects to be considered.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Truck flipped on North 1st in Abilene after hitting curb

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A silver truck flipped onto the median between North 1st Street and the train tracks after the driver lost control. Around 3:00 p.m., the driver was heading towards Willis Street when he lost control of his truck, hitting a curb and flipping in the process. According to an Abilene Police Officer, […]
ABILENE, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

The 36th Annual Nutcracker Ballet is Back to Enlighten the Hearts of All

For the 36th year in a row, the Abilene Ballet Theatre will present the classic Christmas ballet The Nutcracker at the historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene at 352 Cypress Steet from November 18th, 19th, and 20th. This traditional family fairytale where toys, Christmas treats, and more come to life is the perfect holiday joy for music, ballet, theater lovers, and anyone who is young at heart.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Man found deceased in southeast Abilene, possible homicide

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was found deceased from apparent trauma in southeast Abilene. According to a press release, a call around 2:20 Saturday morning was made to Abilene Police Department. When police arrived on scene, they found a deceased male in a residential area. Members of the Major Investigation Bureau are currently investigating […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene police investigating homicide in southeast neighborhood

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating a homicide in an Abilene neighborhood. According to a press release, police arrived in a far southeast Abilene neighborhood around 2:20am last night to find a man dead. Police noted his cause of death was apparent trauma. The incident is...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man sentenced to 12 years for causing crash while high on meth

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of causing a fatal crash while high on methamphetamine has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Marcus Torres, 32, received his 12-year prison sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter in connection to an incident, which occurred in September of 2017. Court documents state Torres was driving down […]
ABILENE, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

100.7 KOOL FM

